PetroChina Sees Huge Boost In Profit

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.30 -0.46 -0.67%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.96 -0.25 -0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.782 -0.015 -0.54%
Mars US 2 hours 68.76 -1.17 -1.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.53 -0.16 -0.22%
Urals 19 hours 71.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.99 +2.45 +3.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.99 +2.45 +3.42%
Bonny Light 19 hours 75.55 -0.68 -0.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.89 +0.49 +0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.782 -0.015 -0.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 73.23 +0.25 +0.34%
Murban 19 hours 76.03 +0.26 +0.34%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 70.02 -2.95 -4.04%
Basra Light 19 hours 73.34 -1.33 -1.78%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 73.49 -0.70 -0.94%
Bonny Light 19 hours 75.55 -0.68 -0.89%
Bonny Light 19 hours 75.55 -0.68 -0.89%
Girassol 19 hours 74.30 -0.68 -0.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.53 -0.16 -0.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 40.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.13 +0.94 +2.60%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.13 +1.44 +2.19%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.38 +1.44 +2.06%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.13 +1.74 +3.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 +1.44 +2.61%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 +1.44 +2.61%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.13 +1.44 +2.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.13 +1.44 +2.23%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.13 +1.44 +2.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.99 +2.45 +3.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 65.25 -1.25 -1.88%
Giddings 19 hours 59.00 -1.25 -2.07%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.28 -0.30 -0.40%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 62.71 -1.37 -2.14%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.66 -1.37 -2.01%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.66 -1.37 -2.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 65.21 -1.37 -2.06%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.50 +1.50 +2.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.64 +1.44 +1.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Billionaire political donor Charles Koch says Trump's Trade Moves May Trigger a U.S. Recession
  • 12 minutes Are Trump's steel tariffs working? Seems they are!
  • 16 minutes Oil (WTI $69.30) headed for $80, in August.
  • 13 hours Coca-Cola and tariffs
  • 10 hours Trump readying to strike Iran, Australian government sources reported to say
  • 2 hours EU Slaps Sanctions On Six Russian Groups Over Crimea Bridge
  • 2 hours How smart is Trump?
  • 1 hour Step forward: U.S. And China Are Trying To Restart Trade Talks
  • 3 hours The Tesla Model 3 Blew Away The Competition In July
  • 18 hours Is Trump putting farmers on welfare?
  • 20 hours BHP eats its earlier investment in US shale
  • 1 day BMW To Raise Prices Of Two U.S.- Made SUV Models In China
  • 4 hours European Central Bank Sets End Date For $3 Trillion Stimulus Program
  • 1 day Iran Says Will Respond In Kind If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports
  • 1 hour LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 4 hours France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Alt Text

The EU, U.S. LNG Deal Won’t Work

The recent détente between the…

Alt Text

An Unexpected Windfall For U.S. Solar

China’s decision to substantially reduce…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Unlikely To Breakout Or Collapse

While oil prices fell through…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

PetroChina Sees Huge Boost In Profit

By Tim Daiss - Jul 31, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Fuel pump

It’s a plight that affects all international oil majors, ranging from UK-based BP, to Irving Texas-based ExxonMobil, the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, to China’s state-owned oil and gas behemoths - their revenue and profits are largely dictated by not only cost cutting, exploration and production and the other myriad of things these companies are known to be good at - but the rise and fall of global oil prices, a dynamic that is out of their control.

Yesterday, PetroChina, the publicly listed arm of state-run oil major Sinopec, said in a filing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange it expects net profit in the first six months of this year to increase by between 13.5 billion yuan ($1.98 billion) to 15.5 billion yuan from the first half of 2017, up by 107 percent to 122 percent from the same period a year ago.

PetroChina’s net profit is forecast to be 26.17 billion yuan ($3.84 billion) to 28.17 billion yuan in the first six months of 2018. Based on net profit of 12.67 billion yuan in the first half of 2017, that would mark the highest six-month profit for the company since 2015.

The company said the increased profit comes as a result of cost optimization and increased prices of natural gas, crude oil, refined oil and other products. PetroChina will formally announce its first-half results on August 31.

Oil price vulnerability

Global oil prices were up nearly 20 percent in the first half of this year, even breaching the $80 per barrel price point in May, the first time it reached that price mark since 2014. Related: The Oil And Gas Boom Sends U.S. GDP Soaring

Prices have trended down since May, in large part due to pledges from top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia and top non-OPEC producer Russia, along with other producers, to add about 1 million more barrels of oil to the market. On the other hand, continued worries about supply disruptions in Iran due to impending U.S sanctions, and continued production problems in Venezuela and Nigeria have also weighed in on. global oil prices. Bank of America Merrill Lynch projects Brent prices to be “range bound” through the end of the year, averaging $70 per barrel.

PetroChina’s market increase in net profits shows how vulnerable oil majors are to global markets. Just two years ago, the company was swimming in red, with no end in sight. In 2016, PetroChina saw profits fall nearly 80 percent from to previous year to 7.86 billion yuan, its lowest level in five years. Its revenue for the year dropped 6.3 percent to 1.62 trillion yuan.

The company’s dismal results came amid anemic global oil and gas prices. Global oil prices ended that year just above $50 per barrel, up from 2015, but still dropping nearly half from reaching over $100 per barrel in mid-2014 amid the US shale oil production boon.

Going forward, PetroChina should continue to see its net profits increase due to possible declines in the supply side of the global oil equation and increases in oil consumption. Following the downturn in global oil prices in 2015 and 2016, oil and gas companies spent less on exploration activities, thus not finding enough new oil to meet growing demand. Related: Aramco’s Next Plan To Raise Billions Of Dollars

Energy consultancy Rystad Energy said that the oil industry needs to add 33 billion barrels of crude every year to satisfy anticipated demand growth, particularly as developing countries like China and India are consuming more oil. This year, new investments are set to account for an increase of just 20 billion barrels - leading to a dynamic that some analysts claim could push oil prices higher similar to 2008, when prices hit the $108 per barrel price point. It’s a problem affecting both long and short-term oil sector investment.

Earlier this month, Amin Nasser, chief executive of Saudi Aramco, said rising investment into short-cycle output, which ebbs and flows faster than conventional projects, would not be enough to meet rising crude demand.

“Something like shale oil . . . it is not going to really create a major dent in total global supply requirements up until 2040,” Nasser said in Financial Times interview.

He added that oil companies are more concerned about meeting shareholder requirements so there has been a reluctance to “invest in projects that are costly and take more time to develop but tend to last longer.”

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Seesaw As Uncertainty Grips Markets

Next Post

U.S. Military Bases In Europe Depend On Russian Energy
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom
Oil Prices Slip As Rig Count Inches Higher

Oil Prices Slip As Rig Count Inches Higher

 Citi: The Case For $45 Oil

Citi: The Case For $45 Oil

 Global Oil Discoveries See Remarkable Recovery In 2018

Global Oil Discoveries See Remarkable Recovery In 2018

 Profitability Is Finally Within Reach For U.S. Shale

Profitability Is Finally Within Reach For U.S. Shale

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com