Traders Rush To Dump European Diesel Contracts

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.81 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.30 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.799 -0.015 -0.39%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins 2.246 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.120 -0.008 -0.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 74.83 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.09 +3.68 +5.15%
Chart Mars US 27 mins 70.34 -0.82 -1.15%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.120 -0.008 -0.39%

Graph up Marine 20 hours 74.57 +0.74 +1.00%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 75.78 +0.74 +0.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 71.23 -0.36 -0.50%
Graph down Basra Light 10 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 75.77 -0.61 -0.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 74.83 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 74.83 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 75.74 -0.70 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.09 +3.68 +5.15%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 55.35 -1.27 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 55.46 +0.96 +1.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 71.36 +0.31 +0.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 72.76 +0.31 +0.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 67.61 -0.19 -0.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 63.86 -0.19 -0.30%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 63.86 -0.19 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 66.36 +0.31 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 67.56 -0.74 -1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 64.26 -0.99 -1.52%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.27 +1.99 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 64.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.10 +0.31 +0.40%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Traders Rush To Dump European Diesel Contracts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 09, 2021, 2:00 PM CST
  • Open interest in Europe’s main diesel futures contract has plunged by more than one-third since the beginning of October
  • Declining prices of Europe’s diesel resulted in the fastest exit of traders out of the futures contract in years
Open interest in Europe’s main diesel futures contract has plunged by more than one-third since the beginning of October as traders are getting out of their positions with the fall of diesel prices, according to exchange data quoted by Bloomberg.

The open interest of speculators and investors in European diesel has now dropped to the lowest level since 2015, the data showed.

Declining prices of Europe’s diesel resulted in the fastest exit of traders out of the futures contract in years. The lower prices have prompted many traders and investors to cut their exposure to the contract, Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, told Bloomberg. Mostly longs have cut exposure to European diesel, but short positions were also closed, Hansen added.

The diesel exit was faster and larger than the reduction in open interest on the two main crude oil contracts, Brent and WTI.

In the week to November 30, the 15% hit to crude oil prices driven by fears of the Omicron COVID variant, cut the long position in WTI and Brent by 90,000 lots to a one-year low at 425,000 lots, Hansen said on Monday, commenting on the latest commitment of traders (COT) report from exchanges.

“The loss of momentum following the late October peak has driven an eight-week exodus out of oil contracts, culminating last week, and during this time the net length has seen a 35% or 224k lots reduction,” Hansen said.

The total eight-week reduction since October is “potentially setting the market up for a strong spec-driven recovery once the tech/fund outlook improve,” he added.

The net long—the difference between bullish and bearish bets—in Brent Crude futures fell to the lowest level since November last year, while the net long in WTI Crude was the lowest since April last year, ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Monday.

“The flushing out of longs leaves the door open for speculators to come back into the market at these lower levels,” they noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

