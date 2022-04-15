U.S. Oil Rig Count Ticks Higher Amid Rebound In Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 23 hours 107.0 +2.70 +2.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 hours 111.7 +2.92 +2.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 23 hours 7.300 +0.303 +4.33%
Graph up Heating Oil 23 hours 3.855 +0.136 +3.67%
Graph up Gasoline 23 hours 3.381 +0.090 +2.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 106.4 +2.60 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 3.381 +0.090 +2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 105.7 +3.48 +3.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 107.5 +3.37 +3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.0 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Basra Light 137 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 108.5 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 106.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.73 +2.57 +2.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 90.15 +3.65 +4.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 106.4 +3.65 +3.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 104.7 +3.65 +3.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 102.6 +3.65 +3.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 99.70 +3.65 +3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 99.70 +3.65 +3.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 101.8 +3.65 +3.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 105.4 +3.65 +3.59%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 100.0 +3.65 +3.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 103.5 +2.75 +2.73%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 97.25 +2.75 +2.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 112.4 +2.97 +2.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 100.9 +2.70 +2.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 104.9 +2.70 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 104.9 +2.70 +2.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 103.5 +2.75 +2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 97.25 +2.75 +2.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 115.7 +2.70 +2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 17 hours Ukraine gas
  • 12 hours Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 16 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 17 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 17 hours "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 16 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 3 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 3 days Following the Big Money
  • 3 days "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze

Breaking News:

National Grid: Excess UK Gas Supply Could Help Europe Boost Storage Levels

Demand Destruction May Kick In After Lithium Price Explosion

Demand Destruction May Kick In After Lithium Price Explosion

Following a five hundred percent…

Africa’s Most Controversial Oil Pipeline Is Hanging In The Balance

Africa’s Most Controversial Oil Pipeline Is Hanging In The Balance

Despite opposition from local communities…

Why Are Europe’s Biggest Commodity Traders Still Dealing With Russian Oil?

Why Are Europe’s Biggest Commodity Traders Still Dealing With Russian Oil?

As much of the world…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Rig Count Ticks Higher Amid Rebound In Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 15, 2022, 12:05 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 4 this week, after a sizable increase of 16 rigs in the week prior, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Thursday.

The total rig count increased to 693 this week—254 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021 and the highest count since April 2020. Drilling has picked up substantially since the Russia invasion, adding 43 rigs in the last seven weeks. The seven weeks preceding the invasion, however, saw 62 rigs added.

Oil rigs in the United States rose this week by 2 rigs to 548, while gas rigs rose by 2 to 143. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 2 this week to 334, and by 3 in the Eagle Ford.

U.S. crude oil production stayed at 11.8 million bpd during the week ending April 08, according to the latest Energy Information Administration.

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, which tracks the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells, shows that completion crews slipped to 269 in the week ending April 14, down from 275 in the prior week.

At 12:46 p.m. ET, oil prices were trending up on the day as the EU works on embargoing Russian oil—a monumental feat that would take months to complete, with Covid lockdowns in China and inventory build figures in the United States capping gains. WTI was trading at $107—up $2.70 (+2.59%) on the day and +$10 on the week. The Brent benchmark traded at $111.70 per barrel, up $2.92 (+2.68%) on the day and $10 on the week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EU Begins Drafting Embargo On Russian Oil

Next Post

Japan To Release 6 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From Private Reserves
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?
Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China

Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China
Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High
Environmentalists Are Crushing Europe’s Energy Independence Ambitions

Environmentalists Are Crushing Europe’s Energy Independence Ambitions
Tight Oil Markets Are Sending Fuel Margins Through The Roof

Tight Oil Markets Are Sending Fuel Margins Through The Roof



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com