U.S. Brokerage Faces Lawsuit Over Trades At Negative Oil Prices

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 42.90 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 45.39 -0.07 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.433 +0.016 +0.66%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 44.19 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.49 +0.55 +1.22%
Graph down Urals 2 days 43.70 -0.40 -0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.68 +0.29 +0.65%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.74 +0.16 +0.39%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.433 +0.016 +0.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.48 +0.90 +2.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.68 +0.57 +1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.61 +0.41 +0.93%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.63 +1.14 +2.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.61 +0.29 +0.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.68 +0.29 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.68 +0.29 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.69 +0.38 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.49 +0.55 +1.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 30.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 33.37 -0.05 -0.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 42.12 -0.05 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 43.52 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 39.57 -0.05 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 38.12 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 38.12 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 39.42 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 40.57 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 37.67 -0.05 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 33.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.33 +0.71 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 36.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 40.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 2 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 1 hour BLM and Reparations
  • 14 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 hours Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 21 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 1 day In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 22 hours Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 3 hours The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 1 day The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 1 day The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 3 days https://electrek.co/2020/08/15/tesla-world-biggest-casting-machine-outside-fremont-factory/
  • 15 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 1 day Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.

Breaking News:

Tech Giants Are Building Carbon Footprint Software For Big Oil

Oil Refiners Are Being Forced To Adapt Or Die

Oil Refiners Are Being Forced To Adapt Or Die

The oil price crash has…

Uncertainty Upends Mergers & Acquisition In Oil And Gas

Uncertainty Upends Mergers & Acquisition In Oil And Gas

The current crisis is upending…

UFO, YOLO, TAN: Catchy Tickers Attract Robinhood Traders

UFO, YOLO, TAN: Catchy Tickers Attract Robinhood Traders

The issuers of exchange traded…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Brokerage Faces Lawsuit Over Trades At Negative Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 19, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

E*Trade Securities, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, was slapped with a class-action lawsuit on Tuesday for allegedly failing to disclose proper risks to clients that were burnt by the negative WTI Crude oil prices in April, Bloomberg reported, citing the lawsuit filed in California.  

As the WTI Crude futures collapsed into negative territory on April 20, many retail investors lost a lot of money as they were unable to sell the front-month futures contracts they had purchased. Some brokerages limited the ability of their smaller customers to place new trades in the June futures contracts of WTI and Brent Crude, after the May contract of WTI Crude plunged to as low as minus -US$37 a barrel on April 20.  

According to the class-action lawsuit filed with the Northern District Court of California on Tuesday, E*Trade failed to explain to investors that oil prices could go negative and failed to adequately test its trading system to see how it would handle negative prices. E*Trade clients who wanted out of the May WTI Crude contract on the day the prices went negative were unable to do so because the brokerage’s systems failed and locked users out, the lawsuit alleges.

The collapse in WTI Crude futures in April triggered investigations by the SEC and by law firms on behalf of their risk-averse clients. Klayman & Toskes, for example, announced as early as on April 24 that they were undertaking an investigation on behalf of risk-averse investors with Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Merrill Lynch, who had sustained significant losses recently from investment in the turbulent energy sector.

The United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA: USO) - one of the most popular oil-tracking ETFs for retail investors and believed to be one of the reasons for the historic plunge in the May WTI futures – was also hit by a class-action lawsuit in June. Investors in USO filed a class action complaint against the fund for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act between March 19, 2020, and April 28, 2020. The deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action against the fund expired on Tuesday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom

Next Post

Europe’s Big Oil Companies Aim To Become Big Energy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom
Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.
Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021

Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021
The Revolutionary Tech Breathing New Life Into A $600 Billion Industry

The Revolutionary Tech Breathing New Life Into A $600 Billion Industry
Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend

Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com