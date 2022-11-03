European Natural Gas Prices Jump As Cold Weather Closes In

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.81 -1.19 -1.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 95.12 -1.04 -1.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.15 -0.78 -0.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.017 -0.251 -4.00%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.697 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.43 +1.26 +1.35%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 85.20 +1.93 +2.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.697 +0.000 +0.00%

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.23 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.20 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 92.13 +1.93 +2.14%
Graph down Basra Light 338 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 99.25 +2.39 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.73 +1.42 +1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.43 +1.26 +1.35%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.41 +1.93 +3.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 68.75 +1.63 +2.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 92.15 +1.63 +1.80%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 90.40 +1.63 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 87.55 +1.63 +1.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 84.25 +1.63 +1.97%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 84.25 +1.63 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 85.55 +1.63 +1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 94.50 +1.63 +1.76%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 83.85 +1.63 +1.98%

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 83.50 +1.75 +2.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.85 +1.65 +1.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.85 +1.65 +1.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.93 +0.84 +0.87%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Premium Content

European Natural Gas Prices Jump As Cold Weather Closes In

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 03, 2022, 7:48 AM CDT
  • After several sessions of losses, Europe’s benchmark natural gas price jumped by 10% on Thursday morning.
  • The uptick in natural gas prices came as weather forecasts pointed to a colder-than-normal spell this December in northwest Europe.
  • A warmer-than-expected October helped European nations to fill their natural gas storage, but cold weather warnings have worried markets.
Europe’s benchmark natural gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub jumped by 10% early Thursday as weather forecasts pointed to a colder-than-normal spell coming to northwest Europe by December.  

As of 11 a.m. in Amsterdam, the TTF futures were up by 7% at $130 (134 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh), according to Bloomberg estimates. Prices are rebounding today from several sessions of losses earlier this week. 

The benchmark gas prices fell earlier this week and stayed below $97 (100 euros) per MWh as a warm October has allowed for more injections into storage instead of withdrawals. The comfortable storage levels, the high rate of LNG imports, and the mild weather in October and early November have eased concerns about gas supply and demand balances in the early part of the heating season. In fact, milder weather across most of Europe is postponing the start of the heating season.

In Germany, for example, the warm weather since the start of October has helped industry and households save 22% and 26%, respectively, of their gas consumption compared to the 2018-2021 average, says the Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, the regulator which will enforce rationing if need be.   

As of November 1, gas storage sites in Europe were 95% full, with German storage at 99% full, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. 

However, with the inevitable turn of the weather after a warm October, speculation returned over how fast storage levels could be depleted this winter and whether winter demand from Asia will intensify the competition with Europe for LNG supply.

Goldman Sachs, however, expects Europe’s benchmark prices to drop to $83 (85 euros) per MWh in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent research note cited by CNBC. But after Q1, according to Goldman, gas prices are expected to jump in the second quarter and the summer when Europe will have started rebuilding stockpiles for what would be an even more difficult winter than this one.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

