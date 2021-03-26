UAE To Curb Supply To Asian Buyers

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours SellBuy 60.97 +2.41 +4.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 64.57 +2.62 +4.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours SellBuy 2.557 -0.013 -0.51%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours SellBuy 1.810 +0.062 +3.56%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 1.967 +0.046 +2.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.63 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 61.07 +2.41 +4.11%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 1.967 +0.046 +2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 62.16 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 62.53 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.80 +2.71 +4.75%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 65.38 +3.12 +5.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 62.31 +2.58 +4.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 63.52 +2.72 +4.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.63 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 47.41 -2.82 -5.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 57.56 -2.62 -4.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 58.96 -2.62 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 55.91 -3.27 -5.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 54.51 -2.62 -4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 54.51 -2.62 -4.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 55.31 -2.62 -4.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 60.66 -2.62 -4.14%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 54.81 -2.62 -4.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 51.25 +2.50 +5.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 64.38 +3.22 +5.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.92 +2.41 +4.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 -2.75 -5.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 64.95 -2.62 -3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours North Face gets Powned
  • 3 hours Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 4 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 2 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 4 days Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 3 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques

Breaking News:

Gazprom: Nord Stream 2 Construction To Be Completed In 2021

118,500 Oil & Gas Wells To Be Drilled Worldwide Through 2022

118,500 Oil & Gas Wells To Be Drilled Worldwide Through 2022

Rystad data shows that global…

How Will We Pay for the Energy Transition?

How Will We Pay for the Energy Transition?

Earlier this month, the International…

Bitcoin’s Energy Problem Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon

Bitcoin’s Energy Problem Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon

Bitcoin might not be among…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UAE To Curb Supply To Asian Buyers

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 26, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Emirati state oil company ADNOC has reduced its planned shipments of crude oil to Asia by 10-15 percent for June, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

ADNOC earlier said it will curb supply to Asian buyers for May by 5 to 15 percent as part of its production control obligations under the OPEC+ deal. Also, Asian buyers still have ample supply in storage and are drawing from it while prices are high. Maintenance season in many Asian refineries is helping keep demand in check, too.

Interestingly enough, the news comes before the next OPEC+ meeting, where the extended cartel will discuss supply allocations for May. The Reuters sources expect the organization to keep production levels where they are now because of the gloomier demand outlook following the latest surge of Covid-19 infections in Europe.

The latest pandemic developments in Europe this week managed to overshadow the price impact of the Ever Given container ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal, diverting all traffic from the chokepoint. While the news of the blockage lifted oil benchmarks earlier this week, news of lockdown extensions in many parts of Europe dampened optimism quickly.

OPEC+ is meeting next week to discuss the production cuts, and the expectations are that the cartel will maintain the current production levels. However, the oil market, as one Reuters source put it, is very fragile, and surprises are possible.

Yet even if the cartel keeps the current cuts, Libya and Iran could undermine its efforts to keep prices higher. Libya has a stated ambition of lifting oil production to 1.45 million bpd by the end of the year, and Iran could boost its production by 2 million bpd if the U.S. removes sanctions on Tehran. Both countries are exempt from the OPEC+ cuts because of their political problems.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

Next Post

Oil Tanker Rates Surge As Suez Canal Blockage Continues
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance

The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance
Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging

Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging
OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com