Oil Traders Use Controversial Methods To Track Refinery Runs

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.94 -1.04 -1.73%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.64 -1.03 -1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.772 -0.055 -1.95%
Mars US 21 hours 65.88 -0.35 -0.53%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
Urals 15 hours 64.74 -1.10 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.72 -0.45 -0.65%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.88 -0.10 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.772 -0.055 -1.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 68.11 +0.44 +0.65%
Murban 2 days 69.47 +0.46 +0.67%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.51 -0.30 -0.49%
Basra Light 2 days 70.03 -0.58 -0.82%
Saharan Blend 2 days 67.63 -0.45 -0.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.72 -0.45 -0.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.72 -0.45 -0.65%
Girassol 2 days 68.29 -0.20 -0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 48.29 -0.91 -1.85%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 49.23 -0.50 -1.01%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 56.73 -0.25 -0.44%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 60.63 -0.25 -0.41%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 54.73 -0.25 -0.45%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 54.98 -0.25 -0.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 58.48 -0.25 -0.43%
Central Alberta 23 hours 53.28 -0.25 -0.47%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Giddings 15 hours 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
ANS West Coast 2 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 15 hours 52.99 -0.94 -1.74%
Eagle Ford 15 hours 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Eagle Ford 15 hours 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 15 hours 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 +0.25 +0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.38 +0.15 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 7 hours One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 39 mins Once Upon A Time... North Korea Abruptly Withdraws Staff From Liaison Office
  • 6 hours Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 3 hours Chile Tests Floating Solar Farm
  • 4 hours Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 2 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 12 hours China's E-Buses Killing Diesel Demand
  • 9 hours China's Expansion: Italy Leads Europe Into China’s Embrace
  • 13 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 24 hours Russian Effect: U.S. May Soon Pause Preparations For Delivering F-35s To Turkey
  • 22 hours Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 1 hour US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 hours New Rebate For EVs in Canada
  • 22 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green

Breaking News:

Five 2020 U.S. Democrats Would Return To Iran Nuclear Deal

Alt Text

A Paradigm Shift In The Permian

As Wall Street sours on…

Alt Text

Italy Turns Its Back On Russian Gas

Russia’s influence on European gas…

Alt Text

Central Asia’s Biggest Energy Challenge

Russia’s Lukoil has moved to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Traders Use Controversial Methods To Track Refinery Runs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 22, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Petronas

In the latest chapter of the ‘Big Data in the oil industry’ tale, oil traders now can monitor operations at oil refineries using geolocation data from cell phones to estimate how many workers are at a refinery site compared to the typical number of staff, which can provide early clues into potential unplanned outages at facilities.

Oil traders, investors, and analysts are now looking for clues about oil and oil products supply everywhere, while analytics companies are offering inventive ways to use the surging volumes of data in today’s digital world.

Earlier this week, geospatial analytics company Orbital Insight—which tracks oil inventories around the world using satellite image of tank roofs— said that it was launching a new product to help the energy market participants to monitor U.S. refinery activity.

The company uses geolocation data “to objectively identify relevant staffing changes at the refinery plant level and compares that to planned maintenance forecasts of refinery operators, which plan routine turnarounds years in advance,” Orbital Insight said in a statement.

The so-called ‘refinery outage’ service will report to the hour turnaround crews, overtime hours, and extra weekend shifts with simultaneous coverage of over 15.5 million barrels per day, which accounts for more than 85 percent of U.S. refining capacity, according to the company.

Related: One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

“For oil traders, knowing where the workers are and how many there are will absolutely help traders know how much output the refinery is producing,” Claire Curry, BloombergNEF’s head of digital industry, told Bloomberg.

For those concerned about privacy, Orbital Insight says that it does not receive any Personal Identification Information (PII) from its geolocation suppliers, and data aggregation removes any pseudo-anonymous data, resulting in large quantities of unidentifiable pings.

Orbital Insight also tracks global oil stocks, and said last week that according to its oil tank-monitoring data, global oil stocks are up despite OPEC cutting supply for nearly three months now.  

Other companies also use anonymized aggregated smartphone geolocation data for insights about businesses and economies. For example, Thasos Group, founded at MIT in 2011, is processing data to measure economic activities, such as how many people visit a store, go to work or travel, or how many man-hours are spent in a factory. Thasos also tracked location signals from the cell phones at Tesla’s Fremont factory in California to track the EV maker’s progress with Model 3, The Wall Street Journal reported last year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

A Paradigm Shift In The Permian

Next Post

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher
Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

 Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

 Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

 Big Oil Has Finally Joined The Digital Revolution

Big Oil Has Finally Joined The Digital Revolution

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com