The World Bank May Return To Financing Natural Gas Projects

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.80 -0.88 -1.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.94 -0.84 -1.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.91 -3.16 -3.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.612 +0.182 +7.49%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.603 -0.043 -1.62%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.72 -1.40 -1.70%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.33 +1.06 +1.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.603 -0.043 -1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 79.32 -1.39 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 3 days 81.19 -1.52 -1.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 78.74 -0.99 -1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 468 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.60 -0.75 -0.89%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.11 -0.87 -1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.72 -1.40 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 61.06 +0.62 +1.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.43 +0.96 +1.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 78.83 +0.96 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.08 +0.96 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.23 +0.96 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 70.93 +0.96 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 70.93 +0.96 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 72.23 +0.96 +1.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.18 +0.96 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 70.53 +0.96 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.25 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 79.10 -1.18 -1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 69.21 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.16 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.16 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.25 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 30 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 7 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 14 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 14 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 17 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Strikes That Shut Down French LNG Terminals Expected To Continue

Republican Party Struggles To Find Common Ground On Energy Policy

Republican Party Struggles To Find Common Ground On Energy Policy

The Republican Party's attempt to…

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

University of Rochester researchers have…

The High Price Of Energy Security: China’s Love-Hate Relationship With Coal

The High Price Of Energy Security: China’s Love-Hate Relationship With Coal

China's clean energy spending has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The World Bank May Return To Financing Natural Gas Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 13, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • In 2017, the World Bank pledged that it would stop funding upstream oil and gas projects after 2019.
  • On Monday, a World Bank official said that it could be open to funding natural gas projects in Mozambique to ensure the cheapest energy possible.
  • World Bank data showed that only 30.6% of Mozambique's population had access to electricity in 2020.
Join Our Community

The World Bank could be open to funding gas projects in Mozambique to ensure greater energy access if the costs are the cheapest among energy sources, Victoria Kwakwa, World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, told Bloomberg in an interview published on Monday.

Back in 2017, the World Bank Group said it would no longer finance upstream oil and gas after 2019. But the group noted that “In exceptional circumstances, consideration will be given to financing upstream gas in the poorest countries where there is a clear benefit in terms of energy access for the poor and the project fits within the countries’ Paris Agreement commitments.”  

In low-income Mozambique, one of the poorest countries globally, 30.6% of the population of around 32 million people had access to electricity in 2020, per World Bank data.

Kwakwa told Bloomberg that the World Bank could support Mozambique’s upstream gas development if that is the lowest-cost resource to have more people gain access to electricity and help other countries, via exports, to cut back on more polluting energy sources such as coal.

“My sense of Mozambique’s natural gas assets is that it can play an important role for the global transition,” Kwakwa told Bloomberg while on a visit to Mozambique.

“We are seeing that already most of Mozambique’s gas is being exported to Europe, so Europe is benefiting from Mozambique’s gas and keeps Europe also from reverting to less clean energy sources.”

International oil majors have several projects offshore Mozambique, where large volumes of gas have been discovered in recent years. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Africa is one of the EU’s options to replace Russian pipeline supply.

Insurgents and attacks near areas of LNG developments have stalled TotalEnergies’ project in Mozambique.

But Italy’s Eni in November started LNG exports from the Coral gas field in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin offshore Mozambique.

“The first shipment of LNG from Coral South project, and from Mozambique, is a new and significant step forward in Eni’s strategy to leverage gas as a source that can contribute in a significant way to Europe’s energy security, also through the increasing diversification of supplies, while also supporting a just and sustainable transition,” Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russian Seaborne Exports Of Oil Products Dropped 10.4% In February
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 
The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials
Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?

Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?
Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023
Pioneer CEO: The Shale Boom Is Over

Pioneer CEO: The Shale Boom Is Over

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com