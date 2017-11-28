This Breakthrough Could Spark A New Oil Boom

The jury is in on global oil dominance: The U.S. is poised to become the definitive leader, driven by unparalleled technological advances that could lead to growth of 8 million barrels a day by 2025.

The judge is the International Energy Agency (IEA), and the ruling is clear: The U.S. oil boom was just getting started with fracking. The next phase is phenomenally high-tech, and should turn the U.S. into a net exporter of fossil fuels.

And the tech doesn’t get much higher than a breakthrough that can take the ‘dirty’ out of the oil sands production process and unlock trillions of barrels trapped in the sands in Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.

But that’s just where the dominance starts: The tech may be licensed globally where countless trillions of barrels of oil are waiting to be tapped into without leaving behind a toxic tragedy everywhere from Canada and Venezuela to Kazakhstan, Nigeria and Angola—as well as a handful of high-profile venues in between.

The technology is proprietary and patented, and it is expected to produce oil at around $22 per barrel, leaving clean, dry sands and without using all the water that is crucial to dry states.

The company behind it is Petroteq Energy Inc. (TSX:PQE.V; OTCQX:PQEFF), and it’s where North American oil gets another advancement which could form the backbone for Phase II of the oil boom.

And beyond market-defying $22 oil production costs, and technology that renders dirty oil sands production clean, the upside in rising oil prices, increased heavy oil demand and global licensing opportunities ring loudly with people who are paying attention.

Here 5 reasons to keep a close eye on Petroteq Energy Inc. (TSX:PQE.V; OTCQX:PQEFF),

#1 The Key to Trillions of Untapped Barrels of Oil

Petroteq already has a significant claim to fame: Its patented oil extraction technology is the first ever to generate sales from Utah’s massive heavy oil resource.

Existing oil sands extraction technologies use tons of water and leaves behind toxic trailing ponds. Petroteq’s system produces oil and leaves behind nothing but clean, dry sand that can be resold as fracking sand or construction sand or simply returned to Mother Nature.

In tests to date, it extracts over 99% of all hydrocarbons in the sand, generates zero greenhouse gases and doesn’t require high temperatures or pressures.

For Utah’s 32 billion barrels, this tech is the Holy Grail.

This is how it works:

(Click to enlarge)

The end result? The extracted crude oil is free of sand and solvents and then pumped out of the system into a storage tank.

The only other place that has oil sands tech is Canada, and it doesn’t compete. It’s designed for wet oil sands and Petroteq is after the dry oil sands bonanza.

“The wet tech kills the environment,” says Petroteq Chairman and CEO Aleksandr Blyumkin, “but we use green additives that allows the sand to be removed in a very clean manner. No other company has what we have in this space.”

Technology like Petroteq’s can help make American oil for Americans at a time when energy dependence is as important to the national interest as security and diplomacy.

#2 New Production by February, 2018 at Market-Defying $22 per Barrel Production Costs

Utah, Colorado and Wyoming represent over 1.2 trillion barrels of oil equivalent in oils sands and shale, and Petroteq is uniquely positioned to use its proprietary tech to tap into this resource and contribute to the U.S. energy independence equation in a significant way.

Utah alone is home to more than half of all U.S. oil sands deposits, and the Unitah region has been producing oil since the 1950s. It’s got more than 32 billion barrels of oil sands waiting to be extracted from 8 major deposits. It’s also got fantastic infrastructure, with 5 major refiners with truck routes to Salt Lake City, and a royalties set-up that makes great sense for operators.

And it’s right here—in Asphalt Ridge—that Petroteq has 87 million barrels of oil equivalent.





(Source: Petroteq)

Even better, this is heavy oil-producing oil sands that can be accessed directly from the surface, so there’s no risk of running into a ‘dry well’.

Better still, costs to produce are expected to come in at only $22 a barrel.

With one plant, Petroteq says it’s potential is $10 million a year in profit with $20-$30 per barrel production costs at today’s oil prices.

They acquired Asphalt Ridge for $10 million, and they’ve already proved that they can extract the oil from the sands and the shale. Permits to produce are already in place, and 10,000 barrels were produced in 2015.

Now the modular plant has been moved even closer to oil resources and is being reassembled. New production will launch in early 2018, and the goal is 5,000 bpd in 2019 at a cost of production of as low as $18 per barrel. And there’s potential, says Petroteq, to achieve 30,000 bopd with proven reserves.

Demand is expected to be voracious with oil that comes in at a $20 discount to WTI. And that’s just the oil from a single plant: This story gets much bigger if you read on…

#3 Global Licensing Opportunity with 12 Hot Oil Sands Countries

Oil sands has long been sidelined because it’s dirty. So, proprietary technology that can extract oil sands without leaving behind toxic trailing ponds is highly sought after.

This is far from a simple story about another small-cap oil producer. Petroteq’s technology could generate millions in licensing fees around the world, and it is eyeing the opportunity to file patents in all countries with oil sands reserves.

This technology is aimed to be deployed to cleanly unlock oil resources representing hundreds of millions of barrels of oil around the world. Licensing is a revenue stream that can flow to Petroteq with no associated capital expenditure.

Worldwide, the licensing opportunities are vast, with over 12 countries home to major oil sands deposits.

(Click to enlarge)



Fortunes can be built on licensing fees, and Petroteq could have this segment cornered.

There’s even more upside beyond global licensing: Petroteq’s technology can be used for remediation, cleaning the tailing ponds created by traditional extraction methods for oil sands.

#4 Petroteq Thinks Big Picture with Blockchain Deal

Petroteq tech visionaries won’t be left out of anything. That’s why they’re also moving fast on the hottest industry the world has seen in a century: Blockchain technology, the backbone of cryptocurrency, and soon it could be the backbone of energy trading.

