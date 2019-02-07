Trade Deal Uncertainty Weighs On Oil Prices

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.49 -0.15 -0.28%
Brent Crude 1 hour 61.63 -1.06 -1.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.578 +0.027 +1.06%
Mars US 2 hours 58.94 -0.67 -1.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.30 +0.23 +0.37%
Urals 18 hours 60.16 +0.56 +0.94%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.96 +0.25 +0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.578 +0.027 +1.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 62.46 -0.50 -0.79%
Murban 18 hours 63.89 -0.51 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 53.57 -1.36 -2.48%
Basra Light 18 hours 62.90 -0.84 -1.32%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 61.02 -1.47 -2.35%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Girassol 18 hours 61.87 -1.45 -2.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.30 +0.23 +0.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 17 days 43.01 +0.35 +0.82%
Canadian Condensate 32 days 51.16 +0.35 +0.69%
Premium Synthetic 32 days 54.01 +0.35 +0.65%
Sweet Crude 17 days 51.71 +0.35 +0.68%
Peace Sour 17 days 48.56 +0.35 +0.73%
Peace Sour 17 days 48.56 +0.35 +0.73%
Light Sour Blend 17 days 51.26 +0.35 +0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 days 53.51 +0.35 +0.66%
Central Alberta 17 days 49.01 +0.35 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 49.25 -1.25 -2.48%
Giddings 18 hours 43.00 -1.25 -2.82%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.92 -0.88 -1.40%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 46.59 -1.37 -2.86%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.54 -1.37 -2.64%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.54 -1.37 -2.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 49.09 -1.37 -2.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +0.25 +0.57%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.96 +0.60 +0.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 9 minutes Welcome To The Cold War: The US Announces Pullout From INF Treaty With Russia
  • 11 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 15 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 1 hour Gilligan's Island Economics 101 for the U.S. Shale Oil Industry (Hint: Debt is *Not* a Long Term Solution)
  • 3 hours Good Analysis of California vs. Texas Oil & Gas Policies
  • 2 hours Tension: France Recalls Italy Ambassador After Worst Verbal Onslaught 'Since The War'
  • 4 hours Twitter Posts Bigger 4Q Profit, Monthly User Base Slips
  • 2 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 25 mins AOC's 'Green New Deal' Plan to Bankrupt America
  • 18 hours Mnuchin: "Venezuela Oil Sanctions Working To Pressure Maduro" For Sure?
  • 19 hours Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 19 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 20 hours Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
  • 11 hours "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 18 hours Fight for No1: U.S., China Take The Lead In Race For AI
Alt Text

Kazakhstan’s Oil Dilemma

Though Kazakhstan has a large…

Alt Text

The World’s Most Extraordinary Oil & Gas Company

Despite its huge infrastructure network…

Alt Text

U.S. Energy Exports To See Significant Increase

The latest Annual Energy Outlook…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Trade Deal Uncertainty Weighs On Oil Prices

By Nick Cunningham - Feb 07, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
offshore rig

Despite the crisis in Venezuela, which could shut in a lot more oil supply, global crude prices have been mostly flat for two weeks. Oil traders have weighed prospect of serious outages in Libya, Iran and Venezuela against the unfolding slowdown in the global economy.

The tepid price movements over the last two weeks is rather surprising, given the tightening of supply. The OPEC+ cuts are taking effect, and U.S. data is starting to reflect these changing market conditions. “The weekly report from the EIA on U.S. oil stocks was bullish for outright prices, plain and simple,” Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd. in London, told Bloomberg. However, “more hard work is needed to turn this market unreservedly bullish.”

Ultimately, the cracks in the global economy will outweigh the tightness on supply-side factors. Global growth has started to slow. Chinese factory data has shown signs of contraction. The U.S. Federal Reserve was even forced to back off further interest rate hikes in recognition of weak economic growth globally. “The case for raising rates has weakened somewhat,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in late January.

The fragile state of growth puts outsized importance on the U.S.-China trade talks. The trade war was put on pause in late 2018, but the March 1 deadline is rapidly approaching. Without a comprehensive deal on a range of trade issues, the Trump administration has threatened to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 percent. With the Chinese economy already faltering, such a move could be decisive in how the global economic picture shapes up in 2019. Related: Oil And Gas In Spotlight At State Of The Union

The good news is that both sides seem eager to make a deal. The pause in the trade fight alone was a sign that tariffs were hurting both economies.

Next week, U.S.-China trade talks resume and President Trump is sending U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, a high level delegation that suggests the U.S. wants to make a push for a major deal. The Wall Street Journal reports that President Trump demurred on whether or not he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping – if they were to meet, that would send a signal that a trade deal is within reach.

But they are clearly making progress. And the pressure is greater than it has been in the past. From the U.S. side, Trump’s poll numbers have taken a dive recently, he lost control of the House of Representatives in November, and the 2020 presidential election is just around the corner. Farm country has been hit hard by Trump’s trade war. He can ill-afford to keep this trade fight up for much longer.

China, too, is under pressure. Last year, China’s GDP grew at its slowest pace in decades. In January, China’s manufacturing activity contracted for the second consecutive month, a worrying sign of an unfolding slowdown. The Chinese government has been trying to roll out stimulus, but so far those efforts have not meaningfully altered the trajectory. “On the whole, countercyclical economic policy hasn’t had a significant effect,” Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, said in late January.

In other words, with the pressure ratcheting up, both Trump and Xi should be amenable to a deal. The WSJ reports that China has already made some concessions, agreeing to discuss previously off-limits subjects such as hacking of U.S. companies. It would not be surprising, too, if the Trump administration made some concessions, secured a watered-down deal, declared victory and went home.

That is not a given, however. With U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, a China “hawk,” leading the talks, the U.S. still could maintain a tough line. And with China on the back foot, the Trump administration may think they have the upper hand, allowing them to dig in. Related: Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

To a very large degree, the outcome of these negotiations could have a cascading effect on the oil market this year. As John Kemp of Reuters puts it, the March 2 deadline for the trade talks is “the most important date in the calendar for oil traders,” potentially having a more important impact than the OPEC+ meeting or even U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Not only that, but whichever way the trade talks go, they will inform the next steps for other events. A breakthrough in trade talks could conceivably lead to higher levels of oil demand since it would be interpreted as a positive for the global economy. That would increase the odds that OPEC+ could ease its production cuts at an earlier date, while also leaving less room for the White House to tighten the screws on Iran.

An impasse, and an increase in tariffs, could tip the global economy into recession, forcing OPEC+ to extend its cuts, although it would leave much more room to take a harder line on Iran. Such an outcome on the trade issue would be hugely negative for oil prices.

The next round of negotiations will take place in Beijing next week.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Uncertainty Continues For LNG Markets
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb
OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

 The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

 Momentum Is Building For Oil

Momentum Is Building For Oil

 Is This The Point Of No Return For Maduro?

Is This The Point Of No Return For Maduro?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com