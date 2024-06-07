U.S. Oil, Gas Activity Declines

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.61 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.76 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.12 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.915 +0.094 +3.33%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.383 -0.015 -0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 9 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Mars US 217 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.383 -0.015 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.07 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.41 +1.02 +1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.56 +2.40 +3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 920 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.34 +2.31 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.89 +2.53 +3.23%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 374 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 62.35 +1.48 +2.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.70 +1.48 +1.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 75.95 +1.48 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 72.05 +1.48 +2.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 71.80 +1.48 +2.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 78.75 +1.48 +1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 69.15 +1.48 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 64.30 +0.82 +1.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 68.70 +0.82 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.99 -0.80 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 10 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

EU To Endorse German Plan to Subsidize 10 GW New Gas Power Capacity

Tensions Between the West and Russia are Rising Again

Tensions Between the West and Russia are Rising Again

Tensions are slowly rising, and…

Heat-Resistant Aluminum Alloys: A Breakthrough in Aerospace Engineering

Heat-Resistant Aluminum Alloys: A Breakthrough in Aerospace Engineering

Chinese scientists create heat-resistant aluminum…

Hopes of Fed Cut Jolts Oil Prices

Hopes of Fed Cut Jolts Oil Prices

Brent crude jumped above $80…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil, Gas Activity Declines

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 07, 2024, 12:17 PM CDT
Oil rig

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count fell by 6 to 594 this week, compared to 695 rigs this same time last year.

The number of oil rigs fell by 4 this week, after staying the same in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 492--down by 64 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 2 this week to 98, a loss of 37 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 4.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production stayed the same for the twelfth week in a row at an average of 13.1 million bpd for the week ending May 31—down 200,000 bpd from the all-time high of 13.3 million bpd.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing wells that are unfinished, fell for the second week in a row—by 4—in the week ending May 31. The frac spread count now stands at 253.

Drilling activity in the Permian stayed the same at 310 this week, after falling by 2 in the week prior. The count in the Eagle Ford also stayed the same this week, holding at 51 after increasing by 1 in the week prior.

Oil prices began to inch up on Friday after a rough week for prices after OPEC+ laid out its plan for rolling back its production cuts later this year—subject to market conditions.  At 9:12 a.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading up $0.13 (+0.17%) on the day at $75.68—about $1.40 below last Friday’s price.

The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.03 (+0.04%) at $79.90, roughly $1.50 per barrel below week-ago levels.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC's Cautious and Calculated Strategy
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move
Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts
Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds
Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement
U.S. Oil, Gas Drillers Stuck In A Rut

U.S. Oil, Gas Drillers Stuck In A Rut

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com