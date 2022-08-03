German Chancellor: Germany Could Keep Nuclear Power Plants Operating After All

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.81 -3.61 -3.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.92 -3.62 -3.60%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 97.40 -3.59 -3.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.278 +0.572 +7.42%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.918 -0.139 -4.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.69 +0.10 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 99.69 +0.10 +0.10%
Chart Bonny Light 35 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.9 -1.94 -1.82%
Chart Mars US 2 days 94.02 -4.60 -4.66%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.918 -0.139 -4.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 35 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 35 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 35 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 247 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 35 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 35 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 35 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 35 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.9 -1.94 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.36 -2.76 -3.63%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 80.32 +0.53 +0.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 96.57 +0.53 +0.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 94.82 +0.53 +0.56%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 92.72 +0.53 +0.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 89.87 +0.53 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 89.87 +0.53 +0.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 91.97 +0.53 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 95.52 +0.53 +0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 90.17 +0.53 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.69 +0.10 +0.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 91.00 +0.50 +0.55%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.75 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.0 -4.80 -4.41%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 91.00 +0.50 +0.55%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.75 +0.50 +0.59%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 107.0 -1.47 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 4 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 6 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 6 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Egyptian Port Serves As New Route For Russian Oil

Why Oil Investors Should Keep An Eye On ESG Scores

Why Oil Investors Should Keep An Eye On ESG Scores

Many oil companies are implementing…

Trading An Illogical Oil Market

Trading An Illogical Oil Market

This week saw a lot…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

German Chancellor: Germany Could Keep Nuclear Power Plants Operating After All

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 03, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT

Germany’s government has held firmly onto the belief that its nuclear power industry must be retired, even in the midst of an energy crisis. But today, it appears that could change, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying for the first time that the country could put off the retirement of its nuclear power fleet, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“It could make sense” to keep its nuclear power plants operating, Scholz said on Wednesday, despite the current plans to retire the final three plants come December, and despite Germany’s economy and environment ministries in March recommending against extending the life of the reactors.

At the time, the German ministries concluded that extending the life of the nuclear reactors would have a “very limited” impact on alleviating Germany’s power crunch, and that it would come at a “very high economic cost”.

“If someone decides to do so now,”  Scholz said about the potential for building new nuclear power plants as recenly as in June, “they would have to spend 12-18 billion euros on each nuclear power plants and it wouldn’t open until 2037 or 2038. And besides, the fuel rods are generally imported from Russia. As such one should think about what one does.”

Germany has also restarted two power plans that run on oil as the country tries to conserve natural gas as Russian gas flows to Europe continue to be restricted amid an ongoing gas turbine repair situation. Coal-fired plants in Germany have also been resurrected.

Austerity measures have been implemented, with Stadtwerke Munchen reducing swimming pool temperatures and shutting saunas until further notice.

Germany’s plan to phase out nuclear power generation spans decades and was hurried along by the Fukushima disaster.

For now, the German government has commissioned a stress test for nuclear plants, according to the WSJ, to determine if the life of the plants can be extended safely, and whether it will truly aid Germany with its tight energy situation.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Hot Rivers To Limit French Nuclear Power Output Amid Energy Crisis

Next Post

UBS: UK Gas Crisis Set To Plunge British Pound To Historic Lows

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

Debunking The Key Misconceptions About Oil And Gas Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com