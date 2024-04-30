Lithium Faces Challenge From Sodium Batteries

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.25 -0.68 -0.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 5 hours 87.86 -0.54 -0.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.02 -0.65 -0.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.954 -0.037 -1.86%
Graph down Gasoline 5 hours 2.711 -0.038 -1.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 87.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 88.04 -0.81 -0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 179 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 5 hours 2.711 -0.038 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 88.42 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 88.88 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 83.24 -0.52 -0.62%
Graph down Basra Light 883 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 87.50 -0.90 -1.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 88.04 -0.81 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 88.04 -0.81 -0.91%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 89.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.72 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 336 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 69.43 -1.22 -1.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 84.78 -1.22 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 83.03 -1.22 -1.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 79.13 -1.22 -1.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 75.83 -1.22 -1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 75.83 -1.22 -1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 78.88 -1.22 -1.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 85.83 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.23 -1.22 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 87.99 -0.90 -1.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -1.00 -1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.82 +0.60 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 40 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 25 mins Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 4 days e-truck insanity
  • 2 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 7 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Unexpected Crude Inventory Build Weighs on Oil

Oil Prices Climb as Bullish Catalysts Build

Oil Prices Climb as Bullish Catalysts Build

Oil prices are set to…

WTI Finds Support After Sell Off Suddenly Halts

WTI Finds Support After Sell Off Suddenly Halts

WTI crude found resistance at…

Global Metals Markets Face Uncertainty as Russian Ban Takes Effect

Global Metals Markets Face Uncertainty as Russian Ban Takes Effect

The recent ban on Russian…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Lithium Faces Challenge From Sodium Batteries

By Irina Slav - Apr 30, 2024, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Lithium-ion has been the dominant rechargeable battery technology for years.
  • Korean researchers managed to design a sodium battery that can charge in seconds.
  • Faster charge and discharge times are one of the biggest advantages of sodium batteries over their lithium rivals.
Scientists

The race is still on for the best battery, with challengers to lithium-ion technology abounding. Not all of these are made equal, and it’s questionable if any would be able to dethrone li-ion batteries, but the market may turn out to be big enough for more than one technology.

Lithium-ion has been the dominant rechargeable battery technology for years, and there’s a good reason for this. Li-ion batteries are compact, they charge relatively fast, and they’re durable—unless they’re in an EV that gets into an accident and the battery catches fire.

Yet lithium batteries have some shortcomings, too, in addition to being a fire hazard. These mostly have to do with the sourcing of some materials, such as cobalt, and the need for the metal that gave the batteries its name: lithium.

Sodium batteries, on the other hand, need neither cobalt from the artisanal mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo nor lithium, whose extraction is so resource-intensive that some are questioning its green credentials. These sodium batteries are turning into the main contender to lithium-ion technology.

The last few days saw two new updates from the space. One of these came from South Korea, where researchers managed to design a sodium battery that can charge in seconds. Charging time is a major drawback of lithium-ion tech for electric vehicles, which makes the news potentially huge, especially since the researchers claim their battery also rivals the energy density of lithium-ion batteries—and its power density. Related: Texas Producers Boost Flaring as Natural Gas Prices Tumble

Yet it is early to retire lithium-ion because until the technology leaves the lab and proves its advantages at scale, it remains nothing but a theoretical contender for the top battery tech title. Now, a U.S. company has said it has gone from theoretical to actual with its sodium battery.

Natron Energy, a California-based battery maker, announced this week the start of commercial production at its battery factory in Holland, Michigan. The factory will produce sodium batteries that, per the company, feature “higher power, faster recharge, longer life-cycle, and a completely safe and stable chemistry.”

Faster charge and discharge times are one of the biggest advantages of sodium batteries over their lithium rivals. The fast discharging makes them especially suitable for storage systems for wind and solar, to release their charge in case of a blackout or a spike in demand. Yet there is the problem of energy density, or how much electricity a device can contain, which in sodium batteries tends to be substantially lower than in lithium-ion devices.

Until this changes, it appears that sodium batteries would be most in demand in the battery storage sector, and it seems that’s what Natron Energy is focusing on. More specifically, it is focusing on data centers, which are increasingly seen as a massive driver of additional electricity demand in the coming years as everyone goes AI in the information tech space.

Indeed, demand from data centers handling AI is seen rising so fast and so massively that there is already worry this would lead to increased power generation from gas and coal—because wind and solar won’t be able to handle the surge.

“The reality is we can keep adding renewables until we’re blue in the face and it won’t be enough,” the chief executive of one of India’s largest wind and solar energy companies, ReNew, told the WSJ recently. The time, then, is ripe for battery storage that can charge and discharge fast, when needed.

According to BloombergNEF, sodium batteries will come to represent 12% of the battery storage market by 2030. This is quite a substantial share for the challenger technology, yet it still means that lithium-ion batteries will remain dominant even in storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden Aims to Bridge the Decarbonization Divide With $7 Billion Solar Initiative
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah

Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah
Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs

Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs
Russia's LNG Expansion Plans Hit the Wall

Russia's LNG Expansion Plans Hit the Wall
The Novel Material Revolutionizing Energy Storage

The Novel Material Revolutionizing Energy Storage
Why Chinese Exports to Russia Are Declining

Why Chinese Exports to Russia Are Declining

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com