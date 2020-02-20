Oil Rallies On Small Crude Inventory Build

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 53.74 -0.14 -0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 58.80 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.924 -0.007 -0.36%
Graph up Mars US 43 mins 54.23 +0.34 +0.63%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 58.35 +1.67 +2.95%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 55.90 +1.60 +2.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 15 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 48.85 +1.36 +2.86%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.924 -0.007 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 57.12 +0.61 +1.08%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 58.67 +0.65 +1.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 51.89 +0.07 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 17 hours 61.05 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 61.02 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 59.63 +0.49 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 58.35 +1.67 +2.95%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.99 +1.20 +4.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 51.89 +1.20 +2.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 53.89 +1.20 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 46.09 +1.20 +2.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 41.49 +1.20 +2.98%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 41.49 +1.20 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 45.49 +1.20 +2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 49.99 +1.20 +2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 41.49 +1.20 +2.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 50.25 +0.50 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 55.92 +0.16 +0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 47.73 +0.49 +1.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.68 +0.49 +0.96%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.68 +0.49 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 50.25 +0.50 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +1.25 +2.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 61.02 +1.24 +2.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 5 minutes Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 8 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 11 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 15 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 1 hour CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 3 hours Question - What if there are no buyers for Chevron's Appalachia Assets?
  • 2 hours Blowout videos
  • 17 hours Energy from thin air?
  • 22 hours OIL trades as if the virus is a 1 quarter event. As if it's Containable, Reversible and Temporary. Is it ?
  • 1 day Hey NYC - Mayor De Blasio declares you must say goodbye to fossil fuels. Get ready to freeze your Virtue Signaling butts off.
  • 2 days Fast-charging, long-running, bendy energy storage breakthrough
  • 1 day Foxconn cancelled the reopening of their mfg plants scheduled for tomorrow. Rescheduled to March 3rd. . . . if they're lucky.
  • 2 days "For the Public's Interest"
  • 2 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 23 hours Coronovairus, Phase One Agreement, Lower for Longer

Breaking News:

Shell Looks To Expand Mars Crude Pipeline System

Alt Text

Why Cramer Is Wrong About Oil Stocks

Mad Money host Jim Cramer…

Alt Text

Texas Oil Production To Rise In 2020 Despite Lower Prices

Despite the slowing growth rate…

Alt Text

Indonesia’s Oil Output Expected To Fall In 2020

Indonesia’s production of both oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rallies On Small Crude Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Feb 20, 2020, 10:10 AM CST
Join Our Community
Pump

As the effect of the coronavirus epidemic begins to recede and oil prices start to recover, the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 400,000 barrels for the week to February 14, hardly affecting the tentative bullishness.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute reported an estimated inventory build of 4.16 million barrels, which made prices falter. Analysts, for their part, had expected the EIA to report an inventory build of 3.767 million barrels, adding to a hefty 7.5-million-barrel increase reported for the previous week.

For the week to February 14, the EIA also reported a 2-million-barrel decline in gasoline stockpiles, with production averaging 9.5 million bpd. A week earlier, gasoline inventories shed a modest 100,000 barrels, with production averaging 9.2 million bpd.

In distillate fuels, the EIA reported a decline of 600,000 barrels, with production at 4.9 million bpd. This compared with an inventory draw of 2 million barrels for the previous week and a production rate of 4.8 million bpd.

A day before its weekly petroleum status report, the EIA revised down its forecast for global oil demand for this year, adding pressure to prices. It was not a small revision, either: at 378,000 bpd it beats both OPEC’s and the International Energy Agency’s downward demand outlook revisions.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $59.33 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at 54.39 a barrel both up by more than a percentage point from yesterday’s close. The international benchmark has hit a seven-day streak of gains, propped up by reports that suggest the coronavirus epidemic may have begun to ebb away.

Yesterday, an announcement of U.S. sanctions against the trading arm of Russia’s Rosneft for its business ties to Venezuela also helped oil prices. Yet the situation remains precarious: any news of more production anywhere in the world could depress the benchmarks again.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Indonesia’s Oil Output Expected To Fall In 2020

Next Post

Is Energy Storage As Clean As We Think?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold
The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble

The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble

 Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

 The Coronavirus May Mark The End Of Russia-OPEC Cooperation

The Coronavirus May Mark The End Of Russia-OPEC Cooperation

 A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com