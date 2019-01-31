Global Outages Boost Oil Prices

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.90 +0.11 +0.20%
Brent Crude 1 hour 60.84 -0.70 -1.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.835 +0.021 +0.75%
Mars US 2 hours 58.09 -1.09 -1.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.93 +1.22 +2.04%
Urals 18 hours 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.93 +0.36 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.93 +0.36 +0.60%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.59 +0.11 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.26 +1.05 +1.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.835 +0.021 +0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.85 +1.06 +1.74%
Murban 18 hours 63.17 +0.78 +1.25%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 54.62 +0.04 +0.07%
Basra Light 2 days 62.60 +0.33 +0.53%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 62.24 -0.08 -0.13%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.59 +0.11 +0.17%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.59 +0.11 +0.17%
Girassol 18 hours 62.90 +0.11 +0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.93 +1.22 +2.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 10 days 43.23 +0.92 +2.17%
Canadian Condensate 25 days 51.38 +0.92 +1.82%
Premium Synthetic 25 days 54.23 +0.92 +1.73%
Sweet Crude 10 days 51.93 +0.92 +1.80%
Peace Sour 10 days 48.78 +0.92 +1.92%
Peace Sour 10 days 48.78 +0.92 +1.92%
Light Sour Blend 10 days 51.48 +0.92 +1.82%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 days 53.73 +0.92 +1.74%
Central Alberta 10 days 49.23 +0.92 +1.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.93 +0.36 +0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 50.25 -0.50 -0.99%
Giddings 18 hours 44.00 -0.50 -1.12%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.54 +1.32 +2.19%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.74 -0.44 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.69 -0.44 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.69 -0.44 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 50.24 -0.44 -0.87%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.93 +0.92 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 7 minutes PetroChina To Drop PDVSA As Partner In Refinery Project
  • 12 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 16 minutes U.S. is biggest importer of Venezuelan oil. What now?
  • 21 hours U.S. Oil & Gas can go to hell. Kamala Harris Backs Massive Government Expansion Into Energy & Healthcare
  • 1 hour "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 16 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 23 hours China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 1 day Trade wars & European Investors: We're next!
  • 1 day Terrorism and Bitcoins: Hamas Calls On Supporters to Donate to Group in Bitcoin
  • 4 hours Polar vortex and nat gas goes down
  • 2 hours Are New Oil Technologies Oversold B.S.
  • 2 days Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says
  • 7 hours Claims For US Jobless Benefits Bounce Up 53,000 To 253,000
  • 2 days Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 2 days No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
Alt Text

Venezuela Will Continue Exporting Crude To U.S.: Maduro

Despite the severed diplomatic ties…

Alt Text

India’s Crude Demand Growth Shows No Sign Of Slowing

India remains the second biggest…

Alt Text

What’s Behind The Sudden Rise In Chinese Oil Demand?

China’s crude oil demand has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Global Outages Boost Oil Prices

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 31, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Libya Waha oil field

Oil prices are on track for strong gains this week, and the price increases are not only the result of the crisis in Venezuela.

The oil market received a boost from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week, which signaled on Wednesday that it would essentially suspend its plans to hike interest rates this year. Fed chairman Jerome Powell said that economic growth remained “solid” but that the central bank had “the luxury of patience” when deciding on further rate hikes. That is a big change from prior guidance, in which the Fed very clearly outlined multiple rate increases in 2019.

“The case for raising rates has weakened somewhat,” Powell said. Slowing growth in China and Europe, a weakening housing market, tepid inflation – these are not exactly the ingredients that call for aggressive rate tightening.

The announcement contributed to strong gains for oil prices on Wednesday and Thursday. At the time of this writing, WTI was trading in the mid-$50s, with Brent above $62 per barrel, both close to two-month highs.

A more dovish position from the Fed boosts the bullish case for oil in two ways. First, lower-than-expected interest rates will provide a jolt to the economy. Stock markets rose on the news. But second, a softer rate outlook also undercuts the U.S. dollar a bit. A weaker dollar stokes crude oil demand in the rest of the world, and historically the dollar has had an inverse relationship with oil prices.

Meanwhile, the oil market received a more direct boost this week on news that Saudi Arabia slashed shipments to the United States. The U.S. has the most transparent and up-to-date data on the oil market, which include weekly releases on production levels, imports and exports, and inventories. That kind of visibility is not readily available in most places around the world. Related: Did Russia Make A Secret Nuclear Energy Deal With North Korea?

As a result, Saudi Arabia appears to be deliberately targeting that data. By reducing shipments to the U.S. specifically, Riyadh can help create the appearance of a tightening oil market. Saudi shipments to the U.S. dropped by 528,000 bpd last week to just 442,000 bpd, the lowest weekly total in more than two years.

More to the point, OPEC’s production declined by 890,000 bpd in January, according to a Reuters survey, the largest monthly decline since early 2017 (the month that the first round of OPEC+ production cuts took effect). Iraq produced above its production ceiling, but aside from that, the cartel is well on its way to implementing the production curbs.

In fact, there is suddenly a remarkable confluence of events pushing oil in a bullish direction. First and foremost are the OPEC+ production cuts of 1.2 mb/d that are phasing in. But beyond that, U.S. shale is starting to slowdown, and while output is still expected to grow this year, the increase could be the smallest in years.

Then there are the supply outages. Libya lost some output unexpectedly in December, with some of its production still offline. Iran sanctions waivers are set to expire in May, and the U.S. hopes to further cut into Iranian oil exports. The new sanctions on Venezuela threaten to create yet another major source of supply outages. Related: EU Still Aims To Circumvent U.S. Sanctions On Iran

In fact, when considering that OPEC+ is determined to keep 1.2 mb/d of supply off of the market, and painful U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran threaten to shut in even more output, it’s pretty amazing that Brent crude is only trading at $62 per barrel. The Fed backing off interest rate hikes is the cherry on top.

Traders and investors are starting to wake up to this bullish sentiment. “The market is more convinced that there will be aggressive production cuts and the macro picture has improved a bit. That’s positive for prices going forward,” Jean-Louis Le Mee, CEO of London-based oil hedge fund Westbeck Capital, told the Wall Street Journal.

Another investor echoed that sentiment in comments to the WSJ. “The Saudis are sincere about higher oil prices, they need to balance their budget. The OPEC cuts will lower stocks so I’m pretty bullish,” said Mark Gordon, portfolio manager at the Ascent Oil Fund.

Oil prices are back up to where they were in November, and significant outages from Venezuela in the short run could pave the way for more price increases.

By Nick Cunningham for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Softer U.S. Gasoline Demand Weighs On Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers
The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

 Crude Rally On Hold

Crude Rally On Hold

 Is The Permian Bull Run Coming To An End?

Is The Permian Bull Run Coming To An End?

 Shale Pioneer Hamm: Output Growth Could Fall By 50%

Shale Pioneer Hamm: Output Growth Could Fall By 50%

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com