UAE Announces Major Oil & Gas Discoveries

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 62.86 -0.28 -0.44%
Brent Crude 11 mins 72.87 +0.04 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.557 +0.273 +8.31%
Mars US 3 days 67.54 -0.55 -0.81%
Opec Basket 5 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
Urals 4 days 73.84 +3.62 +5.16%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 5 days 70.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.557 +0.273 +8.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 70.64 -0.09 -0.13%
Murban 15 hours 72.99 -0.68 -0.92%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.01 -0.24 -0.35%
Basra Light 4 days 72.34 -0.06 -0.08%
Saharan Blend 4 days 70.97 -0.92 -1.28%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Girassol 4 days 72.07 -0.13 -0.18%
Opec Basket 5 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 26.41 +1.21 +4.80%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 15.64 -0.05 -0.32%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 45.14 -0.55 -1.20%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.24 -0.55 -0.86%
Sweet Crude 4 days 23.24 +0.55 +2.42%
Peace Sour 4 days 19.14 +5.45 +39.81%
Peace Sour 4 days 19.14 +5.45 +39.81%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 41.14 -0.55 -1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 28.14 -0.55 -1.92%
Central Alberta 4 days 15.14 -0.55 -3.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 4 days 53.25 -0.75 -1.39%
ANS West Coast 1 min 75.96 +2.72 +3.71%
West Texas Sour 4 days 57.09 -0.55 -0.95%
Eagle Ford 4 days 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 4 days 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 59.59 -0.55 -0.91%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -0.50 -0.93%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.15 -0.55 -0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Petrol versus EV
  • 11 minutes Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War
  • 14 minutes Oil Rally Faces Tidal Wave of Supply
  • 2 hours US Coal On Track For Record Capacity Decline, Closing 15.4 Gigawatts
  • 3 hours A lesson from VW
  • 5 hours Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 43 mins A powerful new battery could give us electric planes that don’t pollute
  • 4 hours Regime: Despite Sanctions, Iran Will Sell Oil
  • 6 hours Iranian Tankers Go Dark
  • 11 hours Natural Gas Trucking in Los Angeles
  • 10 hours HIgher natural gas prices 2019 and beyond
  • 9 hours "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 9 hours Are there more electric or natural gas vehicles in the world?
  • 20 hours US electricity customers are unknowingly paying an extra $1 Billion for coal power
  • 9 hours Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 1 day Gloom and Doom, and Oil at $120

Breaking News:

Nigeria's NNPC Could Ink Oil Swap Deals With Two More Supermajors

Alt Text

There’s No Strong Fundamental Reason For Oil’s Decline

Strong selling has forced prices…

Alt Text

Iran’s Top Oil Customers Resist U.S. Calls For Zero Imports

Iran’s oil exports have fallen…

Alt Text

U.S. Doubles Down On Ethanol Despite Glut

The United States is set…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

UAE Announces Major Oil & Gas Discoveries

By Irina Slav - Nov 05, 2018, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Adnoc oil storage

The UAE’s flagship oil and gas company Adnoc has made a gas discovery of 15 trillion cu ft and a crude oil discovery of 1 billion barrels, Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Petroleum Council said Sunday at the presentation of the company’s five-year business plan until 2023.

The discoveries come at a time when the whole region is seeking to increase its production capacity in both oil and gas. For the UAE, more gas production is particularly important because despite its loyalty to Saudi Arabia, the country needs Qatari gas to satisfy its energy demand.

The discoveries, Adnoc reported, were made in six untapped blocks that were open for exploration earlier this year. According to the company, they might contain several billion barrels of oil on top of the 1 billion barrels already estimated. However, these estimates have been made before exploratory drilling begins, which is scheduled for the first quarter of 2019 when the first exploration and production licenses will be awarded by Adnoc.

For now, the company only said the gas production boost will come from three blocks, Hail, Ghasha, and Dalma, which, when development begins, will add 1.5 billion cu ft daily of natural gas to Adnoc’s gas production. This, the company said, will help it sustain LNG production until 2040, allowing it to “seize incremental LNG and gas-to-chemicals growth opportunities, where they arise, from the UAE’s dynamic demand/supply position and evolving energy mix.”

In oil, Adnoc said it planned to boost its oil production capacity to 4 million bpd by 2020 and further to 5 million bpd by 2030. To date, Adnoc produces around 3 million bpd of crude, but by December this year it has ambitions to boost this to 3.5 million bpd.

Adnoc’s chief executive, Sultan Ahmed al Jaber noted that global oil consumption is seen to rise by 10 million bpd by 2040 and gas demand rising by 40 percent. These are both opportunities a company such as Adnoc cannot afford not to seize as long as the price environment allows it.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

Next Post

It's All-Or-Nothing For Colorado Drillers
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True
Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

 What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

 U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

 Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com