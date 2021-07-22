UK’s Carbon Capture Plan Carries A Hefty Price Tag

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.83 +1.53 +2.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.74 +1.51 +2.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 4.000 +0.041 +1.04%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.131 +0.044 +2.10%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.270 +0.053 +2.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 68.35 +3.10 +4.75%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.270 +0.053 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.42 -3.27 -4.56%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.69 -2.76 -3.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.42 +3.25 +5.06%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.79 +3.67 +5.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 71.36 +2.69 +3.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.14 +2.59 +3.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.53 +2.69 +5.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 56.90 +3.10 +5.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 69.30 +3.10 +4.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.70 +3.10 +4.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 66.30 +3.10 +4.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.30 +3.10 +4.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 68.95 +3.10 +4.71%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.75 +3.00 +4.71%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.50 +3.00 +5.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 69.11 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.25 +2.88 +4.69%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.20 +2.88 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.20 +2.88 +4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.75 +3.00 +4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.50 +2.75 +4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.39 +2.88 +4.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 22 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 21 hours California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 2 days Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 hours Colonial pipeline hack
  • 13 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 2 days Natural Gas Cleaning Costs

Breaking News:

Startup Unveils Frugal Iron-Based Energy Storage

Georgia Pivots To Wind Despite Booming Hydro Industry

Georgia Pivots To Wind Despite Booming Hydro Industry

Despite its flourishing hydro energy…

Can The Airline Industry Live Without Fossil Fuels?

Can The Airline Industry Live Without Fossil Fuels?

We are frequently told that…

Uncertainty Has Overtaken Oil Markets Once Again

Uncertainty Has Overtaken Oil Markets Once Again

Uncertainty appears to have overtaken…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UK’s Carbon Capture Plan Carries A Hefty Price Tag

By City A.M - Jul 22, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The cost of development of clean hydrogen and greenhouse gas removals could surpass £40bn by 2035, according to a new report by the UK’s carbon capture trade body.

The report by the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA), found that around 85 per cent of the lofty cost is expected to be spent on onshore power generation – including industrial capture and hydrogen production plants.

Backed by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Energy Industries Council (EIC), the report has urged the UK to level up regions through Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) supply chains.

“Due to geographical advantages and world-leading skills and expertise, the UK has a unique opportunity to become a global leader in the development of CCUS,” CCSA UK office lead Olivia Powis said.

The UK government has already pledged a ‘green’ recovery in the wake of the pandemic and Brexit, which could include injecting money into the sector on the road to net zero.

The successful rollout of the carbon capture tech could bolster UK supply chains, the report said, which in turn would offer more jobs – providing the right policy is in place first.

“The next decade will be critical for CCUS deployment and by implementing the recommendations in today’s report, we have the opportunity to create a strong UK supply chain, providing significant domestic jobs and growth,” Powis explained.

“This will boost the UK’s prosperity and make a significant contribution to the government’s levelling up agenda, whilst at the same time creating important export opportunities for UK companies in a global market estimated to be worth several hundreds of billions of pounds by 2050.”

By CityAM 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit
The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal

Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal
Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts

Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts
Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March

Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com