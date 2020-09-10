OilPrice GEA
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam's Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

Trump Hints At Saudi Participation In UAE,-Israel Peace Deal

By Tom Kool - Sep 10, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT

The historic diplomatic deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that was announced on August 13 added yet another layer of difficulty to the geopolitical relations in the Middle East.

According to Oilprice.com’s Simon Watkins, “More than any other outcomes from this deal, the UAE wanted to put itself firmly in the U.S.’s most-favoured allies for receiving future business and financing deals, as it suffered a big hit from the Saudi-led oil price war that just ended, and to be included in the U.S.-Israel intelligence and security network to protect itself from Iran,”.

And now, it seems that one or more countries in the region may soon join the diplomatic accord between Israel and the UAE.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the participation of another nation in the peace deal.

While Trump did not disclose the name of the country that might be the next to join, he suggested that Saudi Arabia may eventually join the pact.

Reuters quoted the President as saying that ‘’ “You’ll be hearing other countries coming in over a relatively short period of time. And you could have peace in the Middle East,” 

The U.S. President emphasized that the U.S. is looking to bring the major players in the nation around the table, saying that he discussed the matter with his Saudi Arabian counterpart King Salman.  

“I think what ultimately will happen is you’re going to have quite a few countries come in. The big ones are going to be coming in. I spoke to the king of Saudi Arabia, so we’re talking. We just started the dialogue. And you’ll have them come in,” he said.

President Trump is expected to host a signing ceremony next Tuesday, which will be attended by delegations from Israel and the UAE.

At the moment, it remains unclear whether other Arab nations such as Bahrain, Oman and or Kuwait will follow suit and normalize relations with Israel.

By Tom Kool of Oilprice.com

