Transmission Problems Pose Risk For Renewables

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 70.94 -0.84 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.03 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.08 +1.07 +1.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.496 -0.136 -5.17%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.616 -0.064 -2.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 4 days 71.48 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.616 -0.064 -2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.70 +0.57 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.20 +0.61 +0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.20 +0.84 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 568 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.97 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.24 +0.42 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 50.68 +1.12 +2.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 74.08 +1.12 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 72.33 +1.12 +1.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 69.48 +1.12 +1.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 67.48 +1.12 +1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 76.43 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 65.78 +1.12 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 19 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 11 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

ERCOT Asks Texans To Conserve Energy To Avoid Blackouts

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Still Higher Than Before It Pledged To Cut

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Still Higher Than Before It Pledged To Cut

Russia’s oil exports by sea…

Coal Subsidies Jeopardize EU Power Market Reform

Coal Subsidies Jeopardize EU Power Market Reform

A proposal to extend subsidies…

European Natural Gas Prices Are On The Rise

European Natural Gas Prices Are On The Rise

Natural gas prices in Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Transmission Problems Pose Risk For Renewables

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Jun 20, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Transmission projects are bogged down by regulatory, permitting, siting and environmental problems.
  • Renewable energy projects are held up while they wait for new transmission lines to be constructed.
  • Lower capital costs might encourage the government to do something daring, like installing a superconductor line from East to West.
Join Our Community
Transmission

You can tell what the press agents have to sell by the energy story of the week. A while ago it was small modular nuclear reactors, a promising technology that has so far produced more news stories than reactors. Then came carbon sequestration: burn whatever you want but stick the carbon somewhere. This is a creation of the oil industry’s relentless PR program and the likely theme of the next climate conference being staged in a Persian Gulf sheikdom. The story du jour, however, concerns the shortage of electric transmission infrastructure needed to connect renewable energy projects to the grid for delivery to the ultimate customer. Unlike the other two stories, this one is neither self-serving nor bogus. 

Quick history. In the early days, the electric company put a coal-fired generator in the middle of town to serve customers. Direct current electricity did not travel far. Then the industry’s pioneers developed alternating current, which could travel. so they put the generators next to distant waterfalls and sent the current over specially designed transmission lines to the customers. (You couldn’t move the waterfall but you could move the electricity.) Then they built huge coal-fired stations next to coal mines and shipped the electricity by wire, rather than build the generating station near the customer and ship the coal to the power station. Now, the industry wants to move electricity long distances from huge wind and solar renewable energy projects (located where the best wind and sun are) to the consumer. Unfortunately, renewable projects are not often located on the same transmission routes as existing coal and hydro generation plants. Moving renewable power to customers requires new transmission lines. The old ones are in the wrong places.  Related: ‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets

Before we go any further, get two things straight. First, owning and operating a transmission line is an attractive business offering good returns. There is no shortage of investors or potential operators. Second, transmission accounts for less than 15% of the electric bill. So whether this business is operated efficiently or badly won’t make much difference to the average customer’s electric bill.  

Now for the problem, certainly common to Europe, North America and Australia. Transmission projects are bogged down by regulatory, permitting, siting and environmental problems. Getting the line from announcement to completion can take 5-10 years. People don’t want their views spoiled. They don’t want the lines underwater because the project might stir up the bottom. They don’t want the line through the neighborhood because if it does not benefit them directly, why put up with the line’s inconvenience? We calculate that in the US, the industry needs to spend at least 50% more to put up a transmission network that will function up to the required level, but we suspect that the spending gap is not due to lack of interest but to delays. The renewable projects are held up waiting for the line. 

We discussed this with some transmission executives. One said he didn’t understand why generators hung around waiting. Wasn’t there somewhere else to locate? We weren’t sure why investors hung around waiting so long for the payoff, either. Another executive, not convincingly, said that his firm offered a portfolio of projects and he had patient, long-term investors. Except we know some of those investors and we doubt they expected to get stuck waiting for so long when they invested. They need to worry that by the time the line is finished, consumers at the end point might have found an alternative power source. Say a small modular reactor, ready for operation by then. Or maybe a solar power satellite (Caltech says that with the drop in rocket launch costs, solar power satellites might cost about the same  as a nuclear plant.) Now that they are stuck, they might as well be patient. 

This situation leads to three questions. First, if building transmission the standard way is so difficult, what about looking at alternatives? Maybe undergrounding, or direct current, or an indirect route or even superconductors? Well, the standard answer is those are more expensive that the standard line. But does that make sense? More expensive than the standard line that you cannot build?  

Second, might the government view transmission now in the same way it viewed the National Road in the early days of the Republic or the Federal Highway System in the 1950s? If we need it, maybe the government should take the right of way and build it, or at least build one big east-west line to bring renewables to the population centers. Capital costs will make up a large part of the total and the government can raise money at maybe half the cost of a private company. That advantage might encourage the government to do something daring, like install a superconductor line. (We are not engineers opining on the right kind of line, just suggesting that ownership might change the technological decision.) 

Third, the discussions in the press imply that if we don’t close the transmission gap, the whole decarbonization effort might fail. We don’t buy that. Building more conventional transmission is the simplest solution. We might, instead, install renewables in less optimal places where building transmission is easier. Or use renewable energy to produce hydrogen rather than transmit it as electricity. Or get serious about a nuclear renaissance or even solar power from satellites.

In short, mind the gap but don’t panic.   

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall On Chinese Demand Fears
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets
Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible

Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible
Oil Moves Lower After EIA Confirms Large Crude Build

Oil Moves Lower After EIA Confirms Large Crude Build
Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com