U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fell 34% In The First Half Of 2023

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.68 +1.61 +2.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.48 +1.41 +1.74%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.30 +1.30 +1.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.720 +0.007 +0.26%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.889 +0.087 +3.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.92 +1.47 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.889 +0.087 +3.12%

Graph up Marine 3 days 80.77 +0.43 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.31 +1.04 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.35 +1.03 +1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 601 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.49 +1.36 +1.72%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.73 +1.15 +1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 54 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 55.82 +1.42 +2.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.22 +1.42 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.47 +1.42 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 74.62 +1.42 +1.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 72.62 +1.42 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 81.57 +1.42 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 70.92 +1.42 +2.04%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 67.30 +1.44 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 82.27 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.75 +1.44 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.50 +1.25 +1.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fell 34% In The First Half Of 2023

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 24, 2023, 8:05 AM CDT
  • U.S. natural gas prices fell by 34% in the first half of 2023, with Henry Hub falling to $2.18 per MMBtu in June.
  • A combination of record production, high inventories, and a relatively mild winter was responsible for dragging prices lower.
  • The EIA expects Henry Hub prices to rise through December 2023, averaging $2.83 per MMBtu through the end of 2023.
Energy

U.S. natural gas prices slumped by 34% in the first half of this year, dragged down by record production, high inventories, and relatively mild winter temperatures.

The average monthly spot natural gas price at the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub dipped by 34%, or by $1.12 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), to $2.18 per MMBtu between January and June, per data from Refinitiv Eikon cited by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Monday.

Adjusted for inflation, this year has seen the lowest average monthly Henry Hub price since June 2020, the administration said, noting that prices started slumping in February after averaging $3.30 per MMBtu in January.

Early on Monday, the monthly Henry Hub price was slightly up by 0.18% at $2.716 per MMBtu.

Reduced demand for space heating amid milder temperatures in some parts of the U.S. led to lower natural gas consumption between January and June 2023.

Total U.S. natural gas consumption averaged 103.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) between January 1 and April 30, 2023. This was down by 1.0 Bcf/d compared to the same period in 2022, according to EIA’s Natural Gas Monthly overview. The residential and commercial sectors led the decline, with combined consumption down 18% year-on-year in January and 12% in February 2023. Industrial natural gas consumption also dropped, by 3% in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2022.

However, the electric power sector, which consumes more natural gas than any other sector, used a record-high average of 30.78 Bcf/d between January and March 2023, up by 8.4% year over year, due to increased winter heating demand in the West.

Prices have come under downward pressure as natural gas production has exceeded demand so far this year, the EIA said. T, per the July Short-Term Energy Outlook.  

Last week, natural gas prices booked the first weekly gain in four weeks as summer temperatures soared and injections into gas storage sites were smaller than expected in the latest reporting week.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

