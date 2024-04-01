The U.S. Was the World’s Top LNG Exporter in 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.06 +0.89 +1.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.65 +0.65 +0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.80 +0.47 +0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.839 +0.076 +4.31%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.714 -0.007 -0.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 86.96 +1.81 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 86.96 +1.81 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%
Chart Mars US 150 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.714 -0.007 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 85.71 +0.88 +1.04%
Graph up Murban 4 days 86.33 +0.75 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 83.13 +1.50 +1.84%
Graph down Basra Light 853 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 87.82 +1.72 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 4 days 88.90 +1.44 +1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 306 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 68.42 +1.82 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 85.32 +1.82 +2.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.57 +1.82 +2.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 78.17 +1.82 +2.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 75.92 +1.82 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 75.92 +1.82 +2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 75.42 +1.82 +2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 84.17 +1.82 +2.21%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 75.82 +1.82 +2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 86.96 +1.81 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.65 +1.82 +2.34%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.40 +1.82 +2.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.50 +1.82 +2.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.65 +1.82 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.65 +1.82 +2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.75 +1.75 +2.24%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.50 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.55 +3.95 +4.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Canada’s Federal Government Not Interested in Investing in LNG

Oil Closes the Month on a Strong Note

Oil Closes the Month on a Strong Note

The oil markets are increasingly…

Copper Atoms Key to Sustainable Methanol Production

Copper Atoms Key to Sustainable Methanol Production

Researchers have successfully converted carbon…

Cool Paint Coatings Can Help Mitigate the Urban Heat Island Effect

Cool Paint Coatings Can Help Mitigate the Urban Heat Island Effect

Cool paint coatings can effectively…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Was the World’s Top LNG Exporter in 2023

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 01, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The US exported an average of 11.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of LNG in 2023, making it the top exporter globally.
  • Europe's reliance on LNG to replace Russian gas fueled a 12% increase in US LNG exports compared to 2022.
  • Qatar's planned expansion projects could challenge US dominance in the LNG market in the coming years.
Oil

The United States beat out both Australia and Qatar to become the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2023, with an average of 11.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in exports last year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday.

Strong demand in Europe, the return of Freeport to full operations, and high utilization rates helped America raise its LNG exports by 12% annually in 2023 compared to 2022, per data from the EIA’s Natural Gas Monthly.

The U.S., with average LNG exports of 11.9 Bcf/d last year was well ahead of its closest rivals, Australia and Qatar, whose exports each ranged from 10.1 Bcf/d to 10.5 Bcf/d annually between 2020 and 2023.

U.S. LNG exports set monthly records at the end of last year, at 12.9 Bcf/d in November, followed by 13.6 Bcf/d in December. The EIA has estimated that utilization of U.S. LNG export capacity averaged 104% of nominal capacity and 86% of peak capacity across the seven U.S. LNG terminals operating in 2023.

Similar to 2022, Europe including Turkey was the top destination for U.S. LNG exports in 2023, accounting for 66%, or 7.8 Bcf/d, of all U.S. exports last year, followed by Asia with a 26% share, and Latin America and the Middle East with a combined 8%, according to the EIA data.

Europe continued to rely on U.S. LNG to replace the lost pipeline gas from Russia and raised significantly its LNG import capacity last year to welcome more cargoes.

The countries that imported the most U.S. LNG were the Netherlands, France, and the UK, with a combined 35%, or 4.2 Bcf/d, of all U.S. LNG exports.

In the medium to long term, however, the U.S. leadership in LNG exports could be challenged by Qatar, which is betting big on major expansion projects to boost its export capacity by 85% by 2030 from current levels, while the Biden Administration has paused new permit approvals to review the current criteria.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

5 Takeaways from the Oilprice Interview With OPEC Sec. Gen. al-Ghais

Next Post

Who Is Behind Iran-Backed Houthi Threats To Attack Saudi Arabia?
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure
Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks

Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks
Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon

Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon
Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com