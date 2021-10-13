The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.71 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 83.18 -0.24 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.656 +0.066 +1.18%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins 2.531 +0.010 +0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.421 +0.016 +0.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.15 +1.10 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.15 +1.10 +1.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.37 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Mars US 55 mins 77.54 -0.40 -0.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.421 +0.016 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.92 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.30 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.40 -0.75 -0.95%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 81.93 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.08 -0.65 -0.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.97 -0.83 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.37 -0.16 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.59 +0.56 +0.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 66.34 +0.12 +0.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 79.64 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 81.04 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 78.69 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 76.19 +0.12 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 76.19 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 78.24 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 79.14 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.24 +0.12 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.15 +1.10 +1.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 77.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 70.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 84.08 +1.14 +1.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 74.39 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 78.34 -0.20 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 78.34 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 77.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.08 +1.29 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 30 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 3 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 41 mins An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 2 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 1 day Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Are Algorithms To Blame For Europe’s Natural Gas Crisis?

Are Algorithms To Blame For Europe’s Natural Gas Crisis?

As Europe’s energy crisis continues…

Middle East Oil Giants Face-Off In Market Share Skirmish

Middle East Oil Giants Face-Off In Market Share Skirmish

With the gradual easing of…

A Cold Winter Could Send Oil Prices Soaring Past $100

A Cold Winter Could Send Oil Prices Soaring Past $100

Meteorologists are predicting a particularly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill

By Alex Kimani - Oct 13, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Drilled but uncompleted wells in the U.S. shale patch hit November 2017 levels in July of this year, suggesting the industry desperately needs to start drilling 
  • While U.S. shale companies have been eager to please investors by cutting costs and returning money to shareholders, these companies now need to drill to maintain production
  • If oil prices remain near the $80 mark then most shale companies should have the capability to increase drilling and continue to deliver returns for shareholders
Join Our Community

Nearly two years ago, OPEC+ made a high-stakes wager that it could curb oil production and drive crude prices higher without unleashing an onslaught of supply from U.S. shale producers. Indeed, Saudi Arabia was adamant that the golden age of U.S. shale was over as plunging oil prices put hundreds of companies out of business. Well, the alliance's gambit has definitely paid off, with oil prices staging a strong rebound and WTI crossing the $80/barrel mark for the first time in seven years. Meanwhile, whereas gloomy predictions about the death of U.S. shale appear to have been overdone, shale drillers have dramatically cut production and mostly stuck to their pledge to cut costs, return money to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks, and also pay down debt.

But with the vast majority of U.S. shale companies solidly profitable at current prices, and the once-large reserve of oil wells waiting to be turned on recording a sharp decline, it appears almost inevitable that drilling activity will spike in the coming months - to the chagrin of shareholders.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest Drilling Productivity Report, the United States had 5,957 drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) in July 2021, the lowest for any month since November 2017 from nearly 8,900 at its 2019 peak. At this rate, shale producers will have to sharply ramp up the drilling of new wells just to maintain the current production clip.

Increased drilling activity will not only lead to an increase in global crude supplies but also mean an increase in spending, which could unsettle investors who have been enjoying fatter dividends and buybacks.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Back to drilling

The EIA says the sharp decline in DUCs in most major U.S. onshore oil-producing regions reflects more well completions and, at the same time, less new well drilling activity - proof that shale producers have been sticking to their pledge to drill less. Whereas the higher completion rate of more wells has been increasing oil production, especially in the Permian region, the completions have sharply lowered DUC inventories, which could limit oil production growth in the United States in the coming months.

The two main stages in bringing a horizontally drilled, hydraulically fractured well online are drilling and completion. The drilling phase involves dispatching a drilling rig and crew, who then drill one or more wells on a pad site. The next phase, well completion, is typically performed by a separate crew and involves casing, cementing, perforating, and hydraulically fracturing the well for production. In general, the time between the drilling and completion stages is several months, leading to a significant inventory of DUCs that producers can maintain as working inventory to manage oil production. 

And shale producers certainly have the incentive to drill.

Last year, BTU Analytics LLC President Kathryn Miller told a Colorado Oil and Gas Association's Energy summit that a large number of unconventional wells remained profitable at an oil price of $40 per barrel. BTU Analytics reported that ~50% of U.S. production came from wells that have half-cycle break-even costs of $40/bbl or less, meaning the current WTI price north of $80/barrel dramatically improves cash flows in the shale patch.

Related: Is America Doomed To Replicate Europe’s Energy Crisis?

Back in August, the Biden administration urged the OPEC producers to raise production to ease rising gasoline prices which it views as a threat to full economic recovery.

But Biden won't have to look beyond his own backyard for more oil production. Velandera Energy's Manish Raj has told MarketWatch that U.S. oil production has been slowly "creeping up and is now 300K bbl/day higher from the beginning of the year.

In its latest report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has predicted that we could start to see a strong comeback by U.S. shale, with supply from non-OPEC producers expected to rise by 1.7 mb/d in 2022, with the U.S. accounting for 60% of the growth. Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey found that the number of active, oil-targeted rigs in the U.S. jumped by 10 to a 16-month high of 397 rigs.

And now they have the money to do it without resorting to excessive borrowing.

Rystad Energy says the U.S. shale industry is on course to set a significant milestone in 2021: Record pre-hedge revenues.

According to the Norwegian energy navel-gazer, U.S. shale producers can expect a record-high hydrocarbon revenue of $195 billion before factoring in hedges in 2021 if WTI futures continue their strong run and average at $60 per barrel this year and natural gas and NGL prices remain steady. The previous record for pre-hedge revenues was $191 billion set in 2019.

The estimate includes hydrocarbon sales from all tight oil horizontal wells in the Permian, Bakken, Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Niobrara.

Rystad predicted that whereas hydrocarbon sales, cash from operations, and EBITDA for tight oil producers are all likely to test new record highs if WTI averages at least $60 per barrel this year, capital expenditure will only see muted growth as many producers remain committed to maintaining operational discipline. 

Unfortunately, shale companies are now caught between a rock and hard place given the sharp fall in the DUC inventory. DUCs allow shale companies to rapidly ramp up production without spending heavily. But now, some oil executives are warning that more shale will be needed to offset normal production declines, and investors will have to accept it.

"Spending in 2022 will have to be higher just to sustain volumes enjoyed in 2021 and I think in general Wall Street is aware of that," Nick O'Grady, chief executive at Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG.A), has told Reuters.

New wells cost ~$7 million apiece, with drilling representing about 30% of the total. Luckily, with oil at $80 a barrel, most producers can afford to put more money into drilling and still manage to increase shareholder payouts.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Middle East Oil Giants Face-Off In Market Share Skirmish
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban

Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban
Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens
High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand

High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com