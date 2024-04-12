U.S. Drilling Activity Continues to Drop Off

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.83 +0.81 +0.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.52 +0.78 +0.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.43 +0.69 +0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.762 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.817 +0.043 +1.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 161 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.817 +0.043 +1.55%

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.28 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Murban 2 days 91.09 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.10 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.29 +0.64 +0.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.50 +0.29 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 318 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 71.32 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 87.17 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 85.42 -1.19 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 80.97 -1.09 -1.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 81.77 -1.39 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 78.52 -1.19 -1.49%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

U.S. Drilling Activity Continues to Drop Off

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 12, 2024, 12:12 PM CDT
Permian rig

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell again this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday, falling by 3. U.S. drillers saw a total loss of rigs this year of 5.

The total rig count fell by 3 to 617 this week, compared to 751 rigs this same time last year.

The number of oil rigs fell by 2 this week. Oil rigs now stand at 506--down by 84 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 1 this week to 109, a loss of 49 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production stayed the same for the fifth week in a row at an average of 13.1 million bpd for the week ending April 5—down 200,000 bpd from the all-time high of 13.3 million bpd.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing wells that are unfinished, fell for the third week in a row in the week ending April 5. Completions fell by 3 to 257 for the week, which is 30 down from this time last year.

The Permian saw a 1-rig decrease after rising by 1 in the week prior. The count in the Eagle Ford also fell by a single rig this week after rising by one in the week prior.

Oil prices were trading up sharply on Friday morning—gaining roughly $2 per barrel early on, but easing into the afternoon. At 12:36 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading up $0.96 (+1.13%) on the day at $85.98, but down $1.50 week over week.

The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.90 (+1.00%) at $90.64, but down roughly $1 per barrel from a week ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

