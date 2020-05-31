The World Has Too Many Oil Refineries

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 35.16 -0.33 -0.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 37.51 -0.33 -0.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.790 -0.059 -3.19%
Graph up Mars US 7 hours 36.49 +1.43 +4.08%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 29.03 +0.58 +2.04%
Graph up Urals 3 days 34.65 +0.75 +2.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 34.60 -0.82 -2.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 34.60 -0.82 -2.32%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 34.61 +0.74 +2.18%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 27.37 -0.55 -1.97%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.790 -0.059 -3.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 35.23 +1.71 +5.10%
Graph up Murban 3 days 35.21 +1.99 +5.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 31.78 +0.98 +3.18%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 40.13 +1.71 +4.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 35.49 +1.15 +3.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 34.61 +0.74 +2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 34.61 +0.74 +2.18%
Chart Girassol 3 days 35.23 +0.78 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 29.03 +0.58 +2.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 27.03 +1.89 +7.52%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 30.21 +0.90 +3.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 32.71 +0.90 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 34.11 +0.90 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 33.71 +0.90 +2.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 28.71 +0.90 +3.24%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 28.71 +0.90 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 29.21 +0.90 +3.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 33.71 +0.90 +2.74%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 28.71 +0.90 +3.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 34.60 -0.82 -2.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 32.00 +1.75 +5.79%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 25.75 +1.75 +7.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 35.46 -1.61 -4.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 29.44 +1.78 +6.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 33.39 +1.78 +5.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 33.39 +1.78 +5.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 32.00 +1.75 +5.79%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 23.00 -1.00 -4.17%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 36.39 -0.90 -2.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 18 mins Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 2 hours Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 1 hour Yale University Epidemiologist Publishes Paper on Major Benefits of Hydroxchloroquine for High-risk Outpatients. Quacksalvers like Fauci should put lives ahead of Politics
  • 8 mins Pompeo's Hong Kong
  • 1 hour Thugs in Trumpistan
  • 2 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 23 hours COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 2 hours China’s Oil Thirst Draws an Armada of Tankers
  • 12 hours Income report showing potential future spending and economic growth
  • 5 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 13 hours US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China
  • 2 days China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 14 hours The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?

Breaking News:

OPEC Compliance With Output Cuts Was Only 74% In May

Iranian Oil Reaches Crisis-Stricken Venezuela

Iranian Oil Reaches Crisis-Stricken Venezuela

The fourth tanker of Iran's…

The Trillion Dollar Space Race Crosses Another Milestone

The Trillion Dollar Space Race Crosses Another Milestone

In the last decade, space…

Three Key Events In The Global Oil Patch

Three Key Events In The Global Oil Patch

While COVID-19 continues to dominate…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The World Has Too Many Oil Refineries

By Nick Cunningham - May 31, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

At the start of the global pandemic in March, refineries around the world had to cut back on processing amid collapsing demand. However, there is a structural problem underway in the downstream sector – a wave of overbuilding has led to too much refining capacity, a problem that could linger for years.  Refining processing fell by 8 million barrels per day (mb/d) between December 2019 and March 2020, according to the IEA, and data for April is likely far worse. Still, “[a]necdotal evidence from elsewhere does not point to a refining slowdown big enough to match our estimated demand collapse,” the agency wrote in its May Oil Market Report. The agency estimates that second quarter throughput could be down 13.4 mb/d, year-on-year.

But in the U.S. at least, refining run rates appear to have bottomed out and have started to rebound. For the week ending on May 22, U.S. refineries processed 12.991 mb/d, up from 12.383 mb/d two weeks earlier, although they are still down by 3-4 mb/d due to the market crash. Gasoline demand jumped from 5.311 mb/d in mid-April to 7.253 mb/d by May 22, a sign of rising demand. 

However, looking out beyond a few weeks or months’ worth of data, the downstream sector faces a larger problem. The oil industry has invested tens of billions of dollars in refineries around the world in the past few years, including around $52 billion in 2019 alone. The extraordinary buildout of major refineries has led to overcapacity.

Related: Will There Be Another Oil Price War? “Several years of heightened investment led to a record amount of new refining capacity (2.2 mb/d) coming online in 2019, including two mega refineries in China integrated with petrochemical operations (400 kb/d Hengli and 400 kb/d Zhejiang phase 1),” the IEA said in its World Energy Investment 2020 report. 

The 2.2-mb/d increase in refining capacity last year stands in stark contrast to the rather weak demand growth of 0.8 mb/d. 

Over the next five years, the industry has another 6 mb/d of new refining capacity in the works. It’s worth remembering that this comes at a time when analysts are debating whether or not we have already hit peak oil demand. Even if one assumes demand didn’t peak at 100 mb/d on the eve of the pandemic, it will still take a few years before that threshold is surpassed again. There are very few people who see demand growing by 6 mb/d by 2025. 

As a result, a lot of refineries could be on the chopping block. Some have certain strengths that will allow them to weather the storm. The IEA notes that refineries in the Middle East have “structural advantages” due to proximity to cheap feedstock, while those in Asia are close to fast-growing demand centers. 

Legacy refineries in the U.S., Europe and Japan are in a more challenging position. “For example, some 2 mb/d of refineries in Japan and Europe have shut down their facilities since 2013,” the IEA wrote. “Several European plants have been converted to bio-refineries.” 

Related: Have Oil Traders Abandoned Fundamentals?

Meanwhile, the makeup of the corporate entity behind the refineries is set to shift increasingly in a state-run direction. That’s because the newer refineries under construction in the Middle East and Asia are mostly led by state-owned companies. The IEA points out that national oil companies own 30 percent of global refineries in operation, but they are behind 46 percent of refineries under construction.

All of these trends – overcapacity, pressure on weaker refineries and a shift towards state control – are “likely to be reinforced as a result of the 2020 crisis,” the IEA said. 

The geographical disparity will also be magnified in the short run due to how the COVID-19 pandemic is playing out. Asian economies have dealt with the pandemic better and are recovering faster than Europe and the United States. Refineries in those countries are experiencing improving market conditions. 

“In this difficult environment, efforts by the more resilient refiners, not only in Asia, to gain market share may further contribute to pushing out the most vulnerable players, ultimately leading to some pressure relief in the medium to longer term,” JBC Energy said

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Solar Stocks Are Leading The Energy Market Recovery
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Could Soon Face A Devastating Supply Crunch

Oil Markets Could Soon Face A Devastating Supply Crunch
Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?

Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?
The $8 Trillion Megatrend Taking Wall Street By Storm

The $8 Trillion Megatrend Taking Wall Street By Storm
Will U.S. Shale Survive If Oil Hits $40?

Will U.S. Shale Survive If Oil Hits $40?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com