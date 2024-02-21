U.S. Oil and Gas Merger Mania Extends to the Midstream

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.12 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 83.03 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.46 +0.51 +0.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.758 -0.015 -0.85%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.290 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.32 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.32 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.82 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Mars US 110 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.290 +0.004 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 80.88 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 81.65 -1.52 -1.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 79.26 +0.55 +0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 814 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 84.66 +0.56 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 84.16 +0.33 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.82 -0.07 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 267 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 58.29 -1.42 -2.38%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 79.19 -1.42 -1.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 77.44 -1.42 -1.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 68.99 -1.42 -2.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 63.14 -1.42 -2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 63.14 -1.42 -2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 66.99 -1.42 -2.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 73.04 -1.42 -1.91%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 63.79 -1.42 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.32 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.66 -1.01 -1.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.41 -1.01 -1.45%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 83.39 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.06 -1.01 -1.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.66 -1.01 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.66 -1.01 -1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.50 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.72 +1.16 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 5 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 2 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 1 day America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 5 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 10 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 5 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 5 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 6 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 6 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

A Tumultuous Year for South America’s Oil Industry

A Tumultuous Year for South America’s Oil Industry

2023 was a tumultuous year…

Canada’s Oil Majors Are Sitting Out The Energy M&A Wave

Canada’s Oil Majors Are Sitting Out The Energy M&A Wave

Experts are predicting that it’s…

Kazakhstan Fines Oil Firm for One of the Largest Emissions of Methane in History

Kazakhstan Fines Oil Firm for One of the Largest Emissions of Methane in History

A state environmental agency in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil and Gas Merger Mania Extends to the Midstream

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 21, 2024, 6:00 PM CST
  • The merger mania in U.S. oil has spread to midstream. 
  • Occidental Petroleum, which has recently announced a $12-billion deal to buy CrownRock, is now considering a sale of its $20 billion natural gas pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners.
  • Last year, ONEOK said it would buy Magellan Midstream Partners in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $18.8 billion, creating a combined U.S. oil and gas pipeline giant with a total enterprise value of $60 billion.
Join Our Community
Pipeline

While the upstream mega deals in the U.S. shale patch have been drawing the most market attention, pipeline operators are also embarking on a merger spree in a quest to add scale, optimize assets, and gain more exposure to export markets.

The next big midstream deal could be one involving a major U.S. oil and gas producer that has recently announced a large upstream acquisition to add acreage and scale in the top-producing shale basin, the Permian.

Occidental Petroleum, which has recently announced a $12-billion deal to buy CrownRock, is now considering a sale of its $20 billion natural gas pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners, sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters this week.  

Currently, Occidental owns 49% of Western Midstream, a master limited partnership. It also owns its general partner, and as such, it controls Western Midstream’s operations.

Interested parties in Western Midstream could include pipeline giants Enterprise Products Partners, Kinder Morgan, and Williams Companies, according to Reuters’ sources.

A potential deal could allow Oxy to reduce part of the $18.5 billion debt it accumulated from its $54 billion acquisition of Anadarko in 2019.

A sale of Western Midstream will also continue the M&A frenzy in the pipeline segment, where the major deals of recent months have been overshadowed by the blockbuster upstream acquisitions announced by ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Occidental, among others.

While the biggest U.S. oil and gas producers were announcing major acquisitions, pipeline operators were also busy consolidating.

Last year, ONEOK said it would buy Magellan Midstream Partners in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $18.8 billion, creating a combined U.S. oil and gas pipeline giant with a total enterprise value of $60 billion. Related: Armed Group Shuts Down Libya’s Zawiya Refinery

“This acquisition creates a more resilient energy infrastructure company that is expected to produce stable cash flows through diverse commodity cycles,” ONEOK said at the time.

After the merger was completed in September, the resulting company now owns more than 25,000 miles of liquids-oriented pipelines, with significant assets and operational expertise at the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent market hubs.

In another deal last year, natural gas pipeline operator Energy Transfer bought midstream energy company Crestwood Equity Partners in an all-stock deal valued at around $7.1 billion, including the assumption of $3.3 billion of debt.

The midstream merger frenzy continued into 2024, with gas station owner Sunoco LP announcing in January that it would buy pipeline and liquids terminal operator NuStar Energy in an all-equity transaction valued at around $7.3 billion, including debt.  

The merger diversifies and adds scale to the business, as well as captures the benefits of vertical integration, Sunoco said.

None of the midstream deals came as a surprise to analysts, who have been expecting consolidation in the pipeline space for some time.

“Public midstream companies have been on an acquisition spree in 2023,” East Daley Analytics said in December, adding that it expects the robust M&A activity in midstream to continue in 2024.

“One thing is certain: midstream is in a position where it can afford to go on a buying spree,” East Daley Analytics noted, as growth capex excluding M&A has dropped by 30% since 2019 and free cash flow after distributions has swung from negative to positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With excess free cash flow and a reduced need for large greenfield projects, companies can look to M&A to drive growth and improve their competitive positioning,” East Daley Analytics said.

According to analytics firm RBN Energy, after the frenetic build-out of pipeline infrastructure in the past decade to accommodate soaring U.S. oil and gas production, many public pipeline operators are now looking to boost scale and scope, while private-equity-backed firms are looking to cash in.

“Now, with many publicly held companies looking to gain further scale and scope — and many private-equity-backed midstream companies looking to cash in on their well-timed, well-planned developments or combine with other privately held firms to improve their synergies (and maybe make themselves even more attractive M&A targets in the future) — it could be argued that conditions for large-scale midstream M&A have never been better,” RBN Energy analysts wrote in October.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Geologists Are Predicting a Natural Hydrogen “Gold Rush”

Next Post

ADNOC CEO: Global Energy Demand Growth Is Unsustainable
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves
U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes

U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes
The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels

The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels
Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch
Carbon Nitride: A Breakthrough in Material Science

Carbon Nitride: A Breakthrough in Material Science

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com