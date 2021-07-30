U.S. Oil Rig Count Slips Amid Drop In U.S. Oil Output

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins SellBuy 73.95 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours SellBuy 76.33 +0.28 +0.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins SellBuy 3.914 -0.145 -3.57%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours SellBuy 2.199 +0.010 +0.46%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.366 +0.015 +0.62%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.22 +1.25 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.22 +1.25 +1.71%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.12 +1.13 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.42 +0.80 +1.09%
Chart Mars US 18 mins 71.55 +0.18 +0.25%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.366 +0.015 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.46 +0.91 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.65 +0.97 +1.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.45 +1.05 +1.51%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 76.82 +1.36 +1.80%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.78 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.12 +1.13 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.12 +1.13 +1.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.22 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.42 +0.80 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.62 +1.24 +2.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 mins 58.02 +1.23 +2.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 72.62 +1.23 +1.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 74.02 +1.23 +1.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 mins 69.62 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 mins 67.62 +1.23 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 67.62 +1.23 +1.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 69.62 +1.23 +1.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 72.27 +1.23 +1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 67.62 +1.23 +1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.22 +1.25 +1.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 70.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 64.25 +0.25 +0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 17 hours 74.40 +0.47 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 67.90 +0.33 +0.49%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 71.85 +0.33 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 71.85 +0.33 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 70.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.75 +1.00 +1.59%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.51 +1.23 +1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 7 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 13 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 19 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 1 hour Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Eni Boosts Dividend To Pre-COVID Level After Strong Q2 Earnings   

Big Oil Faces Mounting Pressure To Cut Upstream Emissions

Big Oil Faces Mounting Pressure To Cut Upstream Emissions

Shareholders and investors are increasingly…

Global Gasoline Demand Could Flatten As Delta Variant Spreads

Global Gasoline Demand Could Flatten As Delta Variant Spreads

Resurging COVID infections in many…

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

The rising price of battery…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Rig Count Slips Amid Drop In U.S. Oil Output

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 30, 2021, 12:11 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The number of oil and gas rigs in the United States fell by 3 this week, according to Baker Hughes, which reported the total rig count as 488, up 237 from the same time last year, but down sharply from the 790 active rigs prior to the pandemic.

The U.S. oil rig count fell 2 this week to 385. The number of gas rigs slipped 1 to land at 103. The number of miscellaneous rigs also stayed the same.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending July 23 slipped by 200,000 bpd for the week to an average of 11.2 million barrels per day. Production is still nearly 2 million bpd shy of where it was before the pandemic.

Canada’s overall rig count rose this week by 4. Oil and gas rigs in Canada now sit at 153 active rigs, up 108 on the year. 

Despite the dropoff in the number of rigs this week, the rig count in the Permian basin rose by 1. At 243 rigs, the Permian’s total rig count is now 119 rigs above what it was this time last year.

The Frac Spread Count provided by Primary Vision shows that fracking crews rose by 1 for the week ending July 23, up to 243. The frac spread count estimates the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells. This frac count is up by more than 111 so far this year.

At 1:06 p.m. EDT, WTI was trading at $74.02 barrel—up $.40 on the day and roughly $2 per barrel on the week. The Brent benchmark was trading at $76.36 per barrel, up roughly $2.40 per barrel on the week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

ExxonMobil Beats Earnings Estimates As Its Chemicals Business Booms

Next Post

Oil Bulls Remain Confident Despite Covid Concerns
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Short Sellers Are Desperately Trying (And Failing) To Sink Recon Africa

Why Short Sellers Are Desperately Trying (And Failing) To Sink Recon Africa
India May Join China In Bid To Lower Oil Prices

India May Join China In Bid To Lower Oil Prices
Iraq Wants Other U.S. Oil Company To Replace Exxon

Iraq Wants Other U.S. Oil Company To Replace Exxon
The Best Risk-Reward Plays In Oil

The Best Risk-Reward Plays In Oil
Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com