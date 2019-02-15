US Drillers See Modest Rise In Oil Rigs As Prices Hold

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.71 +1.30 +2.39%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.34 +1.77 +2.74%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.625 +0.052 +2.02%
Mars US 20 hours 61.56 +0.66 +1.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.28 +1.34 +2.13%
Urals 2 days 62.25 +1.30 +2.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.11 +0.35 +0.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.39 +0.81 +1.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.625 +0.052 +2.02%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 64.90 -0.40 -0.61%
Murban 15 hours 66.23 -0.15 -0.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.48 +0.42 +0.74%
Basra Light 2 days 67.11 +1.55 +2.36%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.02 +0.42 +0.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.11 +0.35 +0.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.11 +0.35 +0.54%
Girassol 2 days 64.71 +0.42 +0.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.28 +1.34 +2.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.41 +1.70 +4.18%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 43.76 +0.11 +0.25%
Canadian Condensate 40 days 51.56 +0.51 +1.00%
Premium Synthetic 40 days 54.41 +0.51 +0.95%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 50.16 +0.51 +1.03%
Peace Sour 21 hours 48.41 +0.51 +1.06%
Peace Sour 21 hours 48.41 +0.51 +1.06%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 50.66 +0.51 +1.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 54.61 +0.51 +0.94%
Central Alberta 21 hours 49.26 +0.51 +1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.00 +0.50 +0.99%
Giddings 2 days 44.75 +0.50 +1.13%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.27 +1.20 +1.90%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.36 +0.51 +1.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.31 +0.51 +0.98%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.31 +0.51 +0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.86 +0.51 +1.01%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.75 +0.50 +1.13%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.21 +1.11 +1.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 7 minutes Cuba Charges U.S. Moving Special Forces, Preparing Venezuelan Intervention
  • 12 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 15 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 4 hours And for the final post in this series of 3: we’ll have a look at the Decline Rates in the Permian
  • 5 hours Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 4 hours Most Wanted Man In Latin America For AP Agency: Maduro Reveals Secret Meetings With US Envoy
  • 1 day Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 11 hours Former United Nations Scientist says the UN is lying about Global Warming and Sea-Level changes
  • 7 hours Prospective Cause of Little Ice Age
  • 2 hours And the War on LNG is Now On
  • 1 hour L.A. Mayor Ditches Gas Plant Plans
  • 1 day Qatar Petroleum, Exxon To Proceed With $10 bln Texas LNG Project
  • 21 hours Russia to Turkey: You Can't Have Syrian Safe Zone Without Assad's Consent
  • 18 hours Solar Array Required to Match Global Oil Consumption
  • 5 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown

Breaking News:

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Alt Text

Rival Forces Clash For Control Over Libya’s Largest Oil Field

Rival army forces—one loyal to…

Alt Text

2 Reasons Why Big Oil Isn’t Rushing Into Renewables

Big oil’s investment in renewables…

Alt Text

Green New Deal Critics See Red

The reactions to the Green…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

US Drillers See Modest Rise In Oil Rigs As Prices Hold

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 15, 2019, 12:15 PM CST
Join Our Community
oil rig

Baker Hughes reported an increase in the number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States this week.

The total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs rose by 2 rigs, according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs increasing by 3 to reach 857 and the number of gas rigs decreasing by 1 to reach 194.

The oil and gas rig count is now 76 up from this time last year, 59 of which is in oil rigs.

While the overall rig count is up for the week, the Permian basin saw the largest drop in rigs this week, losing 5 rigs.

Oil prices were trading up earlier on Friday with steadfast faith in OPEC’s production cuts now that data is in for January showing a significant decrease in production from the cartel from December levels. An additional bullish factor came on reports that the world’s largest offshore oilfield, the Safaniyah in Saudi Arabia, had been shut down. Further clarification on the shutdown came in later in the day that confirmed the field’s shutdown, adding that it was only a partial shutdown. Still, oil prices remained up, with Brent topping $65 as bullish factors outweighed the disappointing oil demand growth that many expect is looming around the corner.

At 10:41am, WTI was trading up 1.49% (+$0.97) at $55.39, while Brent was trading up 1.58% (+$1.02) at $65.59—the highest level yet this year. Related: 2 Reasons Why Big Oil Isn’t Rushing Into Renewables

Canada’s oil and gas rigs decreased by 16 rigs this week. Canada’s total oil and gas rig count is now 224, which is 94 fewer rigs than this time last year.

The EIA’s estimates for US production for the week ending February 8 shows that US producers are holding their production rates fast at an average rate of 11.9 million bpd­—a record for the US—for the fifth week in a row.

By 1:06pm EDT, WTI was trading up 1.97% (+$1.07) at $55.48 on the day. Brent crude was trading up 2.25% (+$1.45) at $66.02 per barrel, with both benchmarks trading up significantly week on week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

‘’Lower Your Costs, Or Die’’ Big Oil’s New Mantra

Next Post

A Big Week For Oil Bulls
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

South Africa Oil Discovery Could Be A Game-Changer

South Africa Oil Discovery Could Be A Game-Changer
Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

 Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC

Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC

 U.S. Sanctions, OPEC Cuts Create Rare Oil Price Shakeup

U.S. Sanctions, OPEC Cuts Create Rare Oil Price Shakeup

 Tax Cuts Or Not, Mexico’s Pemex Is Doomed

Tax Cuts Or Not, Mexico’s Pemex Is Doomed

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com