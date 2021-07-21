The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.09 -0.21 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.96 -0.27 -0.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.904 -0.055 -1.39%
Graph down Heating Oil 17 mins SellBuy 2.079 -0.008 -0.39%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.208 -0.009 -0.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.77 +0.82 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.77 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 18 mins 68.35 +3.10 +4.75%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.208 -0.009 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 68.42 -3.27 -4.56%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 69.69 -2.76 -3.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 67.42 +3.25 +5.06%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 72.79 +3.67 +5.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 71.36 +2.69 +3.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 71.14 +2.59 +3.78%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 55.53 +2.69 +5.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 53.80 +0.85 +1.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 66.20 +0.85 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 67.60 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 63.20 +0.85 +1.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 61.20 +0.85 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 61.20 +0.85 +1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 63.20 +0.85 +1.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 65.85 +0.85 +1.31%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 61.20 +0.85 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.77 +0.82 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 66.75 +3.00 +4.71%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 60.50 +3.00 +5.22%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 68.67 -4.90 -6.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 64.25 +2.88 +4.69%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 68.20 +2.88 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 68.20 +2.88 +4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 66.75 +3.00 +4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 57.75 +1.00 +1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.51 +1.00 +1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 21 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 mins China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 4 hours California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 23 hours Natural Gas Cleaning Costs

Breaking News:

U.S., Germany Reach Deal On Controversial Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

The Best Energy Stocks For A Volatile Summer

The Best Energy Stocks For A Volatile Summer

Despite the high volatility in…

Could This Be The Most Promising Oil Play Of The Decade?

Could This Be The Most Promising Oil Play Of The Decade?

We haven’t seen an oil…

A Terrible Time For OPEC+ To Resolve Differences

A Terrible Time For OPEC+ To Resolve Differences

It seems that Saudi Arabia…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80

By Simon Watkins - Jul 21, 2021, 8:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The UAE’s awarding last week of a slew of huge drilling contracts aimed at increasing its crude oil output capacity from around 4 million barrels per day (bpd) to 5 million bpd underlines that the principal market risk from an oil trader’s perspective is still skewed towards further supply against a backdrop of an uneven bounce back in demand following the height of the global COVID-19 crisis in 2020. In the short- and medium-term, significant supply increases are likely to come from ongoing failures in the OPEC decision and implementation structure, and in the longer term from a potential flood of new crude from Iran in the official oil markets and increases from non-OPEC crude producers.  This trader-centric view is the basic reason that, despite the huge recent buying in the crude oil market by some leading investment banks and their fund manager clients (and their frantic bidding of oil on dips) with a view to hitting the much-vaunted US$80 per barrel point, crude has failed to meaningfully threaten that level or the once-steady US$100 per barrel price that prevailed for years before the Saudis launched the 2014-2016 Oil Price War. This inability to threaten these key price levels is also a function of the political reality that, however much the supposedly environmentally-friendly U.S. President Joe Biden might, in theory, be happy to see oil prices go higher to narrow the retail pricing discrepancy between it and more ‘green energy’ alternatives, in the cold light of political reality the fact remains that he is acutely aware of how damaging for any presidency such a price rise would be. 

As was very clearly demonstrated under the government of former President Donald Trump – but pertains to all U.S. presidencies of recent years – the top person in the White House does not, in general, want oil prices on the higher side. The economic reason for this is that for every US$0.01 that the U.S.’s national average price of gasoline rises, more than US$1 billion per year in discretionary additional consumer spending is estimated to be lost. As a general historical rule of thumb, it is estimated that every US$10 per barrel change in the price of crude oil results in a US$0.25 change in the price of a gallon of gasoline. Based on more recent historical precedent, a US$90-95 per barrel of Brent oil price equates to around US$3 per gallon of gasoline and a US$125-130 per barrel of Brent equates to around US$4 per gallon of gasoline. The ‘danger zone’ for U.S. presidents starts at around US$3.00 per gallon and at US$4.00 per gallon they are being advised to pack their bags in Pennsylvania Avenue or start a war to divert the public’s attention. The point was underlined by Bob McNally, the former energy adviser to the former President George W. Bush that: “Few things terrify an American president more than a spike in fuel [gasoline] prices.” 

