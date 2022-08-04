There’s A Run On Fuel In Germany: Refiner

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.99 -2.67 -2.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.47 -3.31 -3.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.60 -2.80 -2.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.155 -0.111 -1.34%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.772 -0.140 -4.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.2 -0.69 -0.66%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 90.26 -3.76 -4.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.772 -0.140 -4.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 36 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 36 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 36 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 248 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 36 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 36 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.2 -0.69 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.15 -3.21 -4.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 76.56 -3.76 -4.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 92.81 -3.76 -3.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 91.06 -3.76 -3.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 88.96 -3.76 -4.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 86.11 -3.76 -4.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 86.11 -3.76 -4.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 88.21 -3.76 -4.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 91.76 -3.76 -3.94%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 86.41 -3.76 -4.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -4.00 -4.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -4.00 -4.72%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 104.3 +0.33 +0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -4.00 -4.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.00 -3.75 -4.42%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 107.0 -1.47 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 47 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 8 hours "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Prices At The Pump Continue To Plunge, But Stronger Demand Could Halt The Trend

Trading An Illogical Oil Market

Trading An Illogical Oil Market

This week saw a lot…

How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere

How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere

Chinese demand for LNG has…

Gold Bull Peter Schiff Warns That This Recession Is Just Getting Started

Gold Bull Peter Schiff Warns That This Recession Is Just Getting Started

Gold bull Peter Schiff is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

There’s A Run On Fuel In Germany: Refiner

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 04, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • German unit of refiner OMV: There is a run on fuels such as diesel and heating oil in the southern parts of Germany.
  • Critically low water levels of the river Rhine constrain supplies.
  • Due to the low levels on the Rhine, OMV Group has ramped up fuel imports via the Danube River tenfold.
Join Our Community

There is a run on fuels such as diesel and heating oil in the southern parts of Germany as supplies are constrained due to critically low water levels on the River Rhine, the German unit of refiner OMV told Bloomberg on Thursday.

The Rhine River, which runs northwest from Switzerland through Germany, France, and the Netherlands into the North Sea, is a major petroleum product transportation corridor in Europe. Due to heat waves and drought this summer in Europe, the levels on the river are low and have now become too shallow for many barges shipping petroleum products to pass.

The German unit of Austria-based OMV has a refinery in southern Germany and told Bloomberg in an emailed response to questions that it “is observing a current run on heating oil and diesel.”

According to OMV Germany, the scramble for fuel supply is possibly the result of “crisis-driven market shortages and thus excessive speculation and stockpiling.”

Due to the low levels on the Rhine, OMV Group has ramped up fuel imports via the Danube River tenfold, the company said at the end of last month.

Low water levels on the Rhine has recently prompted Switzerland to release oil from its emergency reserves as it lowered the obligatory levels of petroleum stocks by 6.5%.

Switzerland gets petroleum supplies via two key routes—via the Rhine and through railway transport. Low water levels on the Rhine have led to a drastic reduction in the amount of products shipped on the river, while the cross-border railway traffic to Switzerland is seeing massive cancellations and delays due to a lack of personnel and ongoing repair works, the government said on July 22. The previous time Switzerland reduced the mandatory threshold of petroleum stocks was in the summer of 2018, which was also a very dry summer and transport capacity on the Rhine was also severely reduced.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why The West Is Easing Its Sanctions On Russia

Next Post

G7 Pledges $600 Billion Investment To Support Emerging Market Infrastructure
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions
Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week

Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week
Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy
EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%

EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%
Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com