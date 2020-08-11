U.S. Oil Producers Take Their Crude Back From The Government

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.37 +0.43 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.22 +0.23 +0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.180 +0.027 +1.25%
Graph up Mars US 15 hours 43.04 +0.72 +1.70%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 45.01 +0.14 +0.31%
Graph down Urals 1 day 44.75 -0.95 -2.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 39.57 -0.55 -1.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.180 +0.027 +1.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 43.57 -0.20 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 5 days 44.05 -0.11 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 44.16 -0.45 -1.01%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 45.72 -0.39 -0.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 44.55 -0.49 -1.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Girassol 1 day 45.09 -0.36 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 45.01 +0.14 +0.31%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 28.42 +0.66 +2.38%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 29.99 +0.72 +2.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 40.94 +0.72 +1.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 42.34 +0.72 +1.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 38.59 +0.72 +1.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 37.44 +0.72 +1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 37.44 +0.72 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 38.79 +0.72 +1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 40.54 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 36.94 +0.72 +1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 38.50 +0.75 +1.99%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 32.25 +0.75 +2.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 42.53 -0.77 -1.78%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 36.62 +0.72 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 40.57 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 40.57 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 38.50 +0.75 +1.99%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 32.25 +0.75 +2.38%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 46.68 +0.72 +1.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 5 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 8 minutes Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 1 hour China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 1 day Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 1 hour Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 13 hours Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 2 days China's impending economic meltdown
  • 11 hours US will pay for companies to bring supply chains home from China: Kudlow - COVID-19 has highlighted the problem of relying too heavily on one country for production
  • 2 days Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 days Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 2 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 19 hours Liquid Air Battery
  • 19 hours What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power (BBC)
  • 1 day Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 2 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem

Breaking News:

Shale Giant Occidental Petroleum Reports Major Loss In Q2

Cobalt Price Squeeze Could Derail The EV Boom

Cobalt Price Squeeze Could Derail The EV Boom

Prices of cobalt, a key…

COVID Fears Cause Oil To Fall Back After A Brief Rally

COVID Fears Cause Oil To Fall Back After A Brief Rally

Oil spiked on a larger…

China Is Using The Pandemic As An Excuse To Not Buy U.S. Energy

China Is Using The Pandemic As An Excuse To Not Buy U.S. Energy

China has thus far only…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Producers Take Their Crude Back From The Government

By Irina Slav - Aug 11, 2020, 9:10 AM CDT
Join Our Community

U.S. oil companies have started pulling their crude oil back from government storage tanks, suggesting that the glut that forced them to stash it there in the first place is now easing.

Companies have taken out some 2.2 million barrels of crude since the start of the month, Reuters reports, citing government figures. That’s out of some 23 million barrels that oil producers had to store at government tanks when they ran out of storage space after the slump in demand.

Storage space was leased in April after oil prices tanked below zero for the first time in history as traders rushed to offload their positions before the contract expired. Despite the brevity of this particular mini-crisis, fundamentals remained difficult as companies were just beginning to cut production, which left them saddled with a lot of oil they could neither sell nor store.

President Trump tried to help by ordering the Energy Department to buy some 77 million barrels from the struggling industry. That order, however, was never fulfilled. Renting out storage space was the only viable alternative.

At the time, there were worries that this additional flow of oil into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve would push its occupancy rate too high, leaving nothing available and sending oil prices downward again. While this did not happen thanks to the production cuts that U.S. producers made, prices remained depressed for quite a while because of these storage space availability concerns.

This makes the news that Exxon, Chevron, and the other six companies that rented SPR storage space are taking it back all the better. However, those watching the Energy Information Administration’s weekly inventory report might want to bear it in mind in case one of the next reports does not feature a hefty drawdown.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw
Oman Counters Chinese Influence With Two New Energy Megaprojects

Oman Counters Chinese Influence With Two New Energy Megaprojects
Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil
Oil Rallies Despite String Of Bearish News

Oil Rallies Despite String Of Bearish News
Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?

Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com