UK Ramps Up North Sea Oil Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 17 hours SellBuy 66.32 -0.53 -0.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 hours SellBuy 69.63 +0.17 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 17 hours SellBuy 2.986 +0.028 +0.95%
Graph down Heating Oil 17 hours SellBuy 2.038 -0.017 -0.82%
Graph down Gasoline 17 hours 2.140 -0.012 -0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 66.02 -0.73 -1.09%
Chart Gasoline 17 hours 2.140 -0.012 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 67.64 +1.36 +2.05%
Graph up Murban 1 day 68.36 +1.03 +1.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 64.48 +0.51 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 69.01 -0.45 -0.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 67.93 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 69.04 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.71 -0.46 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 51.60 -0.11 -0.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 65.85 +0.64 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 67.25 +0.64 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 62.35 +0.64 +1.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 60.70 +0.64 +1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 60.70 +0.64 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 62.70 +0.64 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 65.85 +0.64 +0.98%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 60.85 +0.64 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.75 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 56.50 -0.75 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.94 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 60.27 -0.53 -0.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 64.22 -0.53 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 64.22 -0.53 -0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.75 -0.75 -1.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.94 +0.64 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 mins And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 17 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 2 days Fun facts about oil?
  • 19 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 1 day Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 2 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 5 days Joe Biden's Presidency

Breaking News:

Nigeria Says It Is Preparing For Post-Oil World

Canada To Boost Oil Exports To The U.S.

Canada To Boost Oil Exports To The U.S.

Canadian crude oil exports to…

Ambitious Energy Goals Are Hurting European Businesses

Ambitious Energy Goals Are Hurting European Businesses

The EU’s carbon emission policy…

UK Snubs IEA Suggestion To Stop Oil Exploration

UK Snubs IEA Suggestion To Stop Oil Exploration

The UK has no plans…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UK Ramps Up North Sea Oil Production

By Felicity Bradstock - May 29, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil production in the U.K. isn’t dead just yet, as BP strikes a deal with Baker Hughes and Norway's Oldfjell Drilling to enhance production at the Clair Ridge heavy oil field following recent challenges to production. 

BP will use the latest technologies and expertise from this new partnership to boost drilling in 7 billion-barrel Clair Ridge, the U.K.’s largest oil field. Initial aims include increasing output by 15 percent annually.

The Clair Ridge oilfield, which consists of two bridge-linked platforms, was developed in 2018 at a cost of $10 billion, with a projected output of 120,000 bpd of oil. Clair had an expected shelf life of around 40 years but hit production challenges last year, meeting only a third of its anticipated output levels in 2020.

BP operates the oilfield with a stake of 28.6%. Shell, ConocoPhillips and Chevron all also hold a stake in the field, with 28 percent, 24 percent and 19.4 percent respectively. 

BP stated that the new partnership "aims to improve production across Clair, initially targeting a 15 percent increase in average annual production on Clair Ridge, the second phase development of the field. This will be achieved through drilling the best quality wells safely and more efficiently and harnessing the skills and expertise of each company in a single collaborative team".

Greater innovation and the use of new technology will allow BP to drill targeted wells to access the oil reserves more effectively. As crude oil in this region of the North Sea is much heavier than other lighter oil in other parts of the area it is harder to extract and will require the expertise of each company in the partnership for successful oil production. 

The partnership will mean the establishment of a steering group of representatives from BP, Baker Hughes and Oldfjell Drilling to make joint decision on effective well drilling.

“Using progressive remote operations models and digital solutions, this alliance is an important milestone on the shared journey towards safer, more profitable and lower carbon intensity operations.”, stated Marianne Davenport, vice president for oilfield services Europe at Baker Hughes. 

This partnership comes just weeks after an International Energy Agency (IEA) report recommended a shift away from fossil fuel production in favour of renewable alternatives. However, the U.K. has made its stance clear, it has no intention of giving up on production in its oil-rich North Sea projects. 

A government body told media sources that it intends to continue exploration in the North Sea, after the government reached a deal in March allowing offshore licenses in the region to continue.

"We are working hard to drive down demand for fossil fuels, however, there will continue to be ongoing demand for oil and gas," the UK department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy told Reuters in response to emailed questions.

Further, "We will not be cancelling licenses that were recently awarded. Any future licenses are only awarded on the basis that they are aligned with the government's broad climate change ambitions, including the UK’s target of reaching net-zero by 2050."

However, the U.K. government has faced controversy over this decision owing to its role as host to the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, in November as well as being commissioned by the IEA to develop a path towards net-zero emissions by 2050. Critics say the U.K.’s role at the helm of climate change talks is at odds with its stance on North Sea oil. 

While several North Sea players, like Norway and Denmark, are heeding IEA warnings to curb exploration projects in favour of renewable alternatives, the U.K. is going full steam ahead in its production plans for the next few decades, with the Clair Ridge partnership presenting a significant area of opportunity for the oil majors involved.  

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Historic Week For Big Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?
Did China Just Sound The Death Knell For Venezuela’s Oil Industry?

Did China Just Sound The Death Knell For Venezuela’s Oil Industry?
The U.S. Oil And Gas Infrastructure Crisis May Be Worse Than Thought

The U.S. Oil And Gas Infrastructure Crisis May Be Worse Than Thought
Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?
Can The U.S. Compete With Qatari LNG?

Can The U.S. Compete With Qatari LNG?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com