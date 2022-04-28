Middle East’s Diesel Exports To Europe Soar As Russian Supply Slumps

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.2 -0.17 -0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 107.6 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.963 +0.075 +1.09%
Graph up Heating Oil 4 hours 5.135 +0.461 +9.86%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 3.473 -0.030 -0.86%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 104.0 -0.66 -0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 104.0 -0.66 -0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 105.3 +2.39 +2.32%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 104.2 +3.34 +3.31%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 3.473 -0.030 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 102.5 -0.24 -0.23%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 104.6 -0.35 -0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 106.3 +2.63 +2.54%
Graph down Basra Light 150 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 108.3 +2.67 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 105.4 +2.33 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 105.3 +2.39 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.87 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 87.92 +0.32 +0.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 104.2 +0.32 +0.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 102.4 +0.32 +0.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 100.3 +0.32 +0.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 97.47 +0.32 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 97.47 +0.32 +0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 99.57 +0.32 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 103.1 +0.32 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 97.77 +0.32 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 104.0 -0.66 -0.63%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 101.8 +3.25 +3.30%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 95.50 +3.25 +3.52%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 109.7 +2.94 +2.75%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 99.31 +3.34 +3.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 103.3 +3.34 +3.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 103.3 +3.34 +3.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 101.8 +3.25 +3.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 92.00 -0.25 -0.27%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.7 -0.32 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 3 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 20 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 20 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields

Breaking News:

Extreme Weather Leads To Sharp Drop In North Dakota Oil Production

EU Mulls Over Smart Sanctions On Russia

EU Mulls Over "Smart" Sanctions On Russia

The European Union is considering…

Rising Food And Fuel Prices Could Cripple Global Economic Growth

Rising Food And Fuel Prices Could Cripple Global Economic Growth

Russia’s war in Ukraine has…

The West Is Becoming More Competitive In The Battery Boom

The West Is Becoming More Competitive In The Battery Boom

China has long since dominated…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Middle East’s Diesel Exports To Europe Soar As Russian Supply Slumps

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 28, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Diesel refining margins have quadrupled since the beginning of the year.
  • Diesel volumes from the Middle East to Europe in April are expected to more than double to 379,000 barrels a day.
  • Diesel exports out of Primorsk, Russia’s key fuel shipments port on the Baltic Sea, are likely to slump by as much as 30 percent in May.
Join Our Community

Some of the biggest crude oil exporters in the Middle East are significantly raising their diesel exports to Europe, which is scrambling for fuel amid a massive crunch after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The diesel crunch in Europe due to the sanctions on Russia has upended the oil product markets globally. Diesel refining margins have quadrupled since the beginning of the year as major buyers of diesel are either shunning all energy products coming from Russia or expecting some kind of embargo on Russian oil.  

In a very tight market for distillates, Middle Eastern crude producers are ramping up diesel exports, which would alleviate the crunch and offset the loss of supply from Russia.

Diesel volumes from the Middle East to Europe in April are expected to more than double to 379,000 barrels a day (bpd), offsetting an expected loss of 166,000 bpd of Russian diesel supply, according to loading schedules and tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The Arab Gulf’s diesel exports to Europe are set this month for their highest level since October 2020, per Bloomberg estimates. 

Russia is still expected to be the single biggest supplier of diesel to Europe in April, with more than 600,000 bpd. Yet, the sanctions, self-sanctioning, and the threat of an embargo could further reduce Russian supply, exacerbating the diesel crunch in Europe.

Diesel exports out of Primorsk, Russia’s key fuel shipments port on the Baltic Sea, are likely to slump by as much as 30 percent in May, a loading plan seen by Bloomberg showed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Europe risks being exposed to a “systemic” deficit of diesel supply that could worsen and even lead to rationing of fuel, the top executives of the world’s largest independent oil traders said last month. Diesel stocks globally were already low even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the shortage has now been exacerbated by the lower global diesel supply from Russia.

According to Russell Hardy, chief executive at the world’s biggest independent trader Vitol, “The thing that everybody’s concerned about will be diesel supplies.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why The EU Needs To Unleash Oil Sanctions On Russia

Next Post

U.S. Recession Fears May Be Overblown
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?
The Numbers Behind A EU Ban On Russian Crude

The Numbers Behind A EU Ban On Russian Crude
Experts: U.S. Could Enter Lithium Market In A Very Big Way

Experts: U.S. Could Enter Lithium Market In A Very Big Way
Iran Invites Russia To Invest In Its One Sanctions-Proof Energy Sector

Iran Invites Russia To Invest In Its One Sanctions-Proof Energy Sector
German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com