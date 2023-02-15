The IEA Expects Global Oil Demand Hit A Record High In 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.29 -0.77 -0.97%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.77 -0.81 -0.95%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.47 -0.69 -0.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.509 -0.058 -2.26%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.465 -0.024 -0.96%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 77.06 -1.78 -2.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.465 -0.024 -0.96%

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.07 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.02 +0.54 +0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.36 -0.88 -1.10%
Graph down Basra Light 442 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.76 -0.98 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.61 -0.66 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.48 -1.04 -1.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 57.81 -1.08 -1.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 81.21 -1.08 -1.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 79.46 -1.08 -1.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 76.61 -1.08 -1.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 73.31 -1.08 -1.45%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 73.31 -1.08 -1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 74.61 -1.08 -1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 83.56 -1.08 -1.28%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 72.91 -1.08 -1.46%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.50 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.67 +0.42 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.05 +1.42 +1.68%

All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

The IEA Expects Global Oil Demand Hit A Record High In 2023

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 15, 2023, 7:44 AM CST
  • The InternationEnergy Agency has raised its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2023 by 100,000 bpd from last month.
  • The agency’s new forecast sees global oil demand increasing by 2 million barrels per day from 2022 levels.
  • China’s resurgent oil demand will account for nearly half the projected increases this year.

Global oil demand is set to increase by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, pushed up by growth in Chinese consumption after the reopening, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday as it raised its 2023 demand growth estimate by 100,000 bpd from last month’s forecast.

This year, world oil demand is set to average a record 101.9 million bpd, up by 2 million bpd from 2022, the IEA said in its closely-watched Oil Market Report today. The increase is 100,000 bpd higher than the 1.9 million bpd rise the agency expected at the time of the publishing of its January report.

China’s resurgent oil demand – with growth seen at 900,000 bpd this year – and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region will dominate global growth, the IEA said. The reopening of the Chinese borders is leading to an increase in air travel and jet fuel demand, which is set to rise by 1.1 million bpd to 7.2 million bpd this year. Jet fuel demand is expected to rebound to 90% of 2019 levels, the IEA said.

“World oil demand growth is picking up after a marked slowdown in the second half of 2022 and a year-on-year contraction in the fourth quarter. China accounts for nearly half the 2 mb/d projected increase this year, with neighbouring countries also set to benefit after Beijing ditched its zero-Covid policies,” the IEA said in the report. 

Global oil supply, meanwhile, appears to be exceeding demand and could continue to do so by the middle of this year, but the market could swing into a deficit soon after that.

“World oil supply looks set to exceed demand through the first half of 2023, but the balance could quickly shift to deficit as demand recovers and some Russian output is shut in,” the IEA said.

Russia’s announced cut of 500,000 bpd in production for March could be a sign that Moscow may be struggling to place all of its barrels, the international agency said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

