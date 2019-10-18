OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 53.78 -0.15 -0.28%
Brent Crude 3 hours 59.42 -0.49 -0.82%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.320 +0.002 +0.09%
Mars US 3 hours 54.68 -0.10 -0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.54 +0.26 +0.44%
Urals 20 hours 54.15 +0.05 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Bonny Light 20 hours 58.59 +0.79 +1.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 46.98 -0.55 -1.16%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.320 +0.002 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 59.63 +0.65 +1.10%
Murban 20 hours 61.59 +0.37 +0.60%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 50.67 +0.93 +1.87%
Basra Light 20 hours 65.43 -1.03 -1.55%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 59.23 +0.64 +1.09%
Bonny Light 20 hours 58.59 +0.79 +1.37%
Bonny Light 20 hours 58.59 +0.79 +1.37%
Girassol 20 hours 59.46 +0.55 +0.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.54 +0.26 +0.44%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 36.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 37.68 +0.42 +1.13%
Canadian Condensate 59 days 47.93 +0.57 +1.20%
Premium Synthetic 49 days 54.33 +0.57 +1.06%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 51.08 +0.57 +1.13%
Peace Sour 3 hours 48.18 +0.57 +1.20%
Peace Sour 3 hours 48.18 +0.57 +1.20%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 51.18 +0.57 +1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 55.68 +0.57 +1.03%
Central Alberta 3 hours 48.93 +0.57 +1.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 20 hours 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
ANS West Coast 36 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 47.73 -0.15 -0.31%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.68 -0.15 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.68 -0.15 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.36 +0.57 +0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 7 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 11 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 14 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 35 mins China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 3 hours ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 3 hours National Geographic Warns Billions Face Shortages Of Food And Clean Water Over Next 30 Years
  • 4 hours PETROLEUM for humanity 
  • 2 hours Yesterday Angela Merkel stopped Trump technology war on China – the moral of the story is do not eavesdrop on ladies with high ethical standards
  • 5 hours Brexit agreement
  • 3 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 5 hours Bloomberg: shale slowing. Third wave of shale coming.
  • 5 hours Why don't the other GOP candidates get mention?
  • 3 hours World Stocks Drop And Futures Tread Water After China Reports Worst GDP Growth In 30 Years
  • 2 hours Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First
  • 3 hours Idiotic Environmental Predictions

Breaking News:

Nigeria’s Oil Industry Faces An Existential Risk

Alt Text

The Only Hope For Oil Markets

While WTI was trending higher…

Alt Text

The U.S. Launched A Secret Cyber Attack Against Iran

The U.S. conducted a secret…

Alt Text

Bearish Sentiment Takes Hold Of Oil Markets

Oil prices were down on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 18, 2019, 4:30 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump Claims

“We’ve taken control of the oil in the Middle East,” President Trump claimed on Friday afternoon, in response to criticism over his handling of US troop movements out of Syria.

“We’ve taken control of the oil in the Middle East, the oil that we’re talking about, the oil that everybody was worried about. We have the U.S. control of that,” Trump said, adding that America’s actions in Syria should have been made years ago under the Obama administration.

The words echoed Trump’s earlier tweet, with similar oil-based claims. “The U.S. has secured the Oil, & the ISIS Fighters are double secured by Kurds & Turkey,” Trump’s tweet read in part.

The President did not elaborate on what he meant by “securing the oil,” but speculations about the President’s statement assume he is referring to US special forces that have been—and will continue to be—in control of oil and gas fields in Deir Ezzor.

The Syrian state has long argued that the oil and gas assets should be returned to it.

Trump added that the Kurds are very happy with the deal the US has secured. If President Trump adheres strictly and completely with his promise to exit Syria, the question remains exactly how the US will continue securing this oil. Related: Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?

Most of Syria’s oil has been controlled by the US-backed SDF. Pre-war, Syria was producing 387,000 barrels of oil per day, 140,000 barrels per day which were exported.

Washington has so far juggled the presence of Turkey, Iran, Russia, and ISIS in the area, but now that ISIS has been weakened in the area, Washington has claimed its presence in Syria is no longer necessary.

In recent developments, Turkey has agreed to stop its assault in Syria, in exchange for the Kurdish forces leaving the safe zone in the country’s northeast and the US agreeing to remove a round of recently imposed sanctions after an official ceasefire was agreed.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Bearish Sentiment Takes Hold Of Oil Markets
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels
Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

 The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

 The Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Shale

The Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Shale

 Saudi Oil Attacks Send OPEC+ Compliance Soaring Past 200%

Saudi Oil Attacks Send OPEC+ Compliance Soaring Past 200%

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com