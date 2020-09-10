Surprise Crude Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.79 -0.26 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.49 -0.30 -0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.361 -0.045 -1.87%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 39.30 +1.04 +2.72%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 40.29 -1.35 -3.24%
Graph down Urals 1 day 41.80 -1.05 -2.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.47 -4.37 -10.20%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.47 -4.37 -10.20%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 39.36 +0.86 +2.23%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.50 -2.95 -7.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.361 -0.045 -1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 39.47 -1.31 -3.21%
Graph down Murban 1 day 39.61 -1.37 -3.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 38.37 +0.87 +2.32%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 41.76 +0.91 +2.23%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 39.64 +0.70 +1.80%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 39.36 +0.86 +2.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 39.36 +0.86 +2.23%
Chart Girassol 1 day 40.29 +0.86 +2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.29 -1.35 -3.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 16 hours 26.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 30.55 +1.19 +4.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 37.05 +1.29 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 38.45 +1.29 +3.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 34.60 +1.44 +4.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 33.60 +1.44 +4.48%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 33.60 +1.44 +4.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 35.05 +1.59 +4.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 36.45 +1.44 +4.11%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 33.75 +1.59 +4.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.47 -4.37 -10.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 34.50 +1.25 +3.76%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 28.25 +1.25 +4.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.61 -1.48 -3.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 32.00 +1.29 +4.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 35.95 +1.29 +3.72%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 35.95 +1.29 +3.72%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 34.50 +1.25 +3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.00 -3.00 -10.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.50 -3.01 -6.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 13 hours People in the Military are Suckers
  • 1 hour Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 18 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 13 hours Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 1 hour Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 2 days Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 5 hours Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 19 hours .
  • 21 hours Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer (D) is having the State build an 8 Foot Security Wall around her Lansing home. "Security for me . . . But not for Thee"
  • 2 days Biden Campaign "HELTER SKELTER" strategy is falling apart. Democratic Party strategy of (1) dividing the country (2) creating chaos (3) trashing U.S. Economy (4) Blame Trump. Voters that think for themslves see thru this
  • 1 day Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 2 days Enough is Enough...

Breaking News:

Nigeria Plans Giving Up Controlling Stake In All Oil Refineries

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs

The unusually large inventory of…

Oil Price Rally Stalls As U.S. Fuel Demand Falters

Oil Price Rally Stalls As U.S. Fuel Demand Falters

Oil prices rallied into the…

Oil Prices Rise As U.S. Dollar Index Drops To 2-Year Low

Oil Prices Rise As U.S. Dollar Index Drops To 2-Year Low

Oil prices rallied on Tuesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Surprise Crude Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

By Irina Slav - Sep 10, 2020, 10:08 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The slide in crude oil prices accelerated after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 2 million barrels for the week to September 4.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute added gloom to an already pessimistic market by reporting an inventory build of 2.97 million barrels for the same period.

Analysts had expected the EIA to report a moderate draw of a little over 1 million barrels.

A week earlier, the EIA reported a draw of 9.4 million barrels in crude oil, along with a solid decline in gasoline stocks and a more moderate one in distillate fuels. The latter are becoming a problem for refiners as their inventories remain high amid even more subdued demand than that for gasoline.

For last week, the EIA reported a draw of 3 million barrels in gasoline and a decline of 1.7 million barrels in distillate fuels. This is compared with a 4.3-million-barrel decline in gasoline stocks a week earlier and a 1.7-million-barrel draw in distillate fuel stocks.

Gasoline production last week averaged 8.9 million barrels daily, while distillate fuel production stood at some 4.4 million barrels daily. This is compared with 9.5 million bpd of gasoline and 4.8 million bpd of distillate fuels in the previous week.

Oil prices have been on a losing streak this week after optimism about the recovery in oil demand got crushed amid doubts about China’s capacity to continue buying record-high amounts of crude and as Saudi Arabia said it would reduce its prices sharply for Asian and U.S. buyers from October, signaling a marked change in its upbeat attitude from earlier this year.

Yesterday, prices recouped some of their earlier losses thanks to a rebound in stock markets, but fears that demand recovery prospects have been overestimated remained, putting a ceiling on benchmarks.

At the time of writing, Brent crude traded at $40.48 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $37.66 a barrel, both down from the opening of trade today.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Prices As Demand Fears Grow

Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Prices As Demand Fears Grow
Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?

What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?
Oil Industry Talent Has Fled Or Been Fired, So What Comes Next?

Oil Industry Talent Has Fled Or Been Fired, So What Comes Next?
Gold Could Be Heading To $5,000

Gold Could Be Heading To $5,000



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com