Qatar Announces Another Major LNG Expansion Project

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.29 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.35 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.94 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.656 +0.053 +3.31%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.282 +0.005 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.94 +0.75 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.94 +0.75 +0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.90 +0.91 +1.11%
Chart Mars US 115 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.282 +0.005 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 81.28 -0.81 -0.99%
Graph down Murban 3 days 82.64 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 78.60 -0.96 -1.21%
Graph down Basra Light 818 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.68 -1.55 -1.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.52 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.90 +0.91 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 271 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 57.69 -2.12 -3.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 78.64 -2.12 -2.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 76.89 -2.12 -2.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 68.74 -2.12 -2.99%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 62.59 -2.12 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 62.59 -2.12 -3.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 66.44 -2.12 -3.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 72.74 -2.12 -2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 63.24 -2.12 -3.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.94 +0.75 +0.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.09 +0.70 +0.94%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.84 +0.70 +1.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.49 +0.70 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.09 +0.70 +0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.09 +0.70 +0.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.25 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.46 -0.25 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 14 hours America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 6 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 8 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 10 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 10 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 9 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 10 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 11 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 11 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

U.S. Diesel Exports to Europe Slump as Distillate Markets Tighten

Uzbekistan Set to Bolster Russian Gas Imports with $500 Million Investment

Uzbekistan Set to Bolster Russian Gas Imports with $500 Million Investment

Uzbekistan intends to invest $500…

Warm Winter Drags U.S. Natural Gas Prices to Three-Decade Low

Warm Winter Drags U.S. Natural Gas Prices to Three-Decade Low

Warmer-than-average winter temperatures in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Qatar Announces Another Major LNG Expansion Project

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 26, 2024, 5:00 AM CST

QatarEnergy, the state company of one of the world’s biggest LNG exporters, is adding another major LNG expansion project to its two ongoing projects, aiming to raise its total LNG export capacity by 85% from current levels by 2030.

QatarEnergy said on Sunday it is proceeding with a new LNG expansion project, the North Field West project, after drilling appraisal wells at the world’s largest natural gas field, the North Field it shares with Iran, and finding “huge additional gas quantities” in the field.

The North Field West project adds to the ongoing North Field East (NFE) and North Field South (NFS) expansion projects, with the three field developments expected to boost Qatar’s LNG production capacity to 142 million tons per annum (MTPA) before the end of this decade, representing an increase of nearly 85% from current production levels of 77 MTPA.

Commenting on the appraisal drilling and the new export project, QatarEnergy’s chief executive Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said in a statement,

“These are very important results of great dimensions that will take Qatar’s gas industry to new horizons, as they will enable us to begin developing a new LNG project from the North Field’s western sector with a production capacity of about 16 MTPA.”

QatarEnergy will immediately commence the basic engineering works necessary to ensure that the planned progress is achieved according to the approved schedule for the North Field West project, the company said. 

At the end of last year, Al-Kaabi told Reuters that QatarEnergy is assessing further LNG export expansion beyond the already announced huge North Field developments—the biggest LNG expansion project in the world currently underway. 

“If we think there is more capacity, we'll probably do more,” the executive told Reuters.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Al-Kaabi said that “40% of all the new LNG that will come to the market by 2029, when all our projects are up and running, is going to be from QatarEnergy.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Says Houthis Targeted and Missed a Tanker in the Gulf of Aden

Next Post

U.S. Diesel Exports to Europe Slump as Distillate Markets Tighten

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com