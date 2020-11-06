U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises During Election Week

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 37.14 -1.65 -4.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 39.45 -1.48 -3.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 2.888 -0.054 -1.84%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 37.44 -1.75 -4.47%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.21 -3.39 -8.56%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 2.888 -0.054 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 40.58 -0.24 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 40.91 -0.34 -0.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 37.00 -1.13 -2.96%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 41.35 -1.39 -3.25%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 38.48 -1.29 -3.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 40.64 -1.08 -2.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 49 days 26.52 -1.41 -5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 35 mins 29.04 -0.16 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 37.79 -0.36 -0.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 39.19 -0.36 -0.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 35 mins 34.54 -0.26 -0.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 35 mins 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Peace Sour 35 mins 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 35 mins 35.09 -0.06 -0.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 34.99 -0.51 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 35 mins 33.94 -0.36 -1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 27.25 -1.75 -6.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 39.11 +1.05 +2.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 32.22 -0.52 -1.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.00 -0.50 -1.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.07 -0.36 -0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 13 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 15 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 16 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 2 days .
  • 2 hours Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 3 hours Trump Brutal Truth @ U.N Left Everyone Speechless
  • 2 days Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 2 days The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 1 hour What if you can turn sewage into crude oil?
  • 3 days Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 3 days Aviation Claims—Truth, Spin and Deception (And How to Tell The Difference)

Breaking News:

UK Warning Highlights Energy Storage Importance To Renewables

Light Sweet Crude Oil Is Taking Over The Market

Light Sweet Crude Oil Is Taking Over The Market

The global push to reduce…

Will Biden Bring Iranian Oil Back Online?

Will Biden Bring Iranian Oil Back Online?

As Biden appears to be…

Shell To Shut Down Louisiana Refinery

Shell To Shut Down Louisiana Refinery

Royal Dutch Shell will shut…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises During Election Week

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 06, 2020, 12:15 PM CST
Join Our Community

Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil rigs in the United States rose by 5 to 226.

The total number of active oil and gas rigs increased for the week by 4, with oil rigs rising by 5 and gas rigs falling by 1.

Total oil and gas rigs in the United States are now down by 517 compared to this time last year.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States fell in the week ending October 30—from 11.1 million barrels in the week prior to 10.5 million barrels of oil per day in the most recent reporting period. U.S. oil production has been bouncing around between just under 10 million bpd and just below 11.2 million bpd for months now as the pandemic continues to sap demand for crude oil, with no indication that production will break through either of those limits.

Canada’s overall rig count held steady this week. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 86 active rigs, and down 54 year on year. 

Check back here later today for an exclusive early update on Frac Spread Counts provided by Primary Vision.

WTI was trading down on Friday, as was the Brent benchmark, with both set to finish out the week lower than last week as Europe implements new lockdowns amid a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases.

At 11:14 pm EDT, WTI was trading down 3.07% at $37.60—up more than $2 per barrel week on week. Brent was trading down 2.66% on the day, at $39.84, also up roughly $2.50 on the week.   

By 1:07 pm, WTI was trading at $37.36 per barrel, with Brent changing hands at $39.67 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Increasing Uncertainty Caps Oil Price Gains

Next Post

COVID Surge Keeps Oil Below $40
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On
Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut

Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut
A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch

A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch
Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable

Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Are Set To Go Higher Next Year

Oil Prices Are Set To Go Higher Next Year



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com