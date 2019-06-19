Trudeau Declares Climate Emergency... Then Approves Major Oil Pipeline

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.92 +0.95 +1.76%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.98 +1.16 +1.88%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.272 +0.009 +0.40%
Mars US 7 hours 59.16 -0.04 -0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.43 -0.17 -0.28%
Urals 1 day 58.55 +1.40 +2.45%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.16 +1.34 +2.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.16 +1.34 +2.24%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.81 -0.55 -0.87%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.18 +1.34 +2.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.272 +0.009 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 60.98 +1.05 +1.75%
Murban 1 day 62.25 +1.43 +2.35%
Iran Heavy 1 day 55.01 -0.59 -1.06%
Basra Light 1 day 63.03 -0.48 -0.76%
Saharan Blend 1 day 61.32 -0.93 -1.49%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.81 -0.55 -0.87%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.81 -0.55 -0.87%
Girassol 1 day 62.22 -0.69 -1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.43 -0.17 -0.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 36.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 8 hours 39.97 -3.14 -7.28%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 49.62 -0.14 -0.28%
Premium Synthetic 8 hours 54.42 -0.14 -0.26%
Sweet Crude 8 hours 48.97 -0.14 -0.29%
Peace Sour 8 hours 47.97 -0.14 -0.29%
Peace Sour 8 hours 47.97 -0.14 -0.29%
Light Sour Blend 8 hours 50.47 -0.14 -0.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 53.97 -0.14 -0.26%
Central Alberta 8 hours 48.22 -0.14 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.16 +1.34 +2.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 1 day 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
ANS West Coast 3 days 58.83 -0.62 -1.04%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.71 -0.14 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.66 -0.14 -0.27%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.66 -0.14 -0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +2.00 +4.73%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.03 +1.97 +3.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 8 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 50 mins Emissions Need To Be Halved To Avoid 3C Warming
  • 4 hours The Pope: "Climate change ... doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain."
  • 13 hours Hormuz and surrounding waters: Energy Threats to the World: Oil, LNG, shipping markets digest new risks after Strait of Hormuz attack
  • 2 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 4 hours Coal Boom in Asia is Real and a Long Trend
  • 8 hours Pioneer CEO Said U.S. Oil Production would be up to 15 mm bbls/day NOW if we had the pipelines. Permian pipelines STARTING Q3
  • 14 hours OPEC, GEO-POLITICS & OIL SUPPLY & PRICES
  • 7 hours The Magic and Wonders of US Shale Supply: Keeping energy price shock minimised: US oil supply keeping lid on prices despite global risks: IEA chief
  • 12 hours Trudeau approves Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 14 hours The Plastics Problem
  • 7 hours US to become net oil exporter in November: EIA
  • 4 hours US Shale Drilling lacks regulatory body.
  • 5 hours Huge UK Gas Discovery
  • 6 hours Ireland To Ban New Petrol And Diesel Vehicles From 2030

Breaking News:

Tesla Is Not Meeting Musk’s Q2 Record Production Goal

Alt Text

Is Big Oil’s Plastic Bet Going Sour?

Oil majors are investing a…

Alt Text

Why The Oklahoma Shale Boom Isn’t Taking Off

Major geological challenges and relatively…

Alt Text

Canada Can’t Get Its Pipeline Problem Under Control

Canada’s once-booming oil industry has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Trudeau Declares Climate Emergency... Then Approves Major Oil Pipeline

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 19, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Pipeline

Canada declared a national climate emergency on Monday. The next day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave the greenlight to a massive oil sands pipeline.

The House of Commons, with strong support declared climate change a “real and urgent crisis.” A week before, Justin Trudeau proposed a ban on single-use plastics, which, if implemented, would be the latest in a growing number of bans on plastic that could put multibillion-dollar bets on plastics and petrochemicals by the oil industry at risk.

But Trudeau has never really stood in the way of Canada’s oil industry, despite years of platitudes about addressing climate change. That was clear on June 18, when he gave the approval to the Trans Mountain Expansion (not for the first time), a $4.5 billion twin pipeline that would run along an existing line from Alberta to the Pacific Coast in British Columbia.

