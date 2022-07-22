Switzerland Releases Emergency Oil Reserves

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.68 -1.67 -1.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 103.3 -0.60 -0.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 105.4 -0.66 -0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.314 +0.382 +4.82%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.214 +0.065 +2.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Chart Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 93.00 -3.53 -3.66%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.214 +0.065 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 23 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 235 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 23 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 72.92 -3.40 -4.45%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 82.25 -3.53 -4.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 98.50 -3.53 -3.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 96.75 -3.53 -3.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 94.65 -3.53 -3.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 91.80 -3.53 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 91.80 -3.53 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 93.90 -3.53 -3.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 97.45 -3.53 -3.50%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 92.10 -3.53 -3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 86.50 -6.00 -6.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 108.4 -2.38 -2.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 91.00 -5.91 -6.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 104.9 -6.17 -5.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Nigeria Unable To Benefit From High Oil Prices

Too Hot For Solar Power: Europe's Heat Wave Makes Solar Panels Less Efficient

Too Hot For Solar Power: Europe's Heat Wave Makes Solar Panels Less Efficient

The record-breaking heat wave in…

Which Countries Are The Most Reliant On Nuclear Power?

Which Countries Are The Most Reliant On Nuclear Power?

Europe’s energy transition has sparked…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Switzerland Releases Emergency Oil Reserves

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 22, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Switzerland will release oil from its emergency reserves as it lowers the obligatory levels of petroleum stocks by 6.5% due to low water levels on the Rhine River and chaos in railway transportation, the government said on Friday.

A spokesperson for the government confirmed to Reuters that the decision to reduce the mandatory stock level by 6.5% between July 25 and the beginning of September would include the release of reserves.

Heat waves and droughts in many parts of Europe have drained the water levels at the biggest navigational rivers, including the Rhine.

The Rhine River, which runs northwest from Switzerland through Germany, France, and the Netherlands into the North Sea, is a major petroleum product transportation corridor in Europe.

Switzerland gets petroleum supplies via two key routes—via the Rhine and through railway transport. Low water levels on the Rhine have led to a drastic reduction in the amount of products shipped on the river, while the cross-border railway traffic to Switzerland is seeing massive cancellations and delays due to a lack of personnel and ongoing repair works, the government said.

The previous time Switzerland reduced the mandatory threshold of petroleum stocks was in the summer of 2018, which was also a very dry summer and transport capacity on the Rhine was also severely reduced.  

Back in 2018, historically low water levels on the Rhine River resulted in transportation disruptions for shipments of petroleum products by barge in Europe.  

This summer, the low water levels on the Rhine have already caused logistics issues with coal in Germany. Power plants in Germany are finding it increasingly difficult to source coal amid an energy crisis that is spiraling out of control as falling water levels on the Rhine River add to supply challenges caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine. Two German power plants in particular–one in Mannheim and one in Karlsruhe–are lacking sufficient coal supplies for operations. Those supplies would typically be shipped in through the Rhine.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Energy Spat Between Mexico And The U.S. Escalates

Next Post

TotalEnergies Plans Fuel Price Reductions To Help Consumers

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com