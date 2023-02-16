U.S. Influence On Global Oil Prices Is Growing

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.14 -0.35 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.74 -0.40 -0.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.19 -0.45 -0.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.404 +0.015 +0.63%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.414 -0.021 -0.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.95 -1.42 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 76.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.414 -0.021 -0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 83.23 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 84.77 +0.61 +0.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 79.36 +0.91 +1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 444 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 85.25 +0.45 +0.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 85.48 +0.96 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.95 -1.42 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 62.01 -0.62 -0.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 57.34 -0.47 -0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 80.74 -0.47 -0.58%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 78.99 -0.47 -0.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 76.14 -0.47 -0.61%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 72.84 -0.47 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 72.84 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 74.14 -0.47 -0.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 83.09 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 72.44 -0.47 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.25 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.00 -0.50 -0.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.33 -0.71 -0.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.12 -0.47 -0.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.07 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.07 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.50 -0.47 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 17 hours What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 8 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 9 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Airline Costs Reel From Tight U.S. Jet Fuel Market

Andurand: Putin Has Lost The Energy War

Andurand: Putin Has Lost The Energy War

Top energy trader Pierre Andurand…

Market Fears Over The Impact Of Russian Oil Sanctions Have Eased

Market Fears Over The Impact Of Russian Oil Sanctions Have Eased

The sanctions imposed by the…

Falling U.S. Natural Gas Prices Help Lower Inflation

Falling U.S. Natural Gas Prices Help Lower Inflation

Natural gas prices in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Influence On Global Oil Prices Is Growing

By Irina Slav - Feb 16, 2023, 7:00 PM CST
  • Since President Obama lifted the ban on oil exports in 2015, sales of U.S. crude abroad have risen 10 times.
  • The Russian invasion of Ukraine has boosted demand for U.S. oil and oil products in Europe.
  • U.S. oil-based derivative contracts are being used as a hedge against price volatility by many players in the industry.
Join Our Community

Earlier this month, the number of oil swaps linked to oil produced in Texas hit a record. To date, the number of such swaps in total also sits at a record. Later this year, the Wall Street Journal reports, a Texas oil grade will be added to the Brent complex of crude contracts. U.S. oil is going places. 

During the first shale revolution, there was probably hardly much thought about becoming an exporter of crude. The point at the time was to boost self-sufficiency and, really, see just how much oil one could get out of those shale rocks in the Eagle Ford and the Permian.

After the first downturn that bruised the industry quite painfully, producers got smarter. They learned to pump more with fewer expenses. The second shale boom unfolded, and even the biggest isolationists in Washington realized the U.S. could once again become an exporter of oil. The oil export ban was lifted, and American crude began traveling the world.

These travels made the U.S. a factor in global oil price-setting just as it climbed up to the place of the world’s biggest oil producer. OPEC had a worthy challenger for the first time in its history. The change was so dramatic that oil market observers touring the media produced a mountain of analysis claiming that OPEC was dead, killed by U.S. shale.

While this proved to be a premature statement, the price-setting power of the United States on the oil market has certainly increased significantly. Most of the significance of this increase came last year, after the European Union began sanctioning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and, among everything else, targeted its oil sector. The obvious alternative for the still energy-intensive EU was the oil produced by its sanction allies in the United States.

Related: Higher Gasoline Prices Drive U.S. Producer Price Index Higher

Since President Obama lifted the ban on oil exports in 2015, sales of U.S. crude abroad have risen 10 times, the Wall Street Journal reported, noting a record high of 5.1 million barrels daily, hit last October. The strong sales trend is likely to continue even as the EU continues to reduce its consumption of fossil fuels.

The WSJ report notes that U.S. oil is not just being sold to traders and refiners. U.S. oil-based derivative contracts are being used as a hedge against price volatility by many players in the industry, further increasing the prominence of the product.

In 2021, ICE, the stock exchange operator, and S&P Global Platts, which reports and provides assessments on benchmark prices, published a joint white paper suggesting the Brent complex needs updating. The update would include an addition of another crude to the Dated Brent contract. The two contenders were WTI Midland and Norway’s Johan Sverdrup.

The two eventually picked the WTI Midland because of its similar properties to the original Brent crude, which was no longer produced in large enough volumes to be able to matter on its own, according to ICE and S&P Global Platts.

The light, sweet Texas crude appears to be well-liked by refiners. “The European refinery market loves that stuff. The Chinese refinery market loves that stuff,” the head of market reporting and trading solutions at S&P Global Commodity Insights told the Wall Street Journal.

U.S. oil is definitely going places and setting prices. Last year, U.S. oil shipments to Europe soared by 70 percent because of the anti-Russian sanctions. Exports to China are also on the rise, hitting a five-month high in January at 187,000 barrels daily. This may be a modest amount, but if Chinese refiners’ appetite stays strong, it could well grow further. OPEC is certainly not dead but it certainly has a price-setting competitor to reckon with.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Putin’s Gift To Exxon
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023
Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough

Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough
Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen

Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen
Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share
The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com