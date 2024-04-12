Rivian, Lucid, Tesla Stocks Tumble As Price War Escalates

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.86 +0.84 +0.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.56 +0.82 +0.91%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.48 +0.74 +0.82%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.764 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.818 +0.044 +1.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 161 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.818 +0.044 +1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.28 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Murban 2 days 91.09 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.10 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.29 +0.64 +0.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.50 +0.29 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 318 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 71.32 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 87.17 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 85.42 -1.19 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 80.97 -1.09 -1.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 81.77 -1.39 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 78.52 -1.19 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days e-truck insanity
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

South Africa Seeks $21 Billion Funding for Major Grid Expansion

Brent Could Climb to $95 as Bullish Sentiment Builds

Brent Could Climb to $95 as Bullish Sentiment Builds

In an increasingly bullish oil…

Geopolitical Tensions Keep Oil Prices Elevated

Geopolitical Tensions Keep Oil Prices Elevated

In the short term, oil…

The Energy Sector Is A No-Brainer, but There’s More to Come

The Energy Sector Is A No-Brainer, but There’s More to Come

The most important catalyst working…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rivian, Lucid, Tesla Stocks Tumble As Price War Escalates

By ZeroHedge - Apr 12, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Ford cuts the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck by up to 7.5%.
  • The move reflects concerns about sliding demand across the EV industry.
  • EV startups Rivian and Lucid see their shares decline on price war fears.
EV

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group, and Tesla Motors moved lower during the cash session in the US after Ford Motor announced price cuts for its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck amid concerns about sliding demand across the EV industry. Meanwhile, an EV price war between the automakers rages on as unprofitable EV startups struggle to survive. 

Let's begin with a Bloomberg report that says Ford is reducing the price of its Lightning pickup truck by up to 7.5%. Earlier this year, the company paused production of the truck and is set to resume production later in the month

The largest price cut is on the Flash extended-range model, where customers could expect to save $5,500. The model now starts at around $67,995. Ford told Bloomberg that price cuts will help it "adapt to the market to achieve the optimal mix of sales growth and customer value."

The downshift in EV demand has led Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley to reevaluate Ford's EV strategy by reducing spending on battery-powered vehicles by $12 billion, delaying the launch of various models, and beginning to offer an expanded lineup on gas-electric hybrid propulsion vehicles across North America. 

Thousands of auto dealers nationwide recently warned the 'climate change warriors' in the White House: the 2030 EV push is backfiring. 

"Currently, there are many excellent battery electric vehicles available for consumers to purchase. These vehicles are ideal for many people, and we believe their appeal will grow over time. The reality, however, is that electric vehicle demand today is not keeping up with the large influx of BEVs arriving at our dealerships prompted by the current regulations. BEVs are stacking up on our lots," the dealers said. 

They warned: "Already, electric vehicles are stacking up on our lots which is our best indicator of customer demand in the marketplace." 

Many consumers do not embrace the government's and corporate America's forced EV adoption schemes. This is now entirely backfiring, as even Tesla's first-quarter deliveries lagged behind expectations, which may indicate more price cuts are coming. 

"Reports of Ford reducing prices for the F-150 Lightning EV are sending shockwaves through the EV market, particularly affecting Rivian and Lucid," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steve Man said. 

Man said, "Both startups are facing challenges that could be exacerbated by another round of EV price cuts, potentially eroding their profit margins and cash reserves at a time when they need to conserve cash."

Shares of Rivian dropped the most, down 6.5% in early afternoon trade. Shares of Lucid were down around 2.5%, and Tesla was flat on the session. 

Recall analyst Adam Jonas at Morgan Stanley recently suggested consolidation is coming to the industry:

ADVERTISEMENT

What a turbulent time for the EV space... Someone tell Biden to tell Powell ... moar rate cuts, please, to reflate the imploding green bubble. 

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Oil Price Rally Has Stalled... For Now.
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Glut? Not for Long.

Gas Glut? Not for Long.
M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry
Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining
OPEC+ Faces Fork in the Road

OPEC+ Faces Fork in the Road
U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com