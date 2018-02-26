Are All Car Makers Backing The EV Revolution?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 40 mins 63.91 +0.36 +0.57%
Brent Crude 27 mins 67.35 +0.31 +0.46%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.686 +0.029 +1.09%
Mars US 15 mins 62.91 +0.91 +1.47%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.16 +1.08 +1.71%
Urals 17 hours 62.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.72 +0.90 +1.39%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.72 +0.90 +1.39%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.89 +0.68 +1.21%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.686 +0.029 +1.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 62.53 +1.25 +2.04%
Murban 4 days 65.98 +1.25 +1.93%
Iran Heavy 4 days 62.22 +0.59 +0.96%
Basra Light 4 days 62.34 +0.99 +1.61%
Saharan Blend 4 days 67.00 +0.55 +0.83%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Girassol 4 days 67.14 +0.57 +0.86%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.16 +1.08 +1.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.29 +1.60 +4.25%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 33.05 +0.78 +2.42%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.30 +0.78 +1.23%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 64.55 +0.78 +1.22%
Sweet Crude 4 days 57.15 +0.88 +1.56%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.30 +0.78 +1.58%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.30 +0.78 +1.58%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.80 +0.78 +1.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 63.50 +0.78 +1.24%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.95 +0.78 +1.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.72 +0.90 +1.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.25 +1.25 +2.12%
Giddings 17 hours 54.00 +1.25 +2.37%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.47 +1.22 +1.87%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.86 +0.36 +0.63%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.81 +0.36 +0.59%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.81 +0.36 +0.59%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.36 +0.36 +0.60%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.75 +0.75 +1.42%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.56 +0.53 +0.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia's Building a $500 billion Mega-City and Will Run 100% on Renewable
  • 1 hour Bill Gates Is Planning To Strip CO2 From The Air And Turn It Into Clean Fuel
  • 8 hours Big six UK's energy companies routinely overcharging customers
  • 3 hours Lawmakers to focus on energy infrastructure
  • 7 hours Iceland Generates 100% Of Its Electricity Through Renewables
  • 15 mins Should we be looking at steel stocks now?
  • 2 hours Express Delivery With Drones Instead of Trucks to Cut Carbon Emissions
  • 50 mins Crypto Apparently Great for Strip Clubs, Too
  • 1 hour Australia And East Timor Agree on Maritime Border, 'pathway' To Develop Gas Field
  • 9 hours New N Korea sanctions
  • 45 mins German cities to trial free public transport to cut pollution
  • 22 hours US shale production dull until someone starts talking shareholder payback
  • 1 hour Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?
  • 17 hours Ideas on demand
  • 22 hours Perovskite Co.'s will they live to the promise?
  • 3 hours Ripple is on a tear ...

Breaking News:

Judge Revokes Energy Transfer Partners Louisiana Oil Pipeline Permit

Alt Text

Is This The Answer To The Lithium Shortage?

A new breakthrough provides a…

Alt Text

How To Avoid Blackouts Using 100% Renewable Energy

The inconsistency of power produced…

Alt Text

Does China Control The EV Revolution?

The electric vehicle revolution is…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Gary Norman

Gary Norman

Gary is Oilprice.com's South-East Asia & Pacific correspondent. He writes about energy matters, geopolitics and international financial markets. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Are All Car Makers Backing The EV Revolution?

By Gary Norman - Feb 26, 2018, 12:30 PM CST EV

As the world charges onward towards a cleaner, greener future we can finally envision a planet whose reliance on fossil fuels is relegated to a mere fading memory. As more and more companies clamour for a footing in renewable energy production, so too is there a race to become the leader in the EV revolution that is fundamentally upending the auto industry. Car manufacturers like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nissan (OTC:NSANY) and GM (NYSE: GM) are at the forefront of this revolution, but the gap is rapidly closing as most of the major players play catch up, with countless startups hot on their heels vying for a piece of the pie. With many nations announcing an expiry date for the sale of fossil fueled vehicles, it seems prudent to follow suit; indeed it seems foolhardy not to.

With Volvo (OTC:VLVLY) announcing that it will cease production of all fossil fueled vehicles by 2019, how long is it until we see all car manufacturers following suit? This question is not as easy to answer as it may first seem, for while it is important for companies not to lag behind in the EV race, there are still many incentives for them to keep one foot in the past. The infrastructure of the traditional players is still very much geared towards production of the internal combustion engine (ICE), and profits are closely tied to parts and service of parts that simply do not exist in EVs due their relative lack of complexity. Added to that is the fact that EVs are currently too expensive for a large amount of consumers, as well as the fact that charging is simply out of the reach of many more. Where would you charge your vehicle if you lived in an apartment block, for example?

Perhaps then, the best course of action is to slowly phase out ICE production while ramping up EV production. With the distant yet inevitable ban in ICE sales, where is the incentive in its development? And yet one player in particular is doing just that. While it has partnered with Toyota (NYSE:TM) to create their own EV, Mazda (TYO: 7261) has announced development of an ICE that it claims will make it even cleaner than EVs.

Related: Asia Set To Lose 3 Million Bpd Of Oil Production

Mazda’s Skyactiv-X engine is already an impressive technological achievement, using what it calls Spark-Controlled Compression Ignition (SCCI) which basically marries petrol and diesel combustion methods to provide the best of both worlds - diesel economy with petrol emissions. Mazda claims that a 2.0-liter Skyactiv-X engine provides up to 30 percent more torque, sharper throttle response, and a 20-percent improvement in fuel economy compared with Mazda's current 2.0-liter gasoline engine. Impressive as this is, Mazda is not resting on its laurels.

Currently in development, mazda claims its Skyactiv-3 will have even higher thermal efficiency (the amount of power that can be obtained from a set amount of fuel), an unprecedented 56 percent. That’s a staggering 230 percent more efficient than the average road car. This efficiency naturally leads to lower emissions, and if as Mazda claim they are indeed lower than EVs, what does this means in terms of the aforementioned ban on ICE sales?

With the looming cobalt crisis set to seriously hamper the transition to EV exclusivity, governments may have to reconsider such stringent deadlines, if indeed the goal for such a ban is the reduction of toxic emissions. As it stands, the argument for the ban is strong, and few would argue against the cleaner air in our cities that is its certain consequence. If the energy that charges our vehicles can be obtained from renewable sources, then the strong argument becomes almost infallible.

But the world is not standing still, and a ban on all ICE vehicles set 20 years into the future may be as short sighted as it is prescient. With so many automakers leaving one foot in the stagnant past as the other dips its toe tentatively in the waters of tomorrow, at least one manufacturer has both feet firmly planted in the future. Those feet may follow different paths, but perhaps they are both also pointing in the right direction.

By Gary Norman for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Does China Control The EV Revolution?
Gary Norman

Gary Norman

Gary is Oilprice.com's South-East Asia & Pacific correspondent. He writes about energy matters, geopolitics and international financial markets. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil
Frac Sand Shortage Threatens Shale Boom

Frac Sand Shortage Threatens Shale Boom

 Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

 5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

 Why The Next Oil Boom Will Be Fueled By Blockchain

Why The Next Oil Boom Will Be Fueled By Blockchain

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com