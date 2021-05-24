U.S. Drivers In For A Gasoline Price Shock At The Pump

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.06 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins SellBuy 2.891 +0.005 +0.17%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.045 +0.003 +0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 2.122 +0.004 +0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 65.71 +1.66 +2.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 65.71 +1.66 +2.59%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 66.88 +1.37 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 66.00 +2.27 +3.56%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.122 +0.004 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 66.10 +2.70 +4.26%
Graph up Murban 1 day 66.86 +3.16 +4.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 63.00 +1.43 +2.32%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 68.67 +2.23 +3.36%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 66.78 +1.61 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 66.88 +1.37 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 66.88 +1.37 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 1 day 67.62 +1.41 +2.13%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.72 +4.38 +9.25%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 51.55 +2.47 +5.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 hour 65.05 +2.47 +3.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 hour 66.45 +2.47 +3.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 61.55 +2.47 +4.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 59.90 +2.47 +4.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 59.90 +2.47 +4.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 61.90 +2.47 +4.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 65.05 +2.47 +3.95%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 60.05 +2.47 +4.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 65.71 +1.66 +2.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.50 +2.50 +4.17%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 56.25 +2.50 +4.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 64.12 -1.33 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 60.00 +2.47 +4.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 63.95 +2.47 +4.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 63.95 +2.47 +4.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.50 +2.50 +4.17%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 69.92 +1.53 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 1 day The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 3 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 1 day Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 11 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days .
  • 3 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 4 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

California Launches Rulemaking To Ban Fracking In 2024

Energy Transition Threatens $14 Trillion In Oil And Gas Assets

Energy Transition Threatens $14 Trillion In Oil And Gas Assets

The energy transition is putting…

One Company To Watch As Electric Vehicle Stocks Get Ready To Fly This Summer

One Company To Watch As Electric Vehicle Stocks Get Ready To Fly This Summer

The electric vehicle craze exploded…

Oil Stabilizes After Volatile Week

Oil Stabilizes After Volatile Week

Oil prices are on course…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Drivers In For A Gasoline Price Shock At The Pump

By Julianne Geiger - May 24, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

It’s one of the busiest travel days of the year in the United States. As drivers ready to hit the road for their Memorial Day weekend road trips, they might want to bring along a fatted wallet—because gasoline prices at the pump are soaring, according to new information from AAA.

The United States will see 60% more travelers this year than last year, the AAA newsroom reported, with more than 37 million people expected to travel 50 miles or more. And while that may seem like a large number, it is still 6 million fewer than pre-pandemic traveler figures.

The anticipated demand for fuel is likely to increase the price of retail gasoline, exacerbated by the still-normalizing Colonial Pipeline outage that ran thousands of gas stations dry in the wake of a ransomware attack.

In fact, according to AAA’s Monday report, prices will be the highest for any Memorial Day weekend since Memorial Day weekend 2014. AAA is still expecting there to be a low-supply situation in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline outage, but drivers are expected to be able to find gas.

“Holiday road trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, like beaches, mountains or national parks. However, markets are not expected to be fuel-less, like we saw in the wake of the pipeline shutdown, AAA said.

On Monday, the national average price of a regular gallon of gasoline was $3.039—$0.17 more per gallon than last month’s price, and $1.12 more expensive than this time last year.

For weekend travelers, AAA’s advice is to plan ahead, because “gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up.”

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Cement-Based Batteries Could Solve The Energy Storage Problem

Next Post

Ambitious Energy Goals Are Hurting European Businesses
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas

IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas
Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?
Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise

Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise
Did China Just Sound The Death Knell For Venezuela’s Oil Industry?

Did China Just Sound The Death Knell For Venezuela’s Oil Industry?
One Company To Watch As Electric Vehicle Stocks Get Ready To Fly This Summer

One Company To Watch As Electric Vehicle Stocks Get Ready To Fly This Summer



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com