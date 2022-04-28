Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 3 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 19 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 20 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields

U.S. Recession Fears May Be Overblown

By Stuart Burns - Apr 28, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The growing fear of a recession has largely been focused on the United States, but Europe may be hit even harder.
  • Some economists are suggesting that the United States may even be able to avoid a recession.
  • Rising commodity prices will have an oversized impact on Europe’s economic growth.
Recession fears have so far been focused largely on the US. However, a recent note from Capital Economics to their clients predicts that we’re much more likely to see a recession in Europe.

Are US Recession Fears Really Valid?

Most US economists’ recession fears resulted from last month’s brief inversion in the spread between two-year and 10 -year US Treasury yields. Historically, this curve has inverted ahead of every US recession in the past 50 years. In fact, there has only been one significant false positive, and it was back in 1998.

As expected, economists warned that ignoring the yield curve would essentially be “betting against history.” However, CE suggests that large-scale central bank asset purchases over the last decade have distorted the dynamics driving the curve. In their opinion, this has disconnected the relationship between short- and long-term yields.

A Closer Look at the Figures

Consider the two-year chart “short term” instead of the 90-day. In doing so, it becomes clear that the relationship between the two and 10-year chart is not actually showing any inversion. According to most economists’ logic, this does not indicate a coming recession. At least, not yet.

CE has also advised that the US household balances are unusually strong from a historical standpoint. They go on to suggest that it’s much more likely that tighter Fed policy will soon mix with the easing of post-COVID supply chain frictions. This may cause the economy to cool a bit, but it should help avoid an all-out recession.

Recession Fears Point is Across the Pond

Unfortunately, the real recession red flags are in Europe. For one thing, trend growth is already much lower there (1% compared to 2% in the US). This leaves much less margin for error. Secondly, Europe is a larger net importer of commodities than the US.

Related: EU In Talks With Alternative Suppliers As It Considers A Russian Oil Ban

So, as commodity inflation trickles down to prices, inflation risks overshooting even the historically high estimates currently being discussed. If this happens, it would likely culminate in the deterioration of both consumer spending and investment.

US & Euro-zone Real Household Disposable Incomes (Q4 2019 = 100)

Graph courtesy of Capital Economics

Whether Europe falls into a mild technical recession or simply stagnates for 2 or 3 quarters may not make any material long-term difference. However, Europe’s underperformance will be a drag on global growth, no matter how soft or hard the landing. Moreover, it will likely usher in subsequent years of slower growth than we might have anticipated just 6-12 months ago.

Clearly, a lot will depend on how aggressively the ECB raises rates. Right now, the markets are expecting 0.25% by year-end, but CE is less confident. Recently, they suggested that the first quarter-point could come as soon as July. Such aggressive tightening could spook already fragile sentiment. This is especially likely if it comes on top of falling real incomes relative to this year’s high inflation.

Metal prices have already been hit by a surging dollar this week. There have also been sharp sell-offs in aluminum, copper, and palladium, in particular. It’s almost as if markets have finally woken up to the changing fundamentals.

By Stuart Burns via AG Metal Miner

