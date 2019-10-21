OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.60 +0.09 +0.17%
Brent Crude 2 hours 58.96 -0.46 -0.77%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.446 +0.005 +0.20%
Mars US 3 hours 53.86 -0.82 -1.50%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.06 +0.52 +0.87%
Urals 19 hours 54.55 +0.40 +0.74%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.09 +3.15 +5.53%
Bonny Light 19 hours 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Mexican Basket 4 days 46.10 -0.88 -1.87%
Marine 19 hours 59.42 -0.21 -0.35%
Murban 19 hours 61.39 -0.20 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 49.47 -1.20 -2.37%
Basra Light 19 hours 64.92 -0.51 -0.78%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 58.45 -0.78 -1.32%
Bonny Light 19 hours 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Girassol 19 hours 58.76 -0.70 -1.18%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.06 +0.52 +0.87%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 37.62 -0.06 -0.16%
Canadian Condensate 62 days 47.87 -0.06 -0.13%
Premium Synthetic 52 days 54.27 -0.06 -0.11%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 51.02 -0.06 -0.12%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.12 -0.06 -0.12%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.12 -0.06 -0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 55.62 -0.06 -0.11%
Central Alberta 2 hours 48.87 -0.06 -0.12%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.09 +3.15 +5.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Giddings 19 hours 43.50 -0.50 -1.14%
ANS West Coast 39 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 47.26 -0.47 -0.98%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.21 -0.15 -0.24%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

The U.S. Will Not Give Up Control Of Syrian Oil & Gas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 21, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Drone

The United States will keep hold of oil and gas fields in eastern Syria and the Al Tanf base in the south under the plan to withdraw troops from the country, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the Pentagon’s current withdrawal plans, the U.S. will maintain control over the Al Tanf military base near the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border, including by keeping a special forces unit to help the Syrian opposition with intelligence support, Asharq Al-Awsat says.

Another point of the plans for withdrawal includes retaining contractors from private military firms near oil wells and gas plants in the region east of the Euphrates river, which holds 90 percent of Syria’s oil. Under the plan, the U.S. would also move military bases closer to oil wells near the Iraqi border to prevent them from falling into Assad’s hands before any agreements are reached.

The current game plan of the U.S. is to relocate the 1,000 troops from Syria to western Iraq, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Saturday, confirming that some forces will remain at the Al Tanf garrison in the south. 

“Things could change between now and whenever we complete the withdrawal. But that’s the game plan right now,” Esper said. Related: The Oil Rig Count Collapse Continues

The Kurdish SDF forces control most of Syria’s oil. Pre-war, Syria was producing 387,000 barrels of oil per day, 140,000 barrels per day which were exported.

On Friday, President Donald Trump claimed that the U.S. had taken control of the oil in the Middle East, tweeting that “The U.S. has secured the Oil, & the ISIS Fighters are double secured by Kurds & Turkey.”

The President did not elaborate on what he meant by “securing the oil,” but speculations about the President’s statement assume he is referring to US special forces that have been—and will continue to be—in control of oil and gas fields in Deir Ezzor.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

