U.S. Gasoline Prices Haven’t Peaked Just Yet

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.18 +0.61 +0.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.19 +0.59 +0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.014 -0.046 -1.13%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.374 +0.020 +0.86%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.244 +0.010 +0.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 73.72 +1.78 +2.47%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.244 +0.010 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 74.22 +0.67 +0.91%
Graph up Murban 4 days 75.93 +0.75 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 71.40 -0.31 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 28 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 77.17 -0.38 -0.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.14 -0.59 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 59.57 +1.78 +3.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 74.57 +1.78 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.97 +1.78 +2.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 70.97 +1.78 +2.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 65.32 +1.78 +2.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 65.32 +1.78 +2.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 70.77 +1.78 +2.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 71.42 +1.78 +2.56%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 66.07 +1.78 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 63.00 +1.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.75 +1.90 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days A Graphite Shortage Could Derail The EV Boom
  • 13 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 2 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 day Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 3 days "Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket" by City A.M.
  • 17 hours "We are witnessing right now the Chinafication of Europe…the social credit score" state these Courageous European Union Parliment Members
  • 5 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
  • 5 days Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Rise As Colder Weather Rushes In

The Real Reason Why Oil And Gas Is Here To Stay

The Real Reason Why Oil And Gas Is Here To Stay

The global push to reduce…

Airline Executives Plead With Governments To Ease Restrictions

Airline Executives Plead With Governments To Ease Restrictions

Few industries have suffered as…

Record-Breaking Gas Prices Prompt Iran To Boost Production

Record-Breaking Gas Prices Prompt Iran To Boost Production

Iran is set to ramp…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Gasoline Prices Haven’t Peaked Just Yet

By Irina Slav - Dec 28, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
  • Gasbuddy: U.S. gas prices could rise to almost $3.80 per gallon before peaking
  • According to the forecast data, the national average would rise to $3.41 per gallon in 2022
  • Gasbuddy: We could see a national average that flirts with, or in a worst-case scenario, potentially exceeds $4 a gallon
Join Our Community

U.S. gas prices could rise to almost $3.80 per gallon before peaking, according to new data from GasBuddy reported exclusively by CNN.

According to the forecast data, the national average would rise to $3.41 per gallon in 2022, up from this year's average of $3.02 per gallon. The peak could come in May 2022, at $3.79 per gallon.

That's considerably higher than what the federal government projects for prices at the pump. Earlier this month, the Energy Information Administration forecast in its Short-Term Energy Outlook that the average retail price for gasoline next year would fall to $2.88 from $3.00 this year.

Gasoline prices remained elevated for much of the year, only beginning to slide lower earlier this month. According to the AAA, however, the decline was not necessarily sustainable.

"Consumers may be catching a break at the pump right now, but it's not for a very good reason," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in early December. "A potential COVID-19 induced economic slowdown hurts everyone and could prompt OPEC to slash production if oil prices drop too low," Gross added.

This week, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan tweeted that last week had seen the largest decline in the national average, at $0.043 per gallon, adding that in most parts of the U.S., prices were likely to continue down this week with the exception of the Great Lake states where prices could inch up.

"We could see a national average that flirts with, or in a worst-case scenario, potentially exceeds $4 a gallon," De Haan told CNN with regard to 2022 prices. As of Monday, the national average, per AAA data cited by CNN, was $3.29 per gallon.

"The economy is hot. Demand has come roaring back. But supply is still catching up after getting cut greatly in 2020," De Haan also told CNN.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Record-Breaking Gas Prices Prompt Iran To Boost Production
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records
Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar

Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar
Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News

Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News
Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com