Related: Can The Airline Industry Live Without Fossil Fuels? This is the key reason why an unofficial White House oil price cap of around US$75-80 per barrel of Brent has operated since the end of the 2014-2016 Oil Price War. On the only notable occasion when the Brent crude oil price rose significantly above the US$70 per barrel level for any sustained period and looked like threatening the cap - in the second half of 2018, with the Saudis ramping up prices in concert with Russia - President Trump sent the first threatening message in a speech aimed at the Saudis. The message made clear that in the U.S.’s view Saudi Arabia was contravening the foundation 1945 agreement on Bitter Lake between Roosevelt and Abdulaziz and, therefore, put at risk the U.S. support of the Al-Saud ruling family as the monarchy of Saudi Arabia. This came shortly after a similar comment from Trump in a speech before the U.N. General Assembly: “OPEC and OPEC nations are, as usual, ripping off the rest of the world, and I don’t like it. Nobody should like it,” he said. “We defend many of these nations for nothing, and then they take advantage of us by giving us high oil prices. Not good. We want them to stop raising prices. We want them to start lowering prices and they must contribute substantially to military protection from now on.”

Oil’s inability to break these key levels is also a significant reason why the U.S. shale oil sector producers and their Wall Street backers are under no government pressure to ramp up production right now. If Brent crude oil started to rise decisively above the US$80 per barrel level for a sustained period and looked like it was heading for US$90-100 per barrel, though, this status quo would likely change very quickly. At the same time, huge pressure would be brought to bear by the White House on Saudi Arabia and the rest of the OPEC producers to increase production and lower oil prices, as has been highlighted repeatedly by OilPrice.com.

Aside from the domestic political reasons why the U.S. government is happy to accommodate a big increase in the UAE’s crude oil output capacity in a relatively short time, the Emirates’ ambition also aligns perfectly with Washington’s new policy in the Middle East as a whole, which began with the ‘relationship normalization’ deals forged between the U.S., Israel and various Arab states in the last days of the presidency of Donald Trump. In its most basic terms, this policy is aimed at engaging with anchor Arab states that are not already too tied into the rampant China-Russia-Iran power axis, whilst also trying to at least partially loosen the grip of Beijing and Moscow on Iran (and therefore Iraq). If the policy is successful – although the part of it relating to Iran and Iraq seems also certain to fail despite clearly being worth a try – the U.S. will also be able to further reduce any significant dependence on Saudi Arabia, at least whilst it is under the control of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In all eventualities, though, the UAE is vital to the U.S. plans, which is why it was one of the first countries to be approached for the normalized relations program. 

Related: Oil Dips After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build

Since that point, the UAE has broadened and deepened its relationship with India – which the U.S. is sponsoring as the prime regional political and economic alternative to China – embarked on a huge economic expansion project (‘Operation 300 Billion’), established a new global benchmark trading platform for its oil (ICE Futures Abu Dhabi platform) in partnership with the U.S.-based Intercontinental Exchange, and begun to expand the Fujairah oil export hub as a counterpoint to Iran’s new Goreh-Jask oil export route. More broadly, the UAE has also removed the previous impediments to the speedy realization of its oil ambitions by reorganizing its Supreme Petroleum Council and has increased its activities as part of a joint intelligence initiative between the UAE and Israel (and, by extension, the U.S.) of the purchase of commercial and adjunct residential properties in Iran’s southern Khuzestan province. The area is a vital hub for Iran’s oil and gas reserves and the influx of UAE-registered businesses, particularly those based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, but in large part funded by Israel, provides a forward operating platform for various ongoing intelligence-gathering operations. Building on this, last month saw a landmark US$510 million deal with Italy’s Saipem to expand the capacity of the UAE’s flagship Shah Sour Gas Plant, which will ensure that the UAE becomes self-sufficient in gas. This is aimed at safeguarding it from any external pressure that might be brought upon it by the big gas powers in the region, notably Iran, were it to lack this self-sufficiency.

Exactly the same theme of major contracts being given to companies of countries supporting the U.S.’s new policy in the Middle East is seen in the awarding last week of US$764 million in drilling contracts aimed at boosting crude oil output to 5 million bpd as soon as possible on or before 2030. The UAE’s principal oil firm, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), through its Offshore trading unit, awarded the contracts to U.S. companies Schlumberger, and Halliburton, in addition to its own ADNOC Drilling. The contracts will provide integrated rigless services across six of ADNOC Offshore’s artificial islands in the Upper Zakum and Satah Al Razboot fields, according to ADNOC. “These important awards for integrated rigless services will drive efficiencies of drilling and related services, and optimize costs in our offshore operations as we ramp up our drilling activities to increase our production capacity and enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE,” concluded ADNOC Upstream’s executive director, Yaser Almazrouei, last week. 

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can The Airline Industry Live Without Fossil Fuels?
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit
The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal

Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal
Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts

Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts
Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March

Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com