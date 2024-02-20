Occidental Mulls $20B Asset Sale

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 78.27 -0.92 -1.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.47 -1.09 -1.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.36 -0.62 -0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.680 +0.071 +4.41%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.291 -0.045 -1.92%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.39 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.89 +0.26 +0.31%
Chart Mars US 109 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.291 -0.045 -1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.75 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.48 +0.22 +0.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.98 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 813 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.49 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.39 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.39 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.17 +0.23 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.89 +0.26 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 266 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 59.46 +0.87 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 80.61 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.86 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 70.46 +0.87 +1.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 64.46 +0.87 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 64.46 +0.87 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 68.21 +0.87 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 73.96 +0.87 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 65.21 +0.87 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 69.42 +1.16 +1.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.56 +1.32 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 74.07 +1.16 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.56 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 21 hours World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 4 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 1 hour America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 3 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 9 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 4 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 5 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Occidental Mulls $20B Asset Sale

A Ban on LNG Exports Could Boost Carbon Emissions

A Ban on LNG Exports Could Boost Carbon Emissions

President Biden’s recent decision to…

Solar Panel Waste is Becoming a Big Problem

Solar Panel Waste is Becoming a Big Problem

Despite regulations mandating proper disposal,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Occidental Mulls $20B Asset Sale

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 20, 2024, 2:30 PM CST

Occidental Petroleum is considering a sale of its $20 billion natural gas pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners, anonymous sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The move would ease Occidental’s substantial debt burden, which has reached $19 billion as of December 31, in part due to its costly acquisition of Anadarko. Occidental also has agreed to purchase CrownRock for $12 billion, although the FTC has recently delayed the approval of that acquisition.

Currently, Occidental owns 49% of Western Midstream, a master limited partnership. It also owns its general partner, and as such, it controls Western Midstream’s operations.

According to Reuters, interested parties in Western Mistream could include Enterprise Products Partners and Kinder Morgan.

Occidental has come under fire for its ambitious acquisitions—including the Anadarko acquisition, which Carl Icahn said was one of the worst deals he’s ever seen, calling it hugely overpriced. But Occidental is banking on there being a supply deficit in the near future, predicted recently that there will be an oil supply shortage in the markets by as soon as next year due to a failure to replace crude reserves at a fast enough pace. % after the announcement of the deal

Under Occidental’s oversight, Western Midstream Partners LP completed an acquisition of its own last year, of Meritage Midstream Services II LLC for $885 million—a deal that increased its presence in the Powder River Basin. That deal brought Western Midstream’s natural gas processing capacity toMMcfpd. To pay for the deal, Western Midstream offered 6.35% senior notes with a total principal amount of $600 million.

Occidental Stock was trading down 1.87% On Tuesday afternoon, while Western Midstream Partners LP was trading up 5.56% by 3:10 pm ET, reaching a high last seen in June 2019.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ghana LNG Import Terminal Nearing Finish Line—and None Too Soon

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com