There is no industry that will remain untouched by the Blockchain revolution, and energy is no exception. It could make oil and gas trading phenomenally easier, and supermajors like Shell, BP and Statoil are hot on its trail.

Blockchain will make energy trading efficient and transparent, and it will save oil and gas companies money in the process, so Petroteq is poising itself as one of the earliest energy entrants on this revolutionary playing field.

The company is in the process of signing an agreement with First Bitcoin Capital, which specializes in crypto currency and Blockchain development. The visionary small-cap will be licensing the blockchain built by IBM and will use this to make it industry-specific, giving the entire spectrum of oil—from upstream to downstream—access to massive data.

The product is expected to be finished in 6 months, and when it’s unleashed it is intended to be a free, open-source Blockchain for massive oil trading data.

Petroteq’s masterminds have already been busy courting major energy players on multiple continents to get involved.

Bitcoin might be nearing $10,000 per coin, but the real cryptocurrency is data—and this could be a gold mine for the energy industry.

#5 Visionary Team with Impeccable Timing

This management team is savvy and forward-thinking. That’s why it sees the opportunity not only in producing the first clean production process for oil sands, but also in licensing its proprietary tech worldwide, and embracing the even bigger picture—blockchain.

And Petroteq is hoping to position itself as a sort of “Google” of the energy industry, at a time when oil prices are on the upswing and demand for heavy oil is set to rise.

When the Saudi Crown Prince arrested key members of the royal family on corruption charges last week—all of them his rivals--oil shot up. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) spiked more than $2 a barrel, closing around $57 a barrel—a nearly two-year high.

And prices could be kept higher by military action in the Middle East, the Kurdish independence drive and the specter of more U.S. sanctions on Iran, says Barrons. And Goldman Sachs says near-term sentiment should remain bullish.

It’s a good time for heavy oil, too. Billions of dollars will be deployed to rebuild U.S. infrastructure and it requires exactly the kind of heavy oil that Petroteq is scheduled to start producing again in February, 2018.

The U.S. over-supply of oil is ending, according to Forbes.

(Click to enlarge)

U.S. production growth has focused on light oil, and heavy oil is in strong demand, particularly on the Gulf Coast, where the billions of dollars put into heavy oil refineries means it needs a lot of oil to feed them. The discount for heavy oil is disappearing.

That’s why Petroteq Chairman and CEO Aleksandr Blyumkin is pumping millions of dollars into his company, including an interest-free loan to expand production at its Temple Mountain, Utah, facility.

It’s a superbly timed vision backed by an oil extraction tech genius, Dr. Vladimir Podlipskiy—a UCLA chemical scientist with a slew of patents behind him. The team also features another technology giant, President Dr. R. Gerald Bailey, a former Exxon president of Arabian Gulf operations.

Add to this the company’s Blockchain genius, Chief Geologist Donald Clark, PhD, and you have the brains behind a dual-sector hit that not only plans to produce the world’s first clean oil sands for the lowest costs around, but also plans to make it big with global technology licensing, and a Blockchain system that will change oil and gas trading forever.

By February 2018, when production is expected to resume from the relocation of their modular facility, Petroteq may be in the investor spotlight. And when Blockchain technology related to oil data is unleashed in about six months, it may change again. When this breakthrough tech starts licensing globally, it will be a great day for Petroteq and its shareholders.

PDC Energy. (NASDAQ: PDCE): is an independent exploration and production company. With operations in Colorado, Texas, and Ohio, the company is well represented throughout the United States. Operating through two segments, oil and gas exploration and production, and gas marketing, the company’s assets are diverse. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interest in nearly 2,900 productive gross wells, solidifying PDC Energy’s position as a notable producer in the States.

RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE: RSPP): is an independent oil and natural gas company based in, you guessed it, Texas. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Dallas while its primary operations are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas. No stranger to the scene, RSP is well established in one of the hottest drilling locations on the planet. RSP also has a strong commitment to its shareholders and an experienced and talented management team that will continue to guide the company forward for years to come.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA): saw its share price fall on the back of disappointing third quarter results, but markets can often overreact in earnings season and there is no doubt that the general trend is up in today’s energy markets.

For investors looking for exposure to the oil and gas rebound that is due in the coming year, this is a great time to buy the dip. With a more than 11 billion dollar market cap, investors can be confident that this company isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV): At over $31 its stock isn’t cheap, but this is still a good price, and National Oilwell Varco is sure to play a role in the coming oil market recovery when offshore rigs are reactivated—especially since it controls some 80 percent of all drilling-related equipment on rigs.

The past three years have seen NOV skydive downwards 60 percent from its peak thanks to the oil price collapse. But it now appears to have bottomed out and what looks good here is a drastic reduction in operating expenses. Just as importantly, NOV is likely to benefit from an uptick in horizontal drilling. NOV looks set to be a strong force next year, and it’s got a very sustainable cash situation.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG): This offshore rig giant has had a tough year in one of the sectors hit hardest by the oil price crash, but it may well be time to get back in here as its stock price looks to have bottomed out and be trending upwards again. It is safe to say that RIG has survived the worst, and with a new CEO on board it looks to be turning things around.

CEO Jeremy Thigpen inherited massive debt and a fleet of old rigs that couldn’t compete efficiently for today’s market. So Thigpen got rid of the dinosaurs and streamlined the fleet to focus on those that are specialized (ultra-deepwater and remote drilling venues). Patience is required here, but investors can ride this up in the long-term.

By Charles Kennedy

