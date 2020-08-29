The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 42.97 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 45.81 +0.21 +0.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.657 -0.053 -1.96%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 44.22 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 45.81 -0.24 -0.52%
Graph down Urals 2 days 45.70 -0.30 -0.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 40.73 -0.38 -0.92%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.657 -0.053 -1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 44.28 -0.61 -1.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.68 -0.89 -1.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.41 +0.36 +0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 48.02 +0.17 +0.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.34 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.21 +0.45 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 45.81 -0.24 -0.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 30.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 33.39 -0.35 -1.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 42.04 -0.35 -0.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 43.44 -0.35 -0.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 40.04 -0.35 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 39.79 -0.35 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 41.54 -0.35 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 44.17 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 36.92 -0.07 -0.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 40.87 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.87 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 33.25 -0.50 -1.48%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 47.78 -0.35 -0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 6 hours End of an Era?
  • 56 mins 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 3 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 1 day Solar Industry Outperforms S&P 500 YTD
  • 9 hours President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 12 hours Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 1 day RASMUSSEN POLL : Biden Democratic Convention Bump . . . Turned out to be a BIDEN CONVENTION SLUMP ! National Numbers DROPPED
  • 26 mins Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 2 days Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 23 mins The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 3 days Nikki Haley: Trump has earned four more years as president - Biden was part of the last failed Administration and would be more dangerous now with Nancy Pelosi and the "Squad" calling the shots
  • 9 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 1 day The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 6 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill

Breaking News:

Canadian Oil And Gas Spending Plummets 54%

Bitcoin’s Energy Consumption Is Still Climbing

Bitcoin’s Energy Consumption Is Still Climbing

Bitcoin has crept its way…

Supermajors Still Struggling Despite Oil Price Recovery

Supermajors Still Struggling Despite Oil Price Recovery

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked…

How Natural Gas Changed Everything For Israel

How Natural Gas Changed Everything For Israel

Israel has officially ratified the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 29, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

In recent months, the world’s biggest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has lost market share in China to the United States as the world’s top oil importer has boosted imports from America and reduced purchases from the Kingdom.   China has imported record volumes of crude oil in recent months, taking advantage of the lowest crude prices in two decades in April stock up on dirt-cheap oil.  

In their bargain-hunting for low-priced oil, Chinese state oil giants and independent refiners alike snapped up cheap U.S. cargoes in April, which were loaded in May, started to arrive in China in June, and set records in July.  

At the same time, Chinese oil imports from Saudi Arabia – after hitting all-time highs in May and June thanks to the bargain prices the Saudis offered in the brief price war for market share in March and April – slipped in July as availability of crude from the Middle East shrank after May with the OPEC+ cuts. 

Chinese refiners were opportunistic buyers of crude in March and April, and given the shorter tanker travel time between the Middle East and China, compared to the U.S.-China route, Chinese imports of crude oil from Saudi Arabia slumped as early as in July from the record highs of the previous two months. Meanwhile, the roughly 45-day route from the U.S. to China means that the cheap American crude oil loaded in May started arriving in China en masse in July. 

Last month, Saudi Arabia slipped to the third spot on the list of China’s key oil suppliers behind Russia and Iraq—the first time in two years that the Kingdom has not been the number-one or number-two oil supplier to the world’s top oil importer. 

Related: Why Shale Executives Should Jump On The ESG Trend Now

The OPEC+ production cuts have surely played a role in Chinese buyer preferences. The lower exports from the Middle East tightened the availability of those grades, pushing up the price of the Middle East Oman/Dubai benchmark, against which the Gulf oil producers price their oil going to Asia. 

While Saudi Arabia’s oil exports to China in July declined by 23.4 percent to 1.26 million barrels per day (bpd) – making Saudi Arabia China’s third-largest oil supplier – Chinese imports of U.S. crude oil soared by 139 percent year over year, to around 864,200 bpd, placing America at the fifth place among Chinese suppliers. 

To compare, in each of May and June, China imported 2.16 million bpd of Saudi crude, a record high.  Saudi Arabia has lost market share in China not only to the U.S. but also to Brazil, estimates from Reuters columnist Clyde Russell show

The key reason for this development was similar to the reason for the high imports from the U.S.—China going bargain-hunting for ultra-cheap crude oil when prices crashed in March and April, courtesy of the Saudi-Russian oil price war, among other, pandemic-related, things.

Data from Refinitiv Eikon suggests that China’s U.S. crude oil imports will continue to be strong in August, while the visibility for September and afterwards is somewhat lower, although a recent Bloomberg report suggested that China had chartered tankers that could deliver as much as 37 million barrels of crude oil from the United States in September—a possible record high. 

In August, Saudi Arabia is not ramping up its crude oil exports just yet, despite the fact that the OPEC+ group is easing the production cuts by a collective 2 million bpd as of August 1. 

Related: Hydrogen Is Cleaning Up One Of The World’s Dirtiest Industries

After September, the Saudis could claw back some market share lost to the U.S. (and Brazil) over the past two months, as the opportunistic Chinese buying of American oil may have come to an end, Reuters’ Russell argues. 

Despite increased purchases of U.S. oil in recent months, analysts do not believe that China’s primary motivation for this has been trying to fulfill its pledge in the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal to buy much more U.S. energy products. The record-high monthly imports of oil from America were instead the result of the bargain-hunting for cheap oil during the March-April price rout. 

Saudi Arabia has a chance to boost its market share in China again at some point by the end of the year. But it will not be the Saudis that will dictate the market—it will be demand and refining margins in Asia, the price differentials of grades from various regions, and, of course, China’s policy of oil purchases going forward.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bitcoin’s Energy Consumption Is Still Climbing
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor

Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor
The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin

The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin
The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here

The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here
3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon
Two Major Shale Drillers Plan Layoffs

Two Major Shale Drillers Plan Layoffs



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com