The Trans Mountain Expansion is one of a few high-profile pipeline projects that have run into serious trouble. Trudeau first gave the greenlight in 2016, but the project ran aground amid legal challenges from First Nations and environmental groups. Last year, Kinder Morgan, the original owner of the project, headed for the exit, threatening the cancel the project altogether.

Desperate to keep it alive – and the clearest example imaginable of how much the Canadian government depends on the oil industry – Trudeau moved to nationalize the project in mid-2018, buying it off of Kinder Morgan’s hands. A year later, here we are, with Ottawa once again trying to push it forward.

“This isn’t an either/or proposition. It is in Canada’s national interest to protect our environment and invest in tomorrow, while making sure people can feed their families today,” Trudeau said on Tuesday. Despite Trudeau’s plea, many see it precisely as an either/or proposition. Faced with a binary choice, Trudeau could either anger the oil industry, or anger First Nations and environmental groups. He chose the former, even though that was mostly expected. Related: Oil Prices Jump On Hopes Of End To U.S.-China Trade War

“The approval comes as no surprise—the federal government owns the pipeline after all,” Scotiabank’s Rebekah Young wrote in a note. The Canadian government has vowed to build the project with a Crown corporation, then turn it over to private investors or some other company.

But the next step is unclear.

The approval from Trudeau’s government is a “positive step” for the project, but “project execution risk remains elevated,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a note to clients. The investment bank said that while the government plans to begin construction this year, Goldman is not factoring the project into its base-case forecasts, “given prior uncertainty in the outlook of this project.”

“Today’s decision is a positive development for Canada’s western oil sector, but it will have little impact on short term production,” Rebekah Young for Scotiabank said. The expansion will triple the pipeline system’s current capacity, taking it up to 890,000 bpd. “However, with the earliest completion date only by 2022,” Young added.

Still, commencing construction on the project would be seen as a breakthrough for Canada’s oil industry. “We would also anticipate that reaching surety in construction of TMX would provide oil sand producers confidence to commence re-investing in production growth, given the capital constrained budgets most companies are now operating under,” Goldman analysts said. “That said, we continue to see pipeline shortages until at least 2022…and during this period from now until then, see light-heavy differentials wider than pipeline economics.”

The inability to build a new pipeline had diminished production growth in Canada’s oil sands, and could limit output in the long run. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) just released its 2019 Crude Oil Forecast, and lowered its estimate for production growth to 1.44 percent annually through 2035, less than half its prior estimate from 2014. “Pipeline constraints, a lack of market diversity, and inefficient regulations are largely responsible for holding back Canada’s oil sector,” CAPP said.

Oil forecasts aside, the Trans Mountain Expansion will still run into stiff resistance from First Nations and environmental groups. “The Trudeau government does not have the right to put a pipeline through unceded Secwepemc land,” spokeswoman Kanahus Manuel said, according to Reuters. More lawsuits and protests are inevitable. Related: Norwegian Oil Pioneer: Big Oil’s Exodus Has Started

Moreover, the pipeline needs permits from British Columbia, where the government has opposed the project.

“[T]he project still faces significant political, regulatory, and judicial challenges, and ultimately we see a tremendous amount of execution risk up until the oil starts flowing,” Gavin MacFarlane, a VP with Moody’s Investors Service, said in comments circulated to reporters.

Meanwhile, the other pipeline that could potentially add takeaway capacity from Alberta – Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement – hit another snag. State agencies in Minnesota said on Tuesday that they would not issue permits until a revised environmental review was completed, following a recent court order that said the state had failed to adequately assess the potential impact of an oil spill. In short, permits could be delayed longer than expected.

If Line 3 fails to move forward for any reason, that increases the stakes and importance for the Trans Mountain Expansion as the only route left for new pipeline capacity. And vice versa.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Global Oil Market Surprisingly Oversupplied

Next Post

Oil Ticks Higher In Bear Market
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019

The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019
Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Oil Prices Jump On Hopes Of End To U.S.-China Trade War

Oil Prices Jump On Hopes Of End To U.S.-China Trade War

 How Iran Was Swindled Out Of $3.2 Trillion

How Iran Was Swindled Out Of $3.2 Trillion

 Tanker Strikes Spell Doomsday Scenario For OPEC

Tanker Strikes Spell Doomsday Scenario For OPEC


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com