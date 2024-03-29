Indonesia to Quadruple Battery-Grade Nickel Output by 2030

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 18 hours 83.17 +1.82 +2.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 hours 87.00 +1.59 +1.86%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.33 +1.58 +1.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 18 hours 1.763 +0.045 +2.62%
Graph up Gasoline 18 hours 2.721 +0.049 +1.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%
Chart Mars US 147 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 18 hours 2.721 +0.049 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.71 +0.88 +1.04%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.33 +0.75 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.13 +1.50 +1.84%
Graph down Basra Light 850 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.82 +1.72 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.90 +1.44 +1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 303 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 66.60 -0.27 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 83.50 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 81.75 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 24 hours 76.35 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 24 hours 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 73.60 -0.27 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 82.35 -0.27 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 74.00 -0.27 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.58 -0.27 -0.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.10 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.68 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.50 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.55 +3.95 +4.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Surge as Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Facilities

U.S. Oil Exports Hit a New Record High in 2023

U.S. Oil Exports Hit a New Record High in 2023

The US has become a…

Nissan Unveils New Strategy to Combat Influx of Competitive Chinese EVs

Nissan Unveils New Strategy to Combat Influx of Competitive Chinese EVs

Nissan aims to cut EV…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Indonesia to Quadruple Battery-Grade Nickel Output by 2030

By Irina Slav - Mar 29, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

Indonesia plans to boost its nickel production despite falling prices resulting from ample supply that are forcing some miners to shut down mines.

Per plans, battery-grade nickel production in Indonesia should increase fourfold by 2030, to 1 million tons, the Financial Times reported today, citing a senior government official from Jakarta.

Output of the sort of nickel used in stainless steel production is seen rising by 15% from the current 1.9 million tons annually, deputy coordinating minister for investment and mining Septian Hario Seto told the FT.

“We don’t see any reason why we should not expand production of nickel for battery materials,” the official told the publication. “What we want to achieve is price equilibrium. The responsibility for us as the biggest nickel producer is to supply enough nickel so that the EV [electric vehicle] transition can progress smoothly.”

Indonesia is the world’s largest nickel producer and, with Chinese financial help, a growing supplier of battery-grade nickel that the EV industry needs to scale production. However, with Indonesia’s continued ramp-up of production, EV sales growth slowing and the outlook losing some of its brightness, nickel prices have declined substantially over the past 12 months.

This has forced some miners to shrink their operations, with Australian miners especially vulnerable, it appears. One mining company in Australia, Wyloo Metals, is already shutting down mines while industry heavyweight BHP is considering the shutdown of some of its nickel business, after taking a hit from a massive writeoff on these operations last year.

The CEO of French miner Eramet earlier this year warned that if Indonesia stays the course of nickel production ramp-up it would wipe out most of its competitors globally.

“It has really made a big part of the old traditional players structurally non-competitive for the future,” Christel Bories told the FT in February. “This part of the industry will either disappear or be subsidised by governments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Baltimore Port Closure Threatens U.S. Coal Exports

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com