US Oil Prepares For ‘Plan B’ If Democrats Take The White House

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.38 +0.26 +0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.58 +0.21 +0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.669 +0.069 +2.65%
Mars US 1 hour 57.77 +0.37 +0.64%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
Urals 20 hours 60.85 +0.75 +1.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.40 -0.82 -1.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.669 +0.069 +2.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 61.57 -0.63 -1.01%
Murban 20 hours 63.70 -0.40 -0.62%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 54.12 +0.69 +1.29%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.29 +0.44 +0.67%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.38 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Girassol 20 hours 63.90 +0.01 +0.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 38.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.05 -0.06 -0.16%
Canadian Condensate 85 days 50.80 -0.06 -0.12%
Premium Synthetic 75 days 57.20 -0.06 -0.10%
Sweet Crude 1 day 49.40 -0.06 -0.12%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.55 -0.06 -0.13%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.55 -0.06 -0.13%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 49.80 -0.06 -0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.30 -0.06 -0.11%
Central Alberta 1 day 46.95 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 20 hours 47.25 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 62 days 63.99 -1.15 -1.77%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.07 +0.32 +0.63%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.02 +0.32 +0.59%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.02 +0.32 +0.59%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.38 -0.06 -0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 6 mins Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 4 mins Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 41 mins Climate Change Consensus Shifts in Wind, But Gas Is Still the Right Move
  • 2 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 7 hours Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani
  • 5 hours Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 4 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 7 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Will Not Save Kingdom
  • 8 hours Iran's Master Plan?
  • 13 hours World oil demand will keep growing until 2030, climate-damaging emissions longer, says IEA
  • 3 hours Trump On Farage's Radio Show ...
  • 2 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 3 hours Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!

Breaking News:

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Alt Text

The Real Cost Of A $50 Trillion Climate Change Push

A new report from Morgan…

Alt Text

The One Factor Driving Today’s Oil Markets

The trade war appears to…

Alt Text

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

Natural gas is considered a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

US Oil Prepares For ‘Plan B’ If Democrats Take The White House

By Irina Slav - Nov 13, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
White House

U.S. oil producers are preparing for an abrupt change in federal government policies in case a Democrat wins the 2020 vote, with almost 3 million barrels in daily production at stake if this happens.

This is the average amount of oil produced on federal land, according to Rapidan Energy Group, which also said, as quoted by S&P Global Platts, any curb on oil production would also hamper the development of the Permian, the Bakken shale, and the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.

Such a curb would be all but certain. Climate change seems to be the top priority for Democratic voters, so candidates are delivering: each and every one of them has a climate change plan or at the very least the firm intention to address climate change. All the plans announced so far are on the general side and set to cost trillions of dollars, which has made some skeptical they could work.

Yet the Democrat hopefuls’ hawkish stance on energy is unlikely to change, which means the danger for U.S. oil is very real.

"While only a fraction of production on private lands, federal land crude production is roughly equivalent to the total production of Kuwait, and policies that disrupted output on them would ripple through the global market," Rapidan analysts wrote in a note to clients. "In addition to limiting current production, policies would negatively impact investor sentiment and plans for future growth on private lands."

One might argue that investor sentiment is already bearing the negative impact of low shareholder returns and low oil prices. There is also an argument in favour of production curbs as a means to strengthen prices.

OPEC did and it worked, sort of.

Canada did it and it worked there, too, sort of. Curbs lead to higher prices, as any OPEC member would tell you.

However, in this case, these higher prices will benefit not just U.S. producers but others, as well, in the same way the OPEC+ cuts benefited U.S. shale drillers. Related: OPEC Is Desperate For A Trade War Resolution

"I think any efforts to ban fracking or restrict supply will not remove demand for the resource," said Exxon’s vice president Neil Hansen at the company’s latest conference call. "If anything, it will shift the economic benefit away from the US to another country and potentially impact the price of that commodity here and globally."

Hansen’s stance is in tune with that of Ben van Beurden, the chief executive of Shell. In a recent interview with Reuters, Van Beurden said the world will continue to demand oil whatever climate change activists say or do.

“Despite what a lot of activists say, it is entirely legitimate to invest in oil and gas because the world demands it,” Van Beurden said. “We have no choice,” he added, referring to long-life oil and gas projects.

In other words, whoever is in the White House, the world—and the United States—will continue to be thirsty for oil. How much of this oil will be pumped locally, from the Permian and the Bakken, and the Gulf of Mexico, and imported from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, will depend on the next administration and the next Congress.

After Americans have been reaping the benefits of fast-growing local production for years now, chances are, if a Democrat indeed wins the vote, they might want to adjust their strict climate policies to avoid angering millions of people.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Giant Stoically Refuses To Pay Ransom

Next Post

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over
Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

 Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

 The 10 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Jobs

The 10 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Jobs

 Canadian Oil Prices Crash After Keystone Spill

Canadian Oil Prices Crash After Keystone Spill